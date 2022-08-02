Boulder High School teacher killed in plane crash

www.9news.com
Famous ice cream brand set to open scoop shop in Colorado on August 6thKristen WaltersBoulder, CO
DougCo Sheriff warns vehicle thefts help power other crimesHeather WillardDouglas County, CO
Denver housing market shifts to favor buyersMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Hotels keep homeless out of hospitals, study showsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
9News Anchor Kyle Clark asks DougCo superintendent tough questionsSuzie GlassmanDenver, CO
Broomfield High School student killed in crash identified
The Boulder County Coroner's Office on Wednesday identified the Broomfield High School student killed in a car crash last week in Lafayette as Michael DePalma, 17. Four other Broomfield High students were injured in the crash, which occurred at 7:13 p.m. Thursday at U.S. Highway 287 and Dillion Road when a vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided, Lafayette police said.
Two Colorado men identified as victims in Nebraska plane crash
Two men from Colorado have been identified as the victims of a plane crash that occurred on July 25 near Ringgold, Nebraska, according to officials from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the McPherson County Sheriff's Office, the Logan County Sheriff's Office, McPherson County Fire and Rescue Department, and...
Girl whose body was found in Rocky Mountain Lake identified
Denver's Office of the Medical Examiner identified the 11-year-old girl whose body was recovered from Rocky Mountain Lake as Harmony Kizer. Harmony, who had autism, was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. Monday near 44th and North Pecos streets, and her body was found in the lake in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood at 7:30 a.m.
Remains found in Colorado identified as woman who called 911 'stuck in snow' in February
According to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, remains recovered earlier this summer have been identified as a woman who went missing after calling for help in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, was last heard from on February 13, when she called 911 from the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County to report that she was stuck in the snow. Authorities responded to the scene and were able to find her vehicle, but could not locate her. An extensive search was conducted in the area, but she was not found at that time.
9News
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — A Boulder High School teacher was one of two people killed in a small plane crash in Nebraska last week, the Boulder Valley School District said. The two men from Colorado died when the single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley, Colorado to Cherokee, Iowa crashed around 8:40 a.m. local time Monday in a private pasture 12 miles northeast of Tyron, Nebraska.
Daily Record
New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain above Boulder killed for money and drugs, affidavit says
The New Mexico woman found dead on Flagstaff Mountain in Boulder County last month was reportedly killed by friends for the money and drugs she had in her car, but the man who shot her told investigators he acted in self-defense, according to court records. Alexis Baca, 25, was found...
3 homes severely burned, residents displaced in Aurora fire
Aurora Fire Rescue is responding to a multiple home fire on East Whitaker Drive.
Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified
DENVER (KRDO) -- Denver Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the woman who died after she fell off an escalator inside Empower Field at Mile High Saturday night, according to 9NEWS. Denver Police Department told 9NEWS they received a call for a outdoor death investigation at 1701 Bryant St. at 10:52 p.m Investigators discovered The post Woman killed in fall inside Empower Field at Mile High identified appeared first on KRDO.
Accused Loveland killer left trail of concern in the courts
A timeline from Loveland Police shows how courts in Denver and Larimer counties each made judgments about Javier Acevedo Jr.'s reported threats for more than a year before he allegedly killed a woman and her teenage daughter.
4th person arrested in Boulder trailhead murder
A fourth suspect was arrested Monday in connection to a woman from New Mexico found dead near a popular trailhead west of Boulder.
Internal emails reveal more than Englewood wants the public to know about deadly shooting
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The city of Englewood's internal emails reveal more than the city wants the public to know about a police shooting that left a man dead last month. The shooting happened July 24 at a house on Grove Street. Phillip Blankenship, 29, is accused of firing shots at officers from inside the home. Officers returned fire. Blankenship's brother, 22-year-old Matthew Mitchell, was killed. Blankenship was arrested.
The person answering your emergency call might be working from home
DENVER — Agencies providing emergency and crisis services, like so many other businesses, are struggling to stay well staffed. Also like other industries, they have turned to remote work to help with recruitment. Let's take a look at how that works in an emergency situation, and how a caller's...
Colorado Daily
Boulder couple who hosted Marshall Fire victims facing potential code violations
In the aftermath of the Marshall Fire, which swept through eastern Boulder County on Dec. 30, Boulder residents Nancy and Charlie Winn opened a studio in their backyard to a family who had been displaced due to smoke damage from the fire. For Nancy Winn, it was an opportunity to...
Remembering the 1933 Castlewood Canyon Dam flood
Hikers walk near the Castlewood Canyon Dam remains.Colorado Parks and Wildlife. (Franktown, Colo.) When the Castlewood Canyon Dam burst 89 years ago, the water traveled over 40 miles into Denver, submerging the city in four feet of water.
Men doused with gasoline during possible bias-motivated crime
Police are investigating what they are calling a bias-motivated crime after a man was sprayed with gasoline at a convenience store.
Aurora's Metco Landscape to lay off hundreds of workers
Aurora-based Metco Landscape is apparently going out of business, and on Monday filed a notice with the Colorado Secretary of State's Office that it will lay off hundreds of workers in its Denver metro area and Colorado Springs offices. The California investment firm that owns the 35-year Denver area landscaping company said Tuesday it's in receivership in a district court in Boulder, meaning its assets are being sold as the company can't pay its debts. ...
Body found in Denver lake
Authorities on Monday recovered the body of an 11-year-old autistic girl from Rocky Mountain Lake near West 47th Avenue and Grove Street in Denver's Berkeley neighborhood. The girl was reported missing around 5:30 a.m. near 44th and North Pecos streets, Denver police said. At 7:38 a.m., authorities recovered her body...
Remains identified as woman who went missing in February in Clear Creek County
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains found in the Miner's Candle area of Clear Creek County were identified as a woman who went missing in February. Melinda Tafoya-Deltoro, 38, called 911 around 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 to report her vehicle was stuck in the snow, the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office said.
Car stolen in Jeffco dumped in Denver neighborhood
Jefferson County deputies found an abandoned stolen car in southwest Denver Wednesday morning, but no suspects. According to the sheriff's office, a carjacking took place overnight in Jefferson County, and the victim took themselves to the hospital before calling law enforcement several hours later. The investigation led Jeffco deputies to a Denver neighborhood south of Highway 285, where deputies formed a perimeter around the stolen vehicle. A shelter-in-place order was issued for homes in the 3600 block of S Depew Street for about an hour. Deputies and police responded to the car near the intersection with W Lehigh Avenue and S Eaton Street. It was determined the car had been abandoned, and there were no suspects found in the area. The original location of the carjacking was not immediately known. Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is leading the carjacking investigation.
These cities have the highest rent in Colorado
The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
