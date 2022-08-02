ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

AG Daniel Cameron's request to have abortion ban reinstated has been granted

By Matthew Keck
WLKY.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wlky.com

Comments / 3

Related
WLKY.com

First of Kentucky's flood relief fund going toward 11 funerals

FRANKFORT, Ky. — In a week, Kentucky's fund for flood victims has raised more than $3 million and the first of it will be doled out on Wednesday. Gov. Andy Beshear said the all funds from the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, which was set up in the aftermath of the deadly flooding in the Appalachian region, would go directly and only to the families affected.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
State
Alaska State
Jefferson County, KY
Government
State
Indiana State
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
leoweekly.com

Four Atmospheric Experts On Why Kentucky Is Getting Hit With Natural Disasters

[Editor’s Note: This story was originally published by Inside Climate News. Visit their website at insideclimatenews.org]. After three years in office, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has grown accustomed to holding media briefings on weather disasters. In February 2020, heavy rain caused flooding across Central and Eastern Kentucky, and mudslides...
KENTUCKY STATE
Wave 3

Make Ends Meet: What to do in case of a recession

Amid opposing mask protests, JCPS board discusses issues pressing the district. As two groups of protesters confronted each other over Jefferson County Public Schools’ district-wide mask mandate, the county school board met to discuss important issues plaguing the district. On again, off again abortion access in Kentucky have patients...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

McConnell issues statement on eastern Kentucky floods

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the following statement today on the Senate floor regarding the flooding in Kentucky:. “Eastern Kentucky is reeling from some of the worst flooding in our state’s history. The area is still experiencing rainfall today. This horrible, tragic crisis is far from over. In Jackson, waters reached 43-and-a-half feet high, breaking an 83-year record. Drone footage shows whole towns submerged. Roadways have turned into rivers. Rising waters have reached rooftops. Across more than a dozen counties, severe rainstorms have created crisis conditions. Water rose too quickly for many to react, with tragic consequences. The governor has confirmed that 35 Kentuckians lost their lives amid the flash floods, including children. Sadly, I’m told that number will rise in the coming days. Even the families who were lucky enough to get out unscathed have lost homes, businesses, and heirlooms. In many communities, the waterlogged destruction is absolute. Eastern Kentucky is well known for its steep hilltops, rolling forests, and deep hollers. Those features, which make the region one of the most unique in the country, also create complications for emergency personnel. Our heroic first responders, including the National Guard from Kentucky and surrounding states, are working overtime to find and recover stranded residents. They’ve rescued more than 1,400 individuals since floodwaters hit, nearly half by air.”
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Clinic#Abortion Laws#Abortion Issues#Abortions#Ag#The Court Of Appeals#Commonwealth
WLKY.com

As overdose deaths rise, community partners call on Metro Government to act

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ahead of International Overdose Awareness Day, a new Louisville organization is working to fight the crisis and reduce stigma. Tiny Herron is working alongside “VOCAL-KY” to honor the life of her late husband Todd and help others struggling with substance abuse. The 41-year-old died from a fentanyl overdose in 2018.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Protesters push back against JCPS mask policy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 100 people showed up outside of Jefferson County Public Schools headquarters to protest the district’s mask policy. Under the district’s COVID-19 policy, whenever Jefferson County’s community level reaches “red,” JCPS will have universal masking. Protesters believe that masking should be...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Crowd rallies against JCPS' mask mandate before board meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Before a board meeting for Jefferson County Public Schools on Tuesday, a crowd gathered to protest the current masking guidelines. A mandate went into effect last week after Jefferson County moved into the "red zone" for community spread. Currently, the decision to enforce a mask mandate...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
ACLU
wdrb.com

4 men facing federal charges in connection with Louisville carjackings

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four men are facing federal charges in connection with carjackings in the Louisville area. In a news release, the U.S. Attorney's Office said 19-year-old Mauricio Diaz and 18-year-old Fahad Alisawi carjacked at least four vehicles in Louisville over several days in May while "brandishing a firearm."
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Bloody Monday: A dark day in Louisville history

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Irish Society of Kentuckiana observed the 167th anniversary of "Bloody Monday" Aug. 1. It's remembered as a dark day in the history of the Irish in Louisville. On the first Monday in August of 1855, Protestant mobs attacked German and Irish Catholic neighborhoods in Louisville on an election day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy