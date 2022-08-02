Position battles ramp up during first-padded practice at Vikings Training Camp

www.keyc.com
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
Yardbarker
Vikings LBs Kendricks and Hicks are seeing the same things
EAGAN — Eric Kendricks has played in exactly 100 games over his seven years in the NFL. Anthony Barr was alongside him for 86 of those. During that time, the two UCLA products formed a remarkable bond. They had the football version of friends who have been close for so long that they finish each other’s sentences. Adding to their chemistry was the fact that they had the same coach and same system each year, which eventually made training camp a formality.
The Athletic's Chad Graff is leaving the Vikings beat
Graff has covered Minnesota sports for the past ten years.
Vikings Tight End Underwent Surgery On Tuesday
Irv Smith Jr. suffered a setback on his road back to the field, but it might not derail his comeback. The Minnesota Vikings tight end, who missed all of 2021 recovering from a meniscus injury, left Monday's practice with an undisclosed ailment. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith underwent thumb...
Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Schedule, tickets, location, and everything to know
The 2022 Miami Dolphins training camp is near, and unlike last season, there are some big expectations for this new
Vikings Training Camp Recap, Day 7: Zach Davidson, Patrick Peterson, Greg Joseph
The Vikings' second padded practice of camp featured plenty of notable performances.
Timberwolves, Elleby Agree To Training Camp Deal
Spending the last two seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, CJ Elleby and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a training camp deal.
2024 Rogers DL Wyatt Gilmore returns for a Minnesota Football visit
"The HYPRR Hangout on Sunday was fun. We got in a nice photo shoot and met a lot of the Gopher Football commits," 2024 Rogers (Minn.) defensive end Wyatt Gilmore said to 247Sports. "I spent a lot of time with Ethan and Mason Carrier, along with Riley Sunram. We got the competition against all the other guys that there there, so that was cool. I got to talk quite a bit with defensive coordinator Joe Rossi along with DL coach Brick Haley. They were asking me to get to a game this fall and I can't wait to go."
fantasypros.com
Alexander Mattison leaves practice with finger injury Tuesday
Mattison appeared to injure his finger and left practice after starter Dalvin Cook had already left earlier with an apparent hand injury. Third-string running back Kene Nwangwu already missed practice Monday before sitting out Tuesday as well, so the Vikings backfield is already banged up in training camp. The Vikings appear to be exercising caution with Cook and Mattison this early in camp. Mattison's and Cook's injuries, while likely minor, are worth monitoring, as Mattison's fantasy value, being a handcuff, is tied almost entirely to Cook's health status. In six career games in Minnesota with Cook out, Mattison has 117 carries for 477 yards and three rushing touchdowns, with an additional 23 receptions for 213 yards and two receiving touchdowns.
New Twins make immediate impact in win over Tigers
Three of the four newest Twins contributed to the win.
