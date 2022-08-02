Position battles ramp up during first-padded practice at Vikings Training Camp

Mattison appeared to injure his finger and left practice after starter Dalvin Cook had already left earlier with an apparent hand injury. Third-string running back Kene Nwangwu already missed practice Monday before sitting out Tuesday as well, so the Vikings backfield is already banged up in training camp. The Vikings appear to be exercising caution with Cook and Mattison this early in camp. Mattison's and Cook's injuries, while likely minor, are worth monitoring, as Mattison's fantasy value, being a handcuff, is tied almost entirely to Cook's health status. In six career games in Minnesota with Cook out, Mattison has 117 carries for 477 yards and three rushing touchdowns, with an additional 23 receptions for 213 yards and two receiving touchdowns.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO