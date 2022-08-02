ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Saints defense shows up ready on first day in full pads

By Kevin Batiste
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tyrann Mathieu News

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu missed the first week of training camp due to a personal matter. Fortunately for the team, the latest update on his status is very encouraging. According to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, Mathieu is at the team's facility this Wednesday. Earlier this week, Saints head...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons

Tyrann Mathieu is back with the New Orleans Saints after missing the first portion of training camp, per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com. Mathieu did not attend the first week of training camp due to personal reasons. It was unclear how much time he would end up missing. However, Mathieu is officially back with the team. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu gets major update after missing time with Saints for personal reasons appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Metairie, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
247Sports

Louisiana QB Rickie Collins decommits from Purdue

LSU's top quarterback target for the 2023 class is back on the open market as Purdue commitment Rickie Collins decommitted from Purdue. Collins visited LSU on Friday and posted the following message on Twitter. “I wanna thank Coach Biagi for developing the relationship necessary for me to believe that I...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Tyrann Mathieu’s status for Saints camp gets concerning update amid family matter

Tyrann Mathieu made the big move this summer after agreeing to sign with the New Orleans Saints as a free agent. At this point, however, the three-time All-Pro cornerback has yet to join his new team in camp. Mathieu is still dealing with a family matter, and it remains unclear when he will be back. […] The post Tyrann Mathieu’s status for Saints camp gets concerning update amid family matter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
TheDailyBeast

NFL Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa Tried to Keep His Marriage a Secret

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is none too happy that news of his July 18 marriage to Annah Gore leaked out. “I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do,” Tagovailoa told reporters on Wednesday after reports of the nuptials. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.” Asked how the ceremony was, Tagovailoa said, “It was very special. I don’t know how it ended up leaking but he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something.”Read it at New York Post
NFL
Yardbarker

The Real Key to the Saints Season

As NFL fans, we get caught up in the “exciting” part of the game. We tend to pay attention to those who have the mainstream stats, that are easy to quantify. Right now, Saints fans’ are anxiously, anticipating, watching the Jameis Winston led offense with the return of Michael Thomas and additions of Chris Olave and Jarvis Landry, to go along with one of the best running backs in the league, Alvin Kamara.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sky
Person
Chris Olave
ESPN Lafayette

Watch: Local High School Football Team Has Priceless Reaction To Meeting Michael Thomas

Saint’s training camp kicked off last week and there has been plenty of content coming out that has fans excited for this upcoming season. The most buzz and excitement has been around the return QB Jameis Winston and WR Michael Thomas. Winston missed over half the season with an ACL tear and Thomas missed the entire season with an ankle injury. Fans are excited that both players are working on their game and their connection. Winston even praised his top target on his return.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

WAFB

27K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy