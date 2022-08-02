ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Aden Holloway Commits to Auburn Tigers

By Dylan Hargis
defpen
defpen
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
defpen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

John Calipari drops stunning announcement on Kentucky basketball series vs. Gonzaga

College basketball fans have longed to see the Gonzaga Bulldogs transfer to a much more competitive conference, but until that happens, the program will have to be a bit more creative in their non-conference schedule to set themselves up on dates with elite teams outside of the West Coast Conference. That is also why it’s big news that Gonzaga will have a home-and-home series against the Kentucky Wildcats beginning in the upcoming 2022-23 college basketball season, as announced by Kansas basketball head coach John Calipari.
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Auburn, AL
Basketball
Auburn, AL
College Basketball
Local
Alabama College Basketball
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Photos: Meet College GameDay's Surprising New Member

Peloton instructor Jess Sims is joining ESPN's College GameDay crew for this upcoming season. The network officially announced this move on Wednesday. Sims will make live, weekly appearances on College GameDay. She'll work alongside Rece Davis, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard and several others. “I am so excited to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

The greatest players in Kentucky men's basketball history

Winner of eight national championships — good for second all time — the University of Kentucky is basketball royalty. Actually, it's the most successful program in the history of the game, when it comes to NCAA Tournament appearances and wins. Guided by the likes of legendary coaches Adolph...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Tipton
Person
Paul Biancardi
Person
Bruce Pearl
BlueDevilCountry

Three Duke freshmen in first round of 2023 mock draft

On Monday, Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report released his first 2023 mock draft (first round only). And he sees three of the 2022-23 Duke basketball team's five five-star newcomers coming off the board among the first 17 picks. Small forward Mark Mitchell and point guard Tyrese Proctor are the ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

Ivins: 'I think Alabama is the team to beat for Keon Keeley’

Preps to Pros is back this week. 247Sports National Analysts Andrew Ivins and Cooper Petagna team up every week to talk about the latest in college football recruiting across the college football landscape. This week, part of their discussion is surrounding Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep five-star edge-rusher Keon Keeley, a...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BlueDevilCountry

Prized Blue Devil commit announces transfer

All day on Monday, Duke basketball pledge Mackenzie Mgbako advertised an announcement countdown on his Instagram page. The uncertainty about the subject of the supreme 2023 forward's news to come caused some Blue Devil fans to flip between worry and excitement modes, wondering if he may decommit or ...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Nba#Recruiting#The Auburn Tigers#Sec#Scnext
247Sports

Thomas turning heads early at Tennessee

Jourdan Thomas isn’t one of the loudest defensive backs you’ll ever hear, at least off the field. Some straining can be required to hear him speak, which is a bit unusual for someone who also spent time at quarterback in high school. Turn up the volume a bit,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

College Football Player Wants To Return After Declaring For NFL Draft

A college football player is hoping to return to school after declaring for the NFL Draft last winter. Drew Singleton, a Rutgers linebacker, is petitioning the NCAA to let him play another season for the Scarlet Knights, despite previously declaring for the NFL Draft. The linebacker played in the team's...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Gehrig Normand, 4-star 2023 small forward, announces B1G commitment

Michigan State has landed one of the top small forwards in the class of 2023. Gehrig Normand was rated the No. 17 player at his position by 247Sports, while being slotted as the No. 5 overall player in the state of Texas. The North Richland Hills (Tex.) star had a loaded list of finalists, including Auburn, Illinois, Texas, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.
EAST LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
defpen

Kwame Evans Jr Commits to Oregon Ducks

Head Coach Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have landed the commitment of 2023 top ten recruit and top three power forward Kwame Evans Jr. The Ducks are no strangers to five-star talent and this time they add a legitimate “one and done” talent to the program. The expectation is he will declare for the 2024 NBA Draft after his sole season with the Ducks. He committed to the Oregon Ducks over the Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, Arizona Wildcats, and UCF Knights. Evans Jr is listed as the second highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Ducks behind NBA big man Bol Bol.
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Former Alabama Running Back's Son Joins Rival Program

Roman Goode, the son of former Alabama running back Kerry Goode, has joined another SEC football program's staff. Per Vols Wire's Dan Harralson, Tennessee has hired Goode as personnel and recruiting analyst. He spent the past three seasons as a recruiting specialist for Nick Saban. His father, who played for...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

There Are 11 College Football Games Happening This Month

It may be hard to believe, but football is already right around the corner!. While most college football teams kick the season off in September, there are a number of games on the schedule this month in the NCAA's "Week 0." Including:. Vanderbilt vs. Hawai’i. Nevada vs. New Mexico...
COLLEGE SPORTS
defpen

defpen

New York City, NY
5K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online lifestyle magazine for music, sports, fashion, movies, tv food, tech, travel, & more.

 https://www.defpen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy