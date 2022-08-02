ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Man sentenced to prison for kidnap, rape of young woman in 2019

By Steve Cooper
wbrc.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wbrc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oxygen

Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'

The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.
The Associated Press

Suit: Police chasing white suspect wrongly arrest Black man

BOSTON (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday. Donovan Johnson was minutes away from home after leaving work in February 2021 when a white officer who had been chasing the white suspect ran up to Johnson, drew his gun and threw him to the snow-covered ground face first, the lawsuit filed against the...
ARLINGTON, MA
Daily Voice

Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police

Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
universalhub.com

Alleged former gang leader serving out his drug sentence in a halfway house charged with trying to shoot somebody repeatedly in Uphams Corner in March

A man authorities say once headed up the Hendry Street Gang and who was finishing up a federal drug-distribution sentence at a halfway house in the Fenway got into a dispute with somebody outside the Dublin House in Uphams Corner on March 2 that ended with him firing numerous shots across Stoughton Street, a police detective told the Boston Licensing Board today.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police

On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Rape#Sentencing#Prison#Violent Crime#Wcvb#Cnn
NECN

Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach

A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
BOSTON, MA
WNAW 94.7

Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)

As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
WCVB

2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police

BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home

LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
LOWELL, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
whdh.com

Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall

SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
SALEM, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
whdh.com

Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police

LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
LUNENBURG, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash

WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
WORCESTER, MA
liveboston617.org

Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges

The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy