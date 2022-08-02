Man sentenced to prison for kidnap, rape of young woman in 2019

www.wbrc.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
5 great seafood places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 great burger places in BostonAlina Andras
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
Related
Boston Man Sentenced For Kidnapping, Raping Woman Over 3-Day 'Ordeal Of Terror'
The Boston man accused of kidnapping a young woman and raping her over several days in 2019 has been sentenced to prison. Victor Pena, 42, will spend the next 29-39 years behind bars for the kidnap and rape of Olivia Ambrose, who was rescued from Pena’s home three days after she went missing according to ABC Boston affiliate WCVB.
Suit: Police chasing white suspect wrongly arrest Black man
BOSTON (AP) — A suburban Boston police officer who was pursuing a white suspect pinned a 20-year-old Black man to the ground as he was walking home and placed a knee on the man’s neck despite having no evidence that he was involved in any crime, according to a federal civil rights lawsuit filed Wednesday. Donovan Johnson was minutes away from home after leaving work in February 2021 when a white officer who had been chasing the white suspect ran up to Johnson, drew his gun and threw him to the snow-covered ground face first, the lawsuit filed against the...
Second Body Found On Carson Beach In South Boston: Police
Authorities are investigating two deaths on Carson Beach after police found two bodies at different times at the South Boston spot. The first body was reported to Boston police just before 1:30 p.m. Boston firefighters pulled them out of the water near Mother's Rest Area, police said. Investigators did not release any identifying information as they are still notifying their family.
Dorchester man arrested with high-capacity ‘ghost gun’ at Puerto Rican Festival, authorities say
“The weapon recovered here is a community nightmare." A Dorchester man, who was arrested on a warrant while leaving the Puerto Rican Festival on Saturday night, allegedly had a high-capacity, laser-sighted “ghost gun” on him, according to a statement from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office. Marc...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
universalhub.com
Alleged former gang leader serving out his drug sentence in a halfway house charged with trying to shoot somebody repeatedly in Uphams Corner in March
A man authorities say once headed up the Hendry Street Gang and who was finishing up a federal drug-distribution sentence at a halfway house in the Fenway got into a dispute with somebody outside the Dublin House in Uphams Corner on March 2 that ended with him firing numerous shots across Stoughton Street, a police detective told the Boston Licensing Board today.
Colby Turner, Worcester cop charged with larceny, pleads not guilty
WORCESTER — A city police officer arrested Monday on five felony charges of larceny over $1,200 and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement entered not guilty pleas on Tuesday and was released on personal recognizance. Colby Turner, a Worcester police officer for the last five years,...
Harmony Montgomery: Lawyers of Adam Montgomery, father to 8-year-old missing child, ask to suppress statements made to police
On Tuesday, lawyers for the father of Harmony Montgomery, an 8-year-old New Hampshire that’s been missing since 2019, filed two motions to suppress statements their client made to police on two separate occasions. Adam Montgomery, 31, was arrested in January for felony second-degree assault arising from 2019 conduct against...
Victor Pena Sentenced To Decades In Prison For Boston Woman's Rape
Victor Pena, the Boston man convicted last week of kidnapping and raping a woman for three days, will spend the next several decades in prison. Judge Anthony Campo on Monday, Aug. 1, sentenced the 42-year-old man to 29-39 years in prison, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office announced. A Boston...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NECN
Police Investigating Two Deaths at Boston's Carson Beach
A body was pulled from the water at a Boston beach on Wednesday and a second person found unresponsive at the beach later in the day has died, according to Massachusetts State Police. The body floating in the water at Carson Beach was reported around 1:30 p.m. Troopers responded to...
Massachusetts Couple Arrested For Kidnapping, Robbery (PHOTOS)
As you're well aware, Berkshire County, it's crazy out there. The details in this latest crime caper almost sound like the plot of a movie. A Massachusetts couple was recently arrested in New Hampshire after an armed robbery eventually turned into a high-speed car chase which then resulted in a home invasion/hostage situation.
WCVB
2 bodies found at Boston's Carson Beach just hours apart, according to Massachusetts State Police
BOSTON — Massachusetts State Police officials say authorities are investigating the deaths of two men after their bodies were found at Carson Beach in Boston on Wednesday. State police said they first responded to Carson Beach at about 1:30 p.m. for a reported drowning near Mother's Rest. Boston firefighters removed that body from the water and Boston police said the unresponsive man was pronounced dead.
DA: Woman stabbed to death inside her Lowell home
LOWELL, Mass. — Police are investigating the murder of a woman inside her Lowell home. Linda Gilbert, 64, was found unresponsive in her Loring Street home around 11:19 p.m. Sunday. She was taken to Lowell General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Middlesex District Attorney’s office said Monday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whdh.com
Salem, N.H. man arrested after recording woman in bathroom stall
SALEM, N.H. (WHDH) - A Salem, New Hampshire man was arrested after allegedly recording or taking photos of a woman while she was in a bathroom stall. On May 30, the Salem Police Department took a report from a woman who said she was using a women’s bathroom in a Mall Road business when she noticed someone holding a cell phone under the stall divider, either recording or taking pictures of her. She confronted him outside the bathroom and provided a physical description to police.
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man sentenced to prison after having girlfriend deliver drugs for him
PROVIDENCE – A Woonsocket man who led a crack cocaine distribution operation, and who attempted to disguise his involvement by having others deliver drugs that he had arranged to sell, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to court...
Worcester police officer arrested after probe into off-duty assignments
WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester police officer has been arrested after an investigation uncovered alleged criminal activity involving his off-duty assignments. Colby Turner, a five-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department, has been placed on administrative leave. He faces five felony counts of larceny over $1,200 by single scheme and a misdemeanor charge of submitting false claims for reimbursement.
Man in crown court charged with murder of nine-year-old Lilia Valutyte
A man has appeared in front of a crown court judge charged with murdering a nine-year-old girl who was found stabbed in the street. Deividas Skebas was arrested on Saturday after a CCTV appeal following the death of Lilia Valutyte in Boston, Lincolnshire, on Thursday. The 22-year-old was remanded into...
whdh.com
Dog attacks man, is shot dead by Lunenburg Police
LUNENBURG, MASS. (WHDH) - Lunenburg Police shot and killed a formerly stray dog after it would not let go of a man’s arm. Just before noon, officers and Lunenburg Rescue responded to the Department’s Animal Control facility for a report of a dog attacking a man. The dog reportedly had bitten the victim several times, and the dog wouldn’t let go of the victim’s arm.
Worcester PD Make Arrest, Recover Firearm, 9 bags of marijuana and $4,000 Cash
WORCESTER - Police arrested Mario Rivera-Caraballo, 29, of Worcester, on Monday after he tried to escape police by attempting to climb a fence on Oread Street. Around 5 PM on Monday, a police officer saw Rivera-Caraballo riding a motorcycle on Main Street when he sped up and popped a wheelie. According to police, the officer discovered Rivera-Caraballo’s registration was revoked and his insurance was canceled.
liveboston617.org
Boston Police Arrest 14, 15, and 18 Year Olds in Dorchester on Firearm and Drug Charges
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.
WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
Comments / 0