Native Hawaiians, voters encouraged to vote

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Native Hawaiian organizations are encouraging everyone to vote especially Native Hawaiians.

A sign-waving was held on King Street to encourage voters.

Then the sign wavers gathered near Honolulu Hale, where you can vote, to speak about their message.

“We are here to stand in unison with the students, with our people of Hawaii,” said Kaui Burgess, Kamehameha Schools Community Relations Director. “We are here to stand in unison with the organizations that are all here today to ensure that the voices of our kupuna, the voices of our haumana’s kupuna, all of their kupuna are being heard.”

The organizations that took part in the sign waving included Kamehameha Schools, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Office of Hawaiian Affairs, Papa Ola Lokahi, Ka Leo O Nā ʻŌpio, Native Hawaiian Education Council, Kanaeokana and the Association of Hawaiian Civic Clubs.

The Voter Service Center is open at Honolulu Hale along with other places. At the Voter Service Centers, you can vote in person, do same-day voter registration and you can also drop off your ballot. They are open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 13 it will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A pop-up voter service center opened on Monday, Aug. 1 at Kaneohe District Park. That will be open until Aug. 5.