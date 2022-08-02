Boulder High School teacher killed in plane crash

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO ・ 21 HOURS AGO