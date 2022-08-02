247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction Has Penn State Flipping Tulane QB Commit Jaxon Smolik

nittanysportsnow.com
Richard Young, nation's No. 1 RB and Alabama commit, promises to flip Notre Dame 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley
New Alabama commit Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 running back, hasn't taken long to fully embrace his status as part of the Crimson Tide family. After all, he just committed a few days ago. While it may take the five-star talent a little bit of time to make an impact on the field - he ...
AthlonSports.com
Jim Harbaugh Sends Blunt Message To Ohio State Football
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is alive and well. This week, Jim Harbaugh sent a blunt message to the Ohio State football team. On Nov. 26, the Buckeyes will host the Wolverines in The Shoe for the first time since 2018. Harbaugh and his players won't be intimidated by what's expected to be a hostile environment.
Colin Simmons, nation's No. 1 overall prospect in 2024, has 'perfect' Oregon Ducks visit, hopes to see Georgia Bulldogs soon
Duncanville High School (Texas) defensive end Colin Simmons is rated the nation's No. 1 overall prospect in the class of 2024 by Rivals. So it should be no surprise the 6-foot-3, 225-pound edge-rusher has accumulated more than 40 scholarship offers and is a hot commodity to get on campus for ...
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Momentum riding toward Penn State flipping a QB in Class of 2023
Penn State head coach James Franklin could have a few tricks still up his sleeve as the staff begins to put the final pieces on the Class of 2023. And after a signature summer recruiting event with the Lasch Bash, it appears the Nittany Lions are trending in a positive direction for a quarterback currently committed to another college football program. Jaxon Smolik, a three-star quarterback currently committed to Tulane, is the name to keep an eye on after the Lasch Bash. The Iowa native received a scholarship offer from Penn State two days after attending the Lasch Bash. Smolik committed to...
Son of five-time NBA champ lands Duke offer
In recent weeks, the buzz surrounding Duke basketball's potential pursuit of Don Bosco Prep (N.J.) rising junior Dylan Harper had been growing. The 6-foot-5, 180-pound lefty combo guard noted that the Blue Devils were among those recruiting him the hardest back in mid-July. And Harper, the son of ...
College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Allegation News
Rick Pitino is no longer the head coach at Louisville - he hasn't been for several years - but allegations continue to roll in from his tenure. According to a report from the Courier-Journal, the NCAA is alleging that Pitino was behind a bribery scheme behind a top recruitment. "NCAA...
saturdaytradition.com
Rutgers lands huge commitment from SEC transfer
Rutgers will bring in former Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris from the transfer portal, per On3. Harris, who played 1 season at Texas A&M, entered the transfer portal last week and will be moving to the B1G. Rutgers landed the former 4-star recruit in the Class of 2021. In his recruiting class, Harris was a top 25 Edge and was ranked just outside the top 200 for 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Brock Glenn, 4-star QB and recent Ohio State commit, not scared by QB room of the Buckeyes
Brock Glenn is set to join Ohio State via the 2023 recruiting class. Once he gets to Columbus, it will be an interesting battle for playing time with the Buckeyes. Glenn announced his commitment to Ohio State Saturday with the 4-star QB picking the Buckeyes over Florida State, LSU, TCU and Auburn. He is rated the No. 17 QB prospect for the cycle by the 247 Sports Composite Rankings.
College Football Player Wants To Return After Declaring For NFL Draft
A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter. Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in the team's...
NFL・
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
Paul Finebaum: Notre Dame is going to find out there's only so much they can milk NBC
While the media asked questions over and over throughout college football media days, talks of conference realignment have crawled to a halt. Conference commissioners say either they are done adding teams or they may consider more additions down the line. For ESPN’s Paul Finebaum, he says he sees right through it and, also, which team is still highly involved in those conversations.
College football recruiting rankings: Alabama makes a huge jump
It's been a very successful few days for Alabama on the college football recruiting trail and now it's reflected in the latest rankings for the 2023 class. The defending SEC champions made a surge up the rankings after the addition of two blue-chip 5-star prospects and one major flip. Alabama ...
Penn State confirms nine walk-on players added to roster for 2022
As Penn State opened fall camp on Monday, the Nittany Lions confirmed some roster updates for the upcoming season. In addition to the last two additions from the Class of 2022 now being officially welcomed into the program with defensive end Ken Talley and offensive lineman Vega Ioane having jersey numbers locked in, Penn State also confirmed the addition of nine walk-on players. Penn State is adding some bodies to the offensive line depth chart with their walk-ons. Of the nine walk-ons, five play an offensive line position; Dominic Rulli, Jim Fitzgerald, Ben Hartman, Matt Detisch, and Sam Siafa. Penn State has...
Big Ten expansion: Pac-12 commissioner has bold statement for USC, UCLA
Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff believes USC and UCLA will regret leaving for Big Ten. George Kliavkoff is not exactly thrilled over USC and UCLA leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. He may only be entering his second year as the Pac-12 commissioner, but Kliavkoff has to deal with the...
Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons
Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The best players in Villanova basketball history
With three national championships, six trips to the Final Four, and consistent dominance in conference play, Villanova has nicely built itself into one of the best program's in the nation. Naturally, the Wildcats have produced some of the best players in college basketball history. Here is our list of 20 notable players to come out of Villanova — listed in chronological order.
Florida among teams most likely to rebound in 2022 season, per ESPN
The Florida Gators were one of 13 Division I college football teams that had their average points per game decrease by more than 10 in 2021, but ESPN thinks UF is primed to bounce back under first-year head coach Billy Napier. In a breakdown of teams likely to improve in...
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: Ranking the Toughest Games on the Fighting Irish's Schedule
Six wins — all by double digits — by an average of 27.3 points per game coming out of the Week 7 bye brought the Notre Dame Fighting Irish into bowl season on quite the high note. But the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl was not exactly the season-ending party that the Fighting Irish hoped to have on New Year’s Day, falling 37-35 to Oklahoma State in Marcus Freeman’s head-coaching debut after Brian Kelly departed to LSU.
