ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis leaders demand change on intersection in front of Ted Drewes after hit-and-run death of high schooler

5 On Your Side
5 On Your Side
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksdk.com

Comments / 3

Lisa DiGraci
2d ago

maybe people should use common sense and cross the street at the stop lights! I am very sorry that this young man lost his life and it definitely doesn't excuse the driver for not stopping by any means! But Ted Drew's has been in this location forever and caution must be used at all times this means day and night people!This is a very busy business and it serves our neighborhood and I for one am happy to have this business in our neighborhood! I would also like to say that I am so very sorry for their loss, family and friends are surely devastated. God bless this young man's family and friends 🙏

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely Police arrest St. Louis woman for allegedly assaulting another woman

A 41-year-old St. Louis woman was arrested for allegedly assaulting a 25-year-old Pevely woman at an apartment in the 100 block of Pevely Square Drive. The Pevely woman lives in the apartment, and the St. Louis woman is the mother of one of the Pevely woman’s neighbors, said Chief Mark Glenn of the Pevely Police Department.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

1 dead, 1 injured in double shooting near north St. Louis firehouse

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and a second was injured in a double shooting near a firehouse in north St. Louis Wednesday night. St. Louis police said the shooting happened near the intersection of Halls Ferry and North Broadway in the city's Baden neighborhood at around 8:40 Wednesday night. When officers arrived, they found two male victims with gunshot wounds and a red Mazda sedan crashed into a light pole.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Kirkwood, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Crash kills passenger in south St. Louis, driver charged

ST. LOUIS – A man has been charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter after allegedly driving double the speed limit, losing control, and crashing thus killing his passenger. A court document said Gregg Anthony Washington, Jr., 41, crashed on August 7, 2021 at 5:13 a.m. in the 2200 block of Gravois Avenue. Lakisha Whitfield was in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Charles police: Witness cleared of wrongdoing in shooting of armed robber

ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Louis man who shot and killed a suspect in a violent St. Charles robbery spree last month will not face any charges. The St. Charles Police Department confirmed in a Wednesday statement that the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office cleared the man of any wrongdoing. 5 On Your Side is not naming him as he has not been charged with a crime.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX 2

2-year-old finds gun, shoots himself in foot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A two-year-old boy shot himself in the foot Monday afternoon in south St. Louis. Police said the shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 4300 block of Michigan Avenue. A 17-year-old boy came to a residence to visit his girlfriend. He brought his firearm inside the residence and failed to secure it. […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Enterprise Bank And Trust#Ems
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify man shot and killed inside downtown St. Louis train station

ST. LOUIS — Police on Wednesday identified a man shot and killed earlier this week inside a downtown St. Louis train and bus station. Dimari Chapple, 17, was shot in the head around 3:20 p.m. inside the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center near South 15th and Spruce streets. The station is a hub for Greyhound buses and Amtrak trains.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Biking
KMOV

70 EB closed past Goodfellow

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Part of eastbound Interstate 70 is closed in St. Louis. MoDOT advised drivers that the highway is closed past Goodfellow and that drivers should use an alternate route. News 4 will continue to monitor the roadways during rush hour as rain moves through the area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Police ask for help identifying Central West End robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a robbery suspect. Police said three people were robbed on Wednesday, July 27 at 12:15 a.m. in the 10 block of South Euclid. The three victims reported this incident to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Central Patrol Division. They told police “they […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man drowns while swimming in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 59-year-old who drowned in a pool in north St. Louis Country has been identified Tuesday. According to St. Louis County Police, 59-year-old Keven Wright was found unresponsive in the deep end of a swimming pool in the 11000 block of Sugartrail Drive. Wright had a medical emergency while swimming in 9 feet of water.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

New York man sentenced in 2020 case that caused airplane to be diverted to St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A New York man will spend 40 days in jail after he caused a flight to be diverted to St. Louis in 2020. In April, James Maloney Jr. pleaded guilty to one felony count of interference with crew members by assault. In addition to the prison sentence, the 37-year-old was ordered to pay $8,000 to American Airlines and perform 100 hours of community service. He is also banned from alcohol and must undergo substance abuse testing and treatment, and mental health counseling.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

5 On Your Side

St Louis, MS
39K+
Followers
14K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis local news

 https://www.ksdk.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy