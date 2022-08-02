Opinion: Political rhetoric is poisoning the well of effective climate action

Climate change is a sticky subject—and something you may even avoid discussing because it can get so contentious. For instance, three in four Americans agree that climate change is real and that humans at least partly contribute to it, yet only 40% say that fighting climate change should be a top priority, according to a recent Pew Research survey. This may be partly due to the fact that well over half of respondents said that they do not believe the world will be able to do enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. There’s a word for this climate anxiety: eco-despair.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO