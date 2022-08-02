Aden Holloway Commits to Auburn Tigers

defpen.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
College Basketball World Reacts To Rick Pitino Allegation News
Rick Pitino is no longer the head coach at Louisville - he hasn't been for several years - but allegations continue to roll in from his tenure. According to a report from the Courier-Journal, the NCAA is alleging that Pitino was behind a bribery scheme behind a top recruitment. "NCAA...
John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga
College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
4-star Defensive Lineman Terrance Green will announce his commitment today
Will the Oregon Ducks secure a very big verbal commitment Monday afternoon? Four-star defensive lineman Terrance Green will make his verbal commitment live on the 247Sports YouTube Page today and the Ducks are in the running. Green will make his announcement at 3 p.m. PT and you can see it...
Elite 2023 DL Commits to Alabama Over Clemson
2023 DL target Hunter Osborne has committed to Alabama over Clemson.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richard Young, nation's No. 1 RB and Alabama commit, promises to flip Notre Dame 5-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley
New Alabama commit Richard Young, the nation's No. 1 running back, hasn't taken long to fully embrace his status as part of the Crimson Tide family. After all, he just committed a few days ago. While it may take the five-star talent a little bit of time to make an impact on the field - he ...
Photos: Meet College GameDay's Surprising New Member
Peloton instructor Jess Sims is joining ESPN's College GameDay crew for this upcoming season. The network officially announced this move on Wednesday. Sims will make live, weekly appearances on College GameDay. She'll work alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and several others. “I am so excited to...
Yardbarker
The greatest players in Kentucky men's basketball history
Winner of eight national championships — good for second all time — the University of Kentucky is basketball royalty. Actually, it's the most successful program in the history of the game, when it comes to NCAA Tournament appearances and wins. Guided by the likes of legendary coaches Adolph...
Four takeaways from Auburn basketball's dominant win in Israel
Here are four takeaways from Auburn's blowout victory over the Israeli U-20 National Team.
RELATED PEOPLE
Three Duke freshmen in first round of 2023 mock draft
On Monday, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his first 2023 mock draft (first round only). And he sees three of the 2022-23 Duke basketball team's five five-star newcomers coming off the board among the first 17 picks. Small forward Mark Mitchell and point guard Tyrese Proctor are the ...
Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’
Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
College football recruiting rankings: Alabama makes a huge jump
It's been a very successful few days for Alabama on the college football recruiting trail and now it's reflected in the latest rankings for the 2023 class. The defending SEC champions made a surge up the rankings after the addition of two blue-chip 5-star prospects and one major flip. Alabama ...
Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer
All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas turning heads early at Tennessee
Jourdan Thomas isn’t one of the loudest defensive backs you’ll ever hear, at least off the field. Some straining can be required to hear him speak, which is a bit unusual for someone who also spent time at quarterback in high school. Turn up the volume a bit,...
College Football Player Wants To Return After Declaring For NFL Draft
A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter. Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in the team's...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment
Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
2023 WR target receives prediction in favor of Alabama
Alabama has been seen as an outsider in the recruitment of 2023 four-star wide receiver Jalen Hale. However, one recruiting insider doesn’t believe that to be the case. On Monday, On3 national recruiting analyst Jeremy Johnson put in a prediction for Hale to land at Alabama. Alabama fans may wonder why this is so important.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Old Lee Corso Video Going Viral: College Football World Reacts
Few things in live television, if any, are more entertaining to watch than Lee Corso. The longtime college football analyst has provided plenty of viral moments over the years on ESPN's College GameDay. One particular moment is now going viral on social media in anticipation of the 2022 season. Lee...
Kwame Evans Jr Commits to Oregon Ducks
Head Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have landed the commitment of 2023 top ten recruit and top three power forward Kwame Evans Jr. The Ducks are no strangers to five-star talent and this time they add a legitimate “one and done” talent to the program. The expectation is he will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft after his sole season with the Ducks. He committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats, and UCF Knights. Evans Jr is listed as the second highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Ducks behind NBA big man Bol Bol.
Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program
Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
There Are 11 College Football Games Happening This Month
It may be hard to believe, but football is already right around the corner!. While most college football teams kick the season off in September, there are a number of games on the schedule this month in the NCAA's "Week 0." Including:. Vanderbilt vs. Hawai’i. Nevada vs. New Mexico...
defpen
New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.https://www.defpen.com
Comments / 0