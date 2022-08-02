ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gonzales, LA

LSP: Driver disregards traffic light causing deadly crash in Gonzales

By Raeven Poole
WGNO
WGNO
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJzff_0h17uvoz00

GONZALES, La ( WGNO ) — Louisiana State Police say a ran traffic light may have contributed to a fatal two-vehicle crash on LA 429 Monday evening

Troopers say just after 5:30 p.m., 50-year-old Chad Jones of Gonzales, was headed south on Roddy Road in a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro when he came and drove up to the intersection that had green traffic light at the time. As Jones went through, 25-year-old Jacquel Wade of Sorrento was heading west on LA 429 in a 2003 Toyota Camry.

For unknown reasons, Wade reportedly ignored the traffic light and collided with the side of Jones Camero. Investigations revealed that Wade was allegedly the suspect in a nearby hit and run somewhat earlier.

Troopers say Jones was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Wade sustained only moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers although impairment is not suspected the crash remains under investigation. LSP says pending criminal charges or traffic violations will be submitted to the Ascension Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brproud.com

Traffic Alert: Deputies respond to crash on Dyer Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Wednesday (August 3) crash on Dyer Road occurred near the intersection of Charlton Road and Brown Road, officials say. The crash happened around 2:35 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident. Officials later confirmed...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Sorrento, LA
City
Gonzales, LA
State
Louisiana State
Gonzales, LA
Crime & Safety
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish detectives investigating multiple vehicle burglaries at Prairieville apartments

Detectives with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office released surveillance images of a male connected to multiple vehicle burglaries at the Manchac Lake Apartments in Prairieville. Anyone with information that may help detectives with this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by...
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
WAFB

Port Allen police officer faces simple robbery charge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Port Allen police officer is accused of simple robbery following an incident that started outside a bar over the weekend, court records show. The Baton Rouge Police Department charged Zachary Sibille, of Addis, 21, with two counts of simple robbery and one count of simple criminal damage to property.
PORT ALLEN, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Jones
houmatimes.com

TPSO searching for man in connection with overnight shooting in Houma

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced a man is being sought in connection with an overnight shooting in Houma. Violent Crimes Detectives are searching for Peyton Dee Chauvin, 21, of Houma, who is facing charges for two counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder in the incident. At 11:25 p.m. on...
HOUMA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Signals#Traffic Violations#Hit And Run#Lsp#Louisiana State Police#Apple#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Google
NOLA.com

Two bystanders wounded in Holy Cross area shootout, police say

Two bystanders were struck by bullets in a Holy Cross area shootout in which the shooters escaped unscathed, New Orleans police said. Police responded to the aggravated battery by shooting in the 6200 block of North Rampart Street at around 10:21 p.m. Monday. They said two unknown male suspects escalated an altercation by pulling out guns and shooting at each other. Neither suspect was hit, but the stray bullets wounded two bystanders, a 38-year-old man and a 57-year-old man, police said. Emergency Medical services took one man to the hospital, and the other refused treatment, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WGNO

WGNO

29K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy