Texas Gov. Abbott invites Eric Adams to tour border, mayor dismisses it as a ‘photo op’

By MaryAnn Martinez, Bernadette Hogan, David Propper
New York Post
 2 days ago

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invited Mayor Eric Adams to the southern border “to see firsthand the dire situation” with City Hall hitting back that Abbott only wants a “photo-op at the border” as thousands of migrants have landed in the Big Apple.

Abbott sent the offer on Monday to Adams and Washington, DC Mayor Muriel Bowser as both major cities struggle to provide services and resources for the surge of migrants that have arrived in recent weeks.

“Your recent interest in this historic and preventable crisis is a welcomed development – especially as the President and his Administration have shown no remorse for their actions nor desire to address the situation themselves,” Abbott wrote.

“As Governor, I invite you to visit our border region to see firsthand the fire situation that only grows more urgent with each passing day, and to meet with the local officials, who like yourselves, realize this matter deserves immediate federal action.”

City Hall dismissed Abbott’s request in a statement Monday.

“Instead of a photo-op at the border, we hope Governor Abbott will focus his energy and resources on providing support and resources to asylum seekers in Texas as we have been hard at work doing in New York City,” said Fabien Levy, Adams’ press secretary.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott invited Mayor Eric Adams and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to the southern border “to see firsthand the dire situation.”
Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP

“We continue to work with federal partners to receive additional financial resources immediately, but will never turn our backs on those in need who are arriving here.”

On July 19, Adams called on President Biden to send “additional federal resources immediately” with city shelters being overrun with asylum-seeking migrants.

Adams, in a war of words with Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey last months, accused both Republican leaders of sending migrants on buses to the city.

Adams’ press secretary called Abbott’s invitation a “photo-op at the border.”
Paul Martinka
Bowser requested the National Guard come in to assist in the number of migrants arriving in DC last month.
Lenin Nolly/ZUMA Press Wire
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey was accused by Adams of sending migrants on buses to New York City.
Randy Hoeft/The Yuma Sun via AP

“Our country is home of the free, land of the brave,” Adams said during a July 21 news conference. “We do not become cowards and send people away who are looking for help.”

While Texas and Arizona have sent busloads of migrants to DC, they noted it was the feds, and not their states, busing people to New York.

Last month Bowser requested the National Guard come in to assist in the number of migrants arriving in DC, saying the nation’s capital has reached a “tipping point.”

A Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz.
AP/Charlie Riedel

Abbott, in the Monday letter, assailed Biden’s “reckless open border policies” that led to a “dangerous environment not only for tens of millions of Texans, but for communities all across the nation, including yours.”

“As law enforcement agents along the Texas-Mexico border respond to thousands of illegal crossing each and every day, putting their lives on the line for Texans and all Americans, the crisis demands the attention of not only the Biden Administration, which is responsible for securing the border, but of leaders across the country,” Abbott wrote.

Abbott directed both mayors to contact his office to make travel arrangements if they intend to visit.

POWELL, WY
