Why Instagram Is So Divided Over Ina Garten's Salad

Martha Stewart Just Shared the Easiest No-Bake Cake Recipe & It’s Perfect for Summer
Set aside some time on a hot summer day to make one of Martha Stewart’s best recipes yet. It’s a no-bake layered cherry cheesecake cake that is totally assembled inside a large mixing bowl. And although it may take some time, the result is well worth the wait.
How to Cut Corn Off the Cob the Right Way, According to Ina Garten
Sweet corn is an absolute staple for summer. There are so many ways to cook sweet corn—grill it, roast it, boil it or air-fry it, the list goes on. And while corn on the cob is my preferred method of consumption, sometimes a fresh corn salad calls for individual kernels. I thought I knew how to cut corn off the cob, but it turns out there’s a better way.
I Wrote a Tomato Cookbook — Here Are My Top Tips for the Best Tomato Salads
A just-picked tomato is divine just sliced and sprinkled with kosher salt, but high summer often requires a little more ingenuity — especially if you’ve been growing them yourself or have an endless supply from your farm share. While working on my book Tomato Love, I spent innumerable...
Chef Anne Burrell Just Shared a Breakfast Pasta Recipe & It's Honestly Genius
Click here to read the full article. Pasta…for breakfast? It might sound a bit odd, but Chef Anne Burrell’s carbonara frittata can absolutely be served for breakfast, lunch, or dinner and though it looks impressive, it’s deceivingly simple to make. “You’re like, spaghetti in an omelet?” Burrell jokes. “Well, you put potatoes in an omelet sometimes. What’s the difference with the starch? It has the same flavor profile as a dish of spaghetti a la carbonara.” To make this frittata, you’ll need all the carbonara essentials: cooked spaghetti, pancetta (Italian bacon, but you can use regular American bacon if you’re in a pinch),...
Instagram Is Cracking Up At Antoni Porowski's Birthday Post For Martha Stewart
To some extent, it makes sense that all celebrities know each other in some capacity, but even so, the friendship between Martha Stewart and "Queer Eye" star Antoni Porowski falls on the more unexpected side of the spectrum. Ironically enough, their current friendship stems from an Instagram "feud" in 2019. Porowski posted a few photos from Stewart's famous Christmas party, and the queen of all things hosting did not appreciate that he did not tag her in the photos (via Today).
ohmymag.co.uk
Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author
Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
Dairy Queen's New Blizzard Features An Unexpected Candy
According to Statista, 268.09 million people across the U.S. delighted in candy during 2020 — so it seems Americans can't get enough of treating themselves to a sugary snack. And if there is one thing the U.S. loves as much as candy, it's ice cream. This seems to be an obvious fact given how many restaurants have some kind of ice cream and candy creation on their menus. For example, some of Sonic's most popular Blasts are made of soft serve ice cream combined with well-known chocolates like M&M's. But one of the most popular ways to enjoy the combination of ice cream and candy is undoubtedly Dairy Queen's Blizzard.
What Is The Flying Dutchman At In-N-Out?
In-N-Out Burger is a West Coast staple that has become ingrained in California culture. Founded in 1948 in the Los Angeles suburb of Baldwin Park by husband-wife team Harry and Esther Snyder, the iconic eatery is well known for its indulgent food, speedy service, and notable innovations. In fact, according to the company, the name "In-N-Out" comes from its introduction of two-way speaker boxes in drive-thru lanes, a now quintessential factor of fast food service.
Philly Cheesesteak Mac Recipe
Whenever people go to Philly, they always get wrapped up in that cheesesteak war for the best one. Well, we got the best cheesesteak Mac now, so how ‘bout that!. 1 ½ pounds|680 grams sirloin steak, thinly sliced. for the flourless cheese sauce:. 2 cups|500 ml whole milk.
How Long Smoked Salmon Really Lasts, According To Michael Symon
Smoked salmon has become a popular component of North American dining in recent decades and has been a staple in the diets of indigenous peoples for generations. The delicacy is most often associated with Alaskan natives and indigenous peoples of the Northern American and Canadian Pacific, originally used to allow these tribes to preserve salmon for long periods of time, explains fishermen group Wild for Salmon. Today, the dish can be found everywhere from five-star restaurants to local fish markets and delis, and it's a deeply smoky and savory treat that foodies can't get enough of.
‘The Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond: 3 Recipes to Try Tonight
The Pioneer Woman Ree Drummond has plenty of recipes for those nights when you don't know what to cook. Here are three recipes you might want to make for your next meal.
Egg Salad Sandwiches with Chives and Dill
Good egg salad should be creamy (but not too mayonnaise-y) with a hint of tang and a little bit of crunch. I’m also a strong believer that really good egg salad should be ready to eat as soon as it’s mixed together — there should be no need for it to sit in the fridge for the flavors to meld.
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Miracle Mango Salsa Chicken Recipe Is a ‘3-Ingredient Marvel’
Ree Drummond makes an easy chicken recipe with just 3 ingredients. 'The Pioneer Woman' star's one-pot meal uses an easy store-bought shortcut: mango salsa.
Healthy Recipe: Creamy Potato Salad
The dressing for this potato salad is absolutely delicious — and proves that mayo is not needed to make a savory, satisfying summer salad. Low-fat Greek yogurt is a great substitute for many high-fat items, including mayonnaise. Even light mayo has three times more calories per cup than full-fat Greek yogurt. Enjoy!
Oreo's Long-Awaited Fall Flavor Is Finally Here
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Nabisco is not afraid to throw some crazy Oreo flavors at the wall and hope that one of them sticks, especially when it comes to seasonal flavors. Though there are some Oreo flavors we will sadly never get to try again, the brand keeps trying over and over again to add some pizzaz to its simple pairing of cookies and cream.
butterwithasideofbread.com
EASY BERRY CAKE
Easy Berry Cake made from scratch with pantry ingredients + fresh berries! Simple berry cake recipe topped with a lovely vanilla almond glaze!. This simple berry cake is sure to become an instant favorite in your home, made with fresh or frozen berries, you can bake it up any time of the year! This easy triple berry cake recipe uses basic ingredients most likely already in your kitchen, it comes together quick and the results are an incredible treat.
womansday.com
The Best Dutch Ovens for Every Kind of Cooking
The Dutch oven is a deeply under-appreciated cooking tool, especially in small kitchens. The thick-walled metal pot, with two handles and a tight-fitting lid, can stand in for pots and pans as varied as a deep fryer, slow cooker, frying pan, and roaster. It even does nicely as a low-fuss bread maker. “We have a small kitchen and not a lot of room for different pots and pans,” says Matt Clifton, who with his wife, Emily, runs cooking site Nerds With Knives and wrote The Ultimate Dutch Oven Cookbook. “We found we could adapt a lot of different cooking techniques to just the one pot.”
‘The Pioneer Woman’: Ree Drummond’s Favorite Salad Recipe Is Her Killer Kale Salad
Ree Drummond counts her killer kale salad as a healthy favorite. She shreds the kale thinly then tops it with delicious add-ins like bacon, goat cheese, onions, mushrooms, and dressing.
Bacon Ranch Cheesy Bread Recipe
There are few words more mouth-watering and indulgent than "bacon," "ranch," "cheese," and "bread." Combine these four words into a single food and you have a side-dish or snack that you'll want seconds of. Recipe developer Jaime Shelbert of Wholly Nourished has managed to combine these four ingredients into a magical dish that can be served with practically any meal, whether you're hosing a party, or you want something to munch on while watching the big game.
Twitter Is Emotional Over Nigella Lawson's Tribute To Alastair Little
On August 3, 2022, British chef Alastair Little passed away at the age of 72, per Eater. He was a celebrated restaurant owner, cookbook writer, and "grandfather" of British cuisine as it is known today. His London restaurant's ever-changing menu and inviting, non-stuffy atmosphere inspired eateries around the world. Throughout his career, Little received numerous awards, including the Times Restaurant of the Year in 1993 and the Glenfiddich Award for the Best Food Book of the Year for "Keep It Simple" (via SNBC 13).
