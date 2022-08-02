LSP: Driver disregards traffic light causing deadly crash in Gonzales

GONZALES, La ( WGNO ) — Louisiana State Police say a ran traffic light may have contributed to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday evening

Troopers say just after 5:30 p.m., 50-year-old Chad Jones of Gonzales, was headed south on Roddy Road in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when he came and drove up to the intersection that had green traffic light at the time. As Jones went through, 25-year-old Jacquel Wade of Sorrento was heading west on LA 429 in a 2003 Toyota Camry.

For unknown reasons, Wade reportedly ignored the traffic light and collided with the side of Jones Camero. Investigations revealed that Wade was allegedly the suspect in a nearby hit and run somewhat earlier.

Troopers say Jones was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Wade sustained only moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers although impairment is not suspected the crash remains under investigation. LSP says pending criminal charges or traffic violations will be submitted to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.

