St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A New York man will spend 40 days in jail after he caused a flight to be diverted to St. Louis in 2020. In April, James Maloney Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count of interference with crew members by assault. In addition to the prison sentence, the 37-year-old was ordered to pay $8,000 to American Airlines and perform 100 hours of community service. He is also banned from alcohol and must undergo substance abuse testing and treatment, and mental health counseling.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO