Can Addex Therapeutics Ltd - ADR (ADXN) Stock Rise to the Top of Healthcare Sector Monday?

investorsobserver.com
 2 days ago
www.investorsobserver.com

Motley Fool

2 Dow Stocks to Buy More of in August

American Express is benefiting from a return to travel, and is also looking to a new generation of cardholders. Coca-Cola has successfully increased prices to offset inflation, demonstrating the power of its brand. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks With Substantial Upside Potential

Risk and reward are the yin and yang of stock trading, the two opposite but essential ingredients in every market success. And there are no stocks that better embody both sides – the risk factors and the reward potentials – than penny stocks. These equities, priced below $5...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Techtronic Industries Company Limited

On Tuesday, shares of Techtronic Industries Company Limited TTNDY experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +1.75% to $55.72. The overall sentiment for TTNDY has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bullish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Decrease Short Exposure. The...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Recap: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Q2 Earnings

Zimmer Biomet Holdings ZBH reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zimmer Biomet Holdings beat estimated earnings by 10.3%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.65. Revenue was down $244.90 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Occidental Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Insights

Occidental Petroleum OXY reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Occidental Petroleum beat estimated earnings by 4.64%, reporting an EPS of $3.16 versus an estimate of $3.02. Revenue was up $4.72 billion from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Motley Fool

Why Tesla, Nio, and Li Auto Stocks All Jumped Monday

Tesla reportedly inked deals through 2025 with battery-material suppliers in China. Tesla now has four global EV factories it needs to supply. Nio and other Chinese domestic EV manufacturers continue to recover from supply chain challenges. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where Blueprint Medicines Stands With Analysts

Within the last quarter, Blueprint Medicines BPMC has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 11 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Blueprint Medicines. The company has an average price target of $73.45 with a high of $143.00 and a low of $40.00.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Short Volatility Alert: Aethlon Medical, Inc.

On Monday, shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. AEMD experienced volatile short activity. After the activity, the stock price went up +38.00% to $1.38. The overall sentiment for AEMD has been Bearish. The signal from the volatility alert is trending Bearish. Therefore, the recommendation is to Strong Sell. The volatility alert...
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks dipped Tuesday following another day of meandering trading, as Wall Street debates whether the market’s strong recent run is the start of a turnaround or just a temporary blip. The S&P 500 fell 27.44, or 0.7%, to 4,091.19 after drifting between a loss of 0.9% and a gain of 0.5% through the day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped even more, losing 402.23, or 1.2%, to 32,396.17, largely because of a tumble for equipment maker Caterpillar. The Nasdaq composite held up better but still slipped 20.22, or 0.2%, to 12,348.76. Treasury yields climbed...
BUSINESS
via.news

Trinity Industries And 5 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ), Trinity Industries (TRN), Diageo (DEO) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
STOCKS
Benzinga

AG Mortgage Investment: Q2 Earnings Insights

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment beat estimated earnings by 122.86%, reporting an EPS of $0.08 versus an estimate of $-0.35. Revenue was up $7.30 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
tipranks.com

All Eyes on Recently Listed Rocket Companies’ Q2 Results

After the fintech company’s disappointing first quarter performance, analysts don’t expect a miracle in the second quarter. Digital mortgage solutions provider Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) is scheduled to announce its second-quarter results this week. The company, which was listed on the New York Stock Exchange exactly two years ago, got exposed to market volatility in a very short span of time.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

1 Semiconductor Growth Stock to Buy Now and Hold

The semiconductor industry is tracking toward a $1.5 trillion valuation by 2030. Cohu provides critical test, handling, and inspection equipment to leading chip producers. The company recently increased its midterm financial forecast. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

Sunrun (RUN) Stock: $30 Target And Buy Rating

The shares of Sunrun (RUN) recently received a $30 price target from Roth Capital. These are the details. The shares of Sunrun (RUN) recently received a $30 price target from Roth Capital. And Roth Capital analyst Philip Shen is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the shares. Shen adjusted...
STOCKS

