Bednarik list is out and WVU has 1st day of practice

www.wsaz.com
Related
West Virginia football: HC Neal Brown opens up on transfer QB J.T. Daniels
After two seasons at USC and two seasons at Georgia, quarterback J.T. Daniels will suit up with the West Virginia Mountaineers as a fifth-year junior in 2022. A former 247Sports five-star recruit, Daniels has battled injuries throughout his collegiate career, forcing him to transfer. During a recent interview at Big 12 Media Days, West Virginia coach Neal Brown revealed what Daniels brings to his team.
Daily Athenaeum
Two football recruits decommitt from WVU
The West Virginia Mountaineers football team lost two 2023 recruits from Spartanburg High School, South Carolina over the weekend, as Raheim Jeter and Cameron Jackson decommitted from the university. First on Friday afternoon, class of 2023 defensive line recruit Cameron Jackson tweeted “My recruiting is 100% open." The three-star...
‘I’ve seen some great games’: WV principal has worked basketball games for more than 20 years
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — From the Mountaineers beating Florida to 2022’s Basketball Tournament, if you follow basketball in the Charleston area, you’ve probably seen Matt Shock courtside. He’s been a huge part of Charleston high school and college basketball games for more than 20 years. “I started doing the games with my grandpa when I was probably 9 or […]
WSAZ
Mullens win WV Amateur
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -With the help of an eagle three on the par 5, 17th Hole, Noah Mullens persevered to claim his first West Virginia Amateur title. Throughout the day, Davey Jude, who had the early lead, battled a rough stretch late in his round. Cam Roam play it from behind all day but entered into a tie for first place with six holes to play. After making birdie on a par five, 17th hall, Cam Roam needed a birdie on the final hole to force a three-hole aggregate playoff with Mullens. Roam’s 12-footer slid just past the hole, leaving Roam and Jude in a tie for second place for the overall championship.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvsportsnow.com
Neal Brown Says WVU Has to Run in Harrell’s Air Raid Offense
Neal Brown highlighted the need for a strong rushing attack in WVU’s new offense under offensive coordinator Graham Harrell. Harrell comes from the Mike Leech coaching tree and runs an air raid offense, but still ran the ball 44.3% of the time last year. That’s much higher than Leech’s 27.5% last season.
WSAZ
Youth football league dealing with helmet shortage
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Football practices are getting underway this week, but one youth program found themselves unsure whether they’d be able to start their season on time due to an equipment issue. Steve Kenney, the president of the Gallipolis youth football league, says they’d ordered 60 new helmets...
connect-bridgeport.com
One of Salem's, former WVIAC's Top Football Players and Pittsburgh Steeler, Jack Deloplaine, Passes at 68
Jack Deloplaine, a member of the Salem University Athletic Hall of Fame and arguably the greatest football player in the school's history, has passed away at the age of 68. Nicknamed "Hydroplane," the 1988 Hall of Fame inductee of the now defunct football program, recently celebrated his 68th birthday in April, according to Steelersnow.com.
WSAZ
South Charleston starts the season
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The South Charleston Black Eagles took the football field for the first time in 2022 just after 4 o’clock with a familiar face leading the team. SCHS graduate, Marshall All-American and 11 year NFL veteran Carl Lee now leads the team as they are eyeing the start of the season on Friday August 26th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSAZ
Ironton All-Stars preparing for regionals
IRONTON, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Ironton Junior League 13-14 year old team has been very dominant this summer. In district and state play, they have outscored their opponents 77-8 and are now preparing for the regionals in Midland, Michigan later this week. They will be playing the state champs from Jasper, Indiana on Saturday August 6th with a 12:30 p.m. first pitch.
Return of the Brawl T-Shirts Featuring Dante Stills Now Available
Get your gear for the Brawl.
Metro News
Donnie Mays takes over a Hurricane team with high expectations and skill position depth
HURRICANE, W.Va. — Expectations for teams going to work under new head coaches can sometimes be tempered. That’s not the case in Hurricane where Donnie Mays has a deep and talented roster in his first season with the Redskins. Mays led South Charleston for the last nine seasons and guided the Black Eagles to a perfect season in 2020.
Between The Eers: Should WVU Stay in the Big 12?
A little conference realignment talk for today's show.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSAZ
Meeks Mountain Trail to host first of its kind run in W.Va.
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Meeks Mountain Trail Alliance is hosting the inaugural Hurricane 100k Trail Run and Relay with a $7500 prize purse. They are expecting top trail runners from all over the region to compete in the 62 mile trail race as well as three person relay teams.
Metro News
DHHR updates COVID numbers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The state Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting 3,166 active cases of COVID-19. Wednesday’s dashboard update shows 995 new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours. There were six additional deaths recorded including the deaths of a 65-year old female from Hardy County, an 86-year old male from Marshall County, a 74-year old male from Jackson County, a 51-year old male from Mercer County, an 86-year old male from Kanawha County, and an 85-year old female from Braxton County.
WSAZ
Drum Corps International competition comes to our region
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With horns polished and drums tuned, the Marshall University School of Music hosted the annual Drum Corps International, or DCI competition Monday evening in Huntington. Band students, fans and music lovers from across the region gathered in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium at 7:30 p.m. to...
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Shafer Leaving WSAZ: Meet West Virginia’s Inspiring Anchor
Huntington residents in West Virginia woke up to Melanie Shafer’s newscasts for at least 22 years. But that will end in August 2022. Melanie Shafer announced she is leaving WSAZ NewsChannel 3 and retiring from a three-decade-long career. The award-winning news anchor is an inspiration to young journalists, but she is also a strong voice of support for parents in the local community. She is now ready to give more time to her family. Find out more about them in this Melanie Shafer wiki.
This is the best chocolate chip cookie in West Virginia, according to Yelp
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Yelp’s blog made a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in each state across America for National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Aug. 4. Apple Annie’s, which is located in both Morgantown and Fairmont was deemed the best place to get chocolate chip cookies in West Virginia. Yelp created its […]
Longtime Williamson businessman dies at 95
A longtime Williamson businessman and one of the last original South Williamson, Kentucky, Central Avenue residents William H. (Bill) Rosen died last week at the age 95. Born Sept. 7, 1926 in Richmond, Virginia, Rosen was living in Palm City, Florida, with his second wife, Mildred, at the time of his death.
Want to help Kentucky flood victims? Here’s how
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — As of Monday, the death toll from flooding in southern Appalachia has reached 35, and thousands remain without power and water. There are ways West Virginians can donate, and one drive is happening right here in Harrison County. Starting Tuesday at noon, there will be a drive for water and cleaning […]
West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline
The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
Comments / 0