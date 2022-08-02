Bednarik list is out and WVU has 1st day of practice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With the help of an eagle three on the par 5, 17th Hole, Noah Mullens persevered to claim his first West Virginia Amateur title. Throughout the day, Davey Jude, who had the early lead, battled a rough stretch late in his round. Cam Roam play it from behind all day but entered into a tie for first place with six holes to play. After making birdie on a par five, 17th hall, Cam Roam needed a birdie on the final hole to force a three-hole aggregate playoff with Mullens. Roam’s 12-footer slid just past the hole, leaving Roam and Jude in a tie for second place for the overall championship.

