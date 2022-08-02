ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction Has Penn State Flipping Tulane QB Commit Jaxon Smolik

By Brandon Walker
nittanysportsnow.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
nittanysportsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

AthlonSports.com

Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football

The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
COLUMBUS, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023

Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
BlueDevilCountry

Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer

In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
DURHAM, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer

Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
saturdaytradition.com

Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes

Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

College Football Player Wants To Return After Declaring For NFL Draft

A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter. Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in the team's...
NFL
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC

While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Penn State confirms nine walk-on players added to roster for 2022

As Penn State opened fall camp on Monday, the Nittany Lions confirmed some roster updates for the upcoming season. In addition to the last two additions from the Class of 2022 now being officially welcomed into the program with defensive end Ken Talley and offensive lineman Vega Ioane having jersey numbers locked in, Penn State also confirmed the addition of nine walk-on players. Penn State is adding some bodies to the offensive line depth chart with their walk-ons. Of the nine walk-ons, five play an offensive line position; Dominic Rulli, Jim Fitzgerald, Ben Hartman, Matt Detisch, and Sam Siafa. Penn State has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

The best players in Villanova basketball history

With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
VILLANOVA, PA
AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Fighting Irish's Schedule

Six wins — all by double digits — by an average of 27.3 points per game coming out of the Week 7 bye brought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into bowl season on quite the high note. But the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl was not exactly the season-ending party that the Fighting Irish hoped to have on New Year’s Day, falling 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching debut after Brian Kelly departed to LSU.
