AG Daniel Cameron's request to have abortion ban reinstated has been granted

University of Louisville law professor explains court ruling that reinstated Kentucky’s abortion ban
Nearly all abortions in Kentucky are now banned after the state court of appeals overturned an injunction against two previously-blocked abortion laws this week. The ruling is the latest development in an ongoing legal battle between the state’s abortion providers and Attorney General Daniel Cameron. Following the U.S. Supreme...
Louisville attorney sworn in as 80th president of National Bar Association
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was named the new president of the nation's oldest and largest network of predominantly Black attorneys and judges. Lonita Baker was sworn in last week as the 80th president of the National Bar Association. Baker represents the family of Breonna Taylor. "As a...
First of Kentucky's flood relief fund going toward 11 funerals
FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a week, Kentucky's fund for flood victims has raised more than $3 million and the first of it will be doled out on Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the all funds from the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up in the aftermath of the deadly flooding in the Appalachian region, would go directly and only to the families affected.
Should Shelby County’s eviction judges be more like Louisville’s?
Back when she worked with victims of domestic violence, Judge Jennifer Leibson witnessed the terrible consequences of eviction. Now, signing eviction documents is part of Leibson’s job as one of two judges in Louisville who currently handle eviction cases. She says she tries to sign as few as possible.
Indiana GOP Rep. Walorski, three others die in auto accident
The fatal Wednesday crash also killed the congresswoman's aide Emma Thomson and two others, according to the sheriff's office in Elkhart County, Ind.
Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters
[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession
Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients...
McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
As overdose deaths rise, community partners call on Metro Government to act
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day, a new Louisville organization is working to fight the crisis and reduce stigma. Tiny Herron is working alongside “VOCAL-KY” to honor the life of her late husband Todd and help others struggling with substance abuse. The 41-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in 2018.
Protesters push back against JCPS mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 100 people showed up outside of Jefferson County Public Schools headquarters to protest the district’s mask policy. Under the district’s COVID-19 policy, whenever Jefferson County’s community level reaches “red,” JCPS will have universal masking. Protesters believe that masking should be...
Crowd rallies against JCPS' mask mandate before board meeting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before a board meeting for Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, a crowd gathered to protest the current masking guidelines. A mandate went into effect last week after Jefferson County moved into the "red zone" for community spread. Currently, the decision to enforce a mask mandate...
UofL Health donating $15,000 medical care package for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health is pitching in to help provide relief for the flood victims in eastern Kentucky. Tuesday morning, six pallets of medical supplies were packed into a semi-truck that will be dropping them off in Whitesburg, Kentucky. The medical care package was filled with bandages, saline...
4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville carjackings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
Curfews imposed in some flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky areas to curb looting
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — Victims of the flooding that tore through eastern Kentucky earlier this week are now being forced to deal with further hardships — looting, fraud and scams. Two communities in eastern Kentucky have imposed curfews in response to the looting. In a Facebook post on...
Woman arrested, accused of using 15-month-old in gas scam in Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee
STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. — Police in Tennessee accused a woman of using her 15-month-old child to deceive people in Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee into giving her money. The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says Shelecia Craig would pull over on the side of the road and pretend to be out of gas.
Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.
Cody Ares Baynori: Thomas Massie does not represent Northern Kentucky; change is needed
Nearly a decade after his election, it is time that we reassess Representative Thomas Massie’s tenure as the congressman of Northern Kentucky. I am a lifelong resident of Newport and a proud graduate of Newport High School (‘19). I have been monitoring the interesting world of Kentucky politics since I was a teenager.
An eastern Kentucky woman used a vacuum to save her and her children
EASTERN, Ky. — Through the great loss, we are also hearing incredible stories of survival out of eastern Kentucky. One woman, desperate to save her children, reached for a vacuum of all things. "I grabbed a vacuum cord and I cut the cord off the vacuum cleaner and tied...
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
