ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Boulder High School teacher killed in plane crash

9NEWS
9NEWS
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.9news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified

The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17. Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.
LAFAYETTE, CO
The Denver Gazette

Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified

Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February

According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Colorado Education
City
Boulder, CO
Boulder, CO
Education
9News

Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

TRYON, Neb. — A Boulder High School teacher was one of two people killed in a small plane crash in Nebraska last week, the Boulder Valley School District said. The two men from Colorado died when the single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa crashed around 8:40 a.m. local time Monday in a private pasture 12 miles northeast of Tyron, Nebraska.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified

DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Robotics#Highschool#Boulder High
9NEWS

Internal emails reveal more than Englewood wants the public to know about deadly shooting

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The city of Englewood's internal emails reveal more than the city wants the public to know about a police shooting that left a man dead last month. The shooting happened July 24 at a house on Grove Street. Phillip Blankenship, 29, is accused of firing shots at officers from inside the home. Officers returned fire. Blankenship's brother, 22-year-old Matthew Mitchell, was killed. Blankenship was arrested.
ENGLEWOOD, CO
9NEWS

The person answering your emergency call might be working from home

DENVER — Agencies providing emergency and crisis services, like so many other businesses, are struggling to stay well staffed. Also like other industries, they have turned to remote work to help with recruitment. Let's take a look at how that works in an emergency situation, and how a caller's...
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
FAA
The Denver Gazette

Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers

Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Body found in Denver lake

Authorities on Monday recovered the body of an 11-year-old autistic girl from Rocky Mountain Lake near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. The girl was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. near 44th and North Pecos streets, Denver police said. At 7:38 a.m., authorities recovered her body...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood

Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
28K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy