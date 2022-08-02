St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler

www.ksdk.com
maybe people should use common sense and cross the street at the stop lights! I am very sorry that this young man lost his life and it definitely doesn't excuse the driver for not stopping by any means! But Ted Drew's has been in this location forever and caution must be used at all times this means day and night people!This is a very busy business and it serves our neighborhood and I for one am happy to have this business in our neighborhood! I would also like to say that I am so very sorry for their loss, family and friends are surely devastated. God bless this young man's family and friends 🙏
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen WaltersFerguson, MO
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Book Author and Watermelon Man aka Johnny BakerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The historical Big Chief Roadhouse is a garden to table restaurant that's over 90 years oldCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
Vehicle wanted in teen’s hit-and-run death in St. Louis
Police are looking for a pickup truck in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in front of Ted Drewes Friday in St. Louis City.
Alleged drunk driving incident kills pedestrian in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A woman previously convicted of multiple DWIs has been charged again with one that killed a man in south St. Louis in October 2021. According to a court document, Kristina Marie Jones, 38, was driving southbound on Hampton in the right lane as she approached Gravois when she hit Mark Hubbs at […]
myleaderpaper.com
Pevely Police arrest St. Louis woman for allegedly assaulting another woman
A 41-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Pevely woman at an apartment in the 100 block of Pevely Square Drive. The Pevely woman lives in the apartment, and the St. Louis woman is the mother of one of the Pevely woman’s neighbors, said Chief Mark Glenn of the Pevely Police Department.
1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse
ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.
Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged
ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
St. Charles police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
Non-emergency lines restored for most police departments around St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Police Department and multiple other police departments in the St. Louis area were without their non-emergency lines Tuesday night. Some departments reported that service was restored later Tuesday night. According to posts from the departments on Facebook and Twitter, the...
2-year-old finds gun, shoots himself in foot in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS – A two-year-old boy shot himself in the foot Monday afternoon in south St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of Michigan Avenue. A 17-year-old boy came to a residence to visit his girlfriend. He brought his firearm inside the residence and failed to secure it. […]
Shooting in Hamilton Heights leaves one dead Wednesday morning
ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting in St. Louis' Hamilton Heights neighborhood early Wednesday morning. Officers responded to a shooting in the 1400 block of Blackstone shortly after 3:15 a.m. Police said they found a man laying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound....
tncontentexchange.com
Police identify man shot and killed inside downtown St. Louis train station
ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed earlier this week inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station. Dimari Chapple, 17, was shot in the head around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.
Residents in north St. Louis County turn to resource center following flood devastation
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A resource center that opened for flood victims in Florissant had to close three hours earlier than expected because of storms on Wednesday. The JFK Community Center on Howdershell Road opened up at 3 p.m. and hundreds of families rushed in to check in with numerous organizations about assistance.
edglentoday.com
Madison Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes Is Placed On Administrative Leave Without Pay
MADISON - Madison Police Chief Jeffrey Bridick on Wednesday said Police Officer Khalind D. Hayes, 27, of Fairview Heights, has been placed on administrative leave without pay based on the charges announced in St. Clair County. Hayes was off-duty when an alleged incident in the first block of North Charles...
KMOV
70 EB closed past Goodfellow
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Louis. MoDOT advised drivers that the highway is closed past Goodfellow and that drivers should use an alternate route. News 4 will continue to monitor the roadways during rush hour as rain moves through the area.
Police ask for help identifying Central West End robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a robbery suspect. Police said three people were robbed on Wednesday, July 27 at 12:15 a.m. in the 10 block of South Euclid. The three victims reported this incident to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Central Patrol Division. They told police “they […]
KMOV
Man drowns while swimming in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
St Louis Gateway Transportation Center shooting sends customers running for cover as cops swarm Amtrak & bus station
A SHOOTING at the St Louis Gateway Transportation Center sent customers running for cover as police officers swarmed the Amtrak and Greyhound Bus stations. The shooting, which took place inside the transportation center in downtown St. Louis, Missouri, left one person dead, according to a local CBS affiliate. KMOV's Jenna...
St. Louis police: Woman shot during attempted carjacking at pharmacy
ST. LOUIS — A woman was shot in the chest during an attempted carjacking at a St. Louis Walgreens, St. Louis police said. St. Louis police said it received a call for a shooting at the Walgreens located at 1400 North Grand Boulevard. Officers on the scene located a...
KMOV
New York man sentenced in 2020 case that caused airplane to be diverted to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A New York man will spend 40 days in jail after he caused a flight to be diverted to St. Louis in 2020. In April, James Maloney Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count of interference with crew members by assault. In addition to the prison sentence, the 37-year-old was ordered to pay $8,000 to American Airlines and perform 100 hours of community service. He is also banned from alcohol and must undergo substance abuse testing and treatment, and mental health counseling.
Woman shot during attempted carjacking at north St. Louis Walgreens
A woman was shot in the chest outside of a Walgreens in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood Monday.
Man shot and killed in St. Louis city
Police were on the scene of a shooting that left a man dead in St. Louis city early Monday morning.
