An Obituary: Robert Lawrence Joy
Robert Lawrence Joy passed away on July 18, 2022. A lifelong Bedford resident, Mr. Joy graduated with the Bedford High School Class of 1985. A Celebration of Life honoring Mr. Joy will take place frm 3 to 7 pm on August 18 at the American Legion in Bedford. Click this...
Real Estate Transfers ~ July 15, 2022
Please join us in bidding adieu to the sellers and welcoming Bedford’s newest residents. 146 Dudley Road #146, a 6 room Condominium/Free-Standing, built in 1998:. Sold by 146 Dudley Road NT and Thomas Prendergast on 07/01/22 to Thomas E Prendergast RET and Thomas Prendergast for $258,000. 277 Carlisle Road,...
New DPW Grounds Manager Nicholas Pouliot Rose through the Ranks
Nicholas Pouliot is the new operations manager of the Department of Public Works Grounds Division. He succeeds his mentor, Dennis Freeman, who retired several weeks ago. Pouliot, 42, grew up in Woburn and studied arboriculture at Minuteman Regional Technical High School. He joined the Bedford DPW Grounds Division in 2006 after working in landscaping and golf course maintenance and has climbed the ladder all the way to operations manager.
Food Bank Team Already Making Thanksgiving Plans
It just doesn’t get much hotter outdoors in Bedford than it did last week. But the town staff and volunteers who run the Bedford Food Bank are already thinking about Thanksgiving. That’s because of projected demand, explained Carla Olson, who oversees the food program as Healthy Bedford coordinator in...
An Obituary: Michael P. Davidson
Michael P. Davidson passed away on July 20, 2022. A resident of Milton, GA, Mr. Davidson grew up in Bedford, and was active in all school activities, excelling in hockey and lacrosse. After college he pursued a career in finance, specializing in healthcare organizations. He was an avid golfer, a passionate fan of the Bruins, Patriots, and Red Sox, citing statistics: chapter and verse.
An Obituary: Barbara Rosato
Barbara Rosato passed away on July 19 2022, at age 92. A resident of Bedford and Carlisle, Mrs. Rosato was a 50-year member of Grace Chapel. A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Monday, July 25, at Grace Chapel, 59 Worthen Rd., Lexington at 10 am. Visiting Hours at the Douglass Funeral Home, 51 Worthen Rd., LEXINGTON Sunday, from 4 pm to 6 pm. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Green Cemetery, Carlisle.
Letter to the Editor: A Plan for Willson Park
Willson Park is one of the first notable sights that visitors from Billerica/Chelmsford and Concord/Carlisle see when they enter Bedford. It also has an important history, dating back to at least the 19th of April, 1775. It presently shows nothing to reflect its importance. I join many others whom I have spoken with about how it is cared for. This is not to discredit the DPW but let’s face it—flower beds and landscaping, in general, are not their forte. They dutifully plant geraniums (spaced way too far apart in my humble opinion) and they mulch everything in sight, including the traffic sign post. But there is not enough time in their busy schedule to maintain the planting, deadheading the geraniums, etc.
Two-Family Housing Amendments Targeted for Spring Town Meeting
The Planning Board voted Tuesday, July 26, to include zoning bylaw amendments expediting expansion of the town’s inventory of two-family dwellings on the 2023 Annual Town Meeting warrant. Board Chair Steven Hagan advised against proposing “sweeping” changes at the fall town meeting and recommended waiting until the annual town...
An Obituary: Alfred Bianchi
Alfred Bianchi passed away on July 14, 2022. A long-time Bedford resident, Mr. Bianchi was the Captain of the Newton North High School baseball team and Co-Captain of the school’s football team; he also played semi-pro baseball for Boston Envelope in the Boston Park League. Mr. Bianchi served in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and owned the American Taxi Company in Maynard.
Letter to the Editor ~ Perspective on the Finance Committee Appointment Process
The context of my statement partially referred to in the article (full version below), was my approaching the appointment process with a spirit of cooperation, compromise, and consensus-seeking. I listened and reflected on the deliberations and views expressed at our previous meeting and offered a compromise that I believed was the other members’ top selection for appointment to the Finance Committee along with the person who by far was my top choice. I was genuinely surprised my compromise position did not even receive a second so we could discuss and deliberate over it. My statement (see below) was made with the hope that the other FCAA members consider and reflect on these thoughts as we continue deliberations. I continue to have faith in the process and believe we will reach a good conclusion for the town in the near term.
Health Department Receives Test Kit Donation from Bedford Rotary Club
On July 20, 2022, the Bedford Health Department received 300 COVID-19 rapid antigen home test kits donated by the Rotary Club of Bedford. Danielle Williams and Julie Genova from the Bedford Health Department accepted the donation from Christine Pinney, from the Rotary Club of Bedford. This donation will assist the Town of Bedford in continuing to provide free COVID-19 test kits to Bedford Residents.
Bedford Volunteers Support Armenian Charity’s Food Booth at this Weekend’s Lowell Folk Festival
This is a big weekend for the Armenian Relief Society’s Lowell chapter. After a three-year Covid-driven hiatus, the Lowell Folk Festival is back, featuring an array of outdoor ethnic food booths that represent major fundraising outcomes for their sponsors. Several Bedford women are part of the chapter’s core membership...
Part-Time Inspector Joins Town Health Staff
An experienced public health professional will be joining the Bedford Health Department as a part-time inspector, paid through a state grant. Health and Human Services Director Heidi Porter introduced Ann Loree at Monday’s regular meeting of the Board of Health. Loree, a former health director in Westminster, will have...
Town Manager Recommends November 14 for Bedford’s 2022 Special Town Meeting
Bedford’s 2022 fall town meeting will be later and smaller than usual. But that doesn’t necessarily mean it will be short. Town Manager Sarah Stanton told the Select Board at its meeting Monday that she is recommending Monday, Nov. 14, for the upcoming special town meeting. Past fall...
Bedford’s First-Ever Asphalt Street Art has been Installed on Mudge Way
Bedford is now home to a vibrant original street art mural. Elise Harfield, a 2022 graduate of Bedford High School, painted the “asphalt art” on Mudge Way, just past the Bedford Free Public Library. Her work was commissioned by the Bedford Cultural District. Harfield was a student of...
Noted Singer-Songwriter Performing Locally Aug. 7 to Benefit Ukraine
A singer-songwriter with a national following and a compelling story is scheduled to present a 90-minute benefit concert in Bedford on Sunday, Aug. 7. Jesse Ruben will perform at the First Parish Church on the Common at 4 p.m., with all proceeds going to the organization Ukraine Forward. Tickets at $20 are available online through https://ukraineforward.ticketspice.com/benefit-concert-for-ukraine-in-bedford-ma.
Expense Deters Town Sponsored Curbside Food Waste Collection for Composting
“There’s a ton of interest among residents” for town-sponsored curbside collection of food waste for composting, according to Liz Antanavica, refuse and recycling administrator for the Department of Public Works. But it’s an expensive service. “We want to be responsible with the budget,” the administrator said. “The economics...
Short Stop Cafe to Close Permanently on Friday
There’s a common perception that operating a small coffee shop “is a woman’s dream,” Sandy Duan observed from behind the counter at her Short Stop Cafe on Loomis Street Tuesday afternoon. “But you have to share the experience, the challenges you have, with the same dream,”...
Recycling Know No’s ~ Mercury ~ Disposing of ‘Hazardous Hand-Me-Downs’
~ Submitted by Liz Antanavica – DPW Refuse & Recycling Administrator. Mercury is a naturally occurring metallic element that is present in low levels in the environment, in many common household items and unfortunately, now found in the fish we eat. Mercury is hazardous to human health when not handled properly. When our weekly trash is incinerated, mercury-containing items mistakenly tossed in the trash have the potential to release vapors into the air.
Reception Honors 2021 Citizens of the Year ~ Bedford’s Lois and Brown Pulliam
Select Board chair Emily Mitchell welcomed guests invited to honor Bedford’s 2021 Citizens of the Year Lois and Brown Pulliam and to conduct the Bedford Minuteman Company’s 57th Change of Command ceremony at the Old Town Hall Great Room on Friday, July 8. The reception was delayed because of Covid restrictions governing indoor gatherings in September 2021.
