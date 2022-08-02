California governor declares monkeypox state of emergency

wnyt.com
Related
WNYT
Vegas-based rental firm faces probes over pandemic evictions
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas-based corporate owner of thousands of residential rental properties in several U.S. states is facing investigations about whether it improperly evicted tenants during the coronavirus pandemic, while it received millions of federal dollars aimed at keeping people in their homes. Probes of The...
WNYT
False claims about pens in Arizona primary prompts warning
PHOENIX (AP) — The attorney for Arizona’s most populous county sent a letter on Tuesday warning a local candidate to stop encouraging voters to steal the pens given to them at polling places on Election Day to mark their ballots. Tuesday was the final day of voting in...
WNYT
Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas voters protect abortion rights, reject measure that would have allowed statewide ban. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
WNYT
Tudor Dixon wins Republican nomination for governor in Michigan primary election.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Tudor Dixon wins Republican nomination for governor in Michigan primary election. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WNYT
Board recommends clemency for Oklahoma death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma Board of Pardon and Parole on Wednesday voted to recommend clemency for a death row inmate who has admitted to beating to death a friend and co-worker who refused to loan him $50 to buy cocaine. The board voted 3-2 to recommend Gov....
WNYT
Arkansas panel rejects recreational marijuana ballot measure
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The State Board of Election Commissioners on Wednesday blocked a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana from appearing on Arkansas’ ballot this fall. The panel rejected the popular name and ballot title for the proposed constitutional amendment that supporters hoped to put on the...
WNYT
Indiana doctors raise worries about proposed abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors fear they could face criminal charges when they provide emergency treatment for pregnant women if a proposal aimed at banning nearly all abortions in Indiana becomes law, several physicians told state lawmakers Tuesday. That testimony came after an Indiana House committee changed the abortion ban...
WNYT
Hessian remains unearthed at Revolutionary War battle site
NATIONAL PARK, N.J. (AP) — Researchers believe they have uncovered in a mass grave in New Jersey the remains of as many as 12 Hessian soldiers who fought during the Revolutionary War, officials announced Tuesday. The remains, found at the site of Fort Mercer and the 1777 Battle of...
RELATED PEOPLE
WNYT
State Republicans propose measures to combat inflation
Republicans in the New York State Senate are calling for a formal cap on state spending in the state’s budget, as inflation struggles continue. They released a report Monday, highlighting the effects of inflation on the average New Yorker. They then set forth a package of proposals meant to...
WNYT
Hochul holds early lead in Siena poll
Results released in a Siena College Research Poll on Tuesday show, with three months until Election Day, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul holds a 14-point lead over her Republican challenger, Rep. Lee Zeldin, 53-39%. Siena College pollster Steve Greenberg says Hochul’s lead is a reflection of the Democrats’ large enrollment advantage...
WNYT
Tennessee sues Walgreens over opioid prescription onslaught
Tennessee’s attorney general said Wednesday he has sued Walgreens, accusing the drugstore chain of contributing to the state’s opioid crisis by failing to maintain effective controls against the abuse of prescription pain pills. The lawsuit seeking unspecified civil penalties was filed in Knox County Circuit Court by Attorney...
WNYT
Food Network praises Capital Region staple for their fried chicken
The Food Network named locally fried chicken the best in New York. Hattie’s Restaurant and Fried Chicken Shack was chosen as one of the best spots in the country, and the best spot in New York for fried chicken by the Food Network. The restaurant is located in Saratoga Springs.
Comments / 0