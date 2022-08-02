Attempted robbery, deputy shot in Charles City County

CHARLES CITY COUNTY, Va (WRIC) – At 6:49 p.m. Charles City County Sheriff’s Office responded to an attempted robbery at 10341 Courthouse Road, according to the office’s post on Facebook at 8:20 p.m.

The post said there was an exchange of gunfire and a deputy received non-life-threatening injuries. According to the Charles City County Sheriff’s office, the suspect ran away. The investigation is still underway.

The Sheriff’s Office did not share any details, but stated in its Facebook page that official updates regarding the ongoing investigation would be shared on their social media account.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

