Sumner County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach felony charge

Nashville man accused of stealing checks from Montgomery County USPS boxes; authorities searching for more suspects
A Nashville man was arrested in connection with a Montgomery County investigation that extends back to the beginning of the year.
Indictment: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office / ATF and Other Agencies Investigate the Theft of 37-Firearms at Gun Stores
MIDDLE TENNESSEE - A case that involved the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and MTSU Police, among other departments working with the ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms), lead to three Nashville area men being indicted Monday, August 1, 2022. The trio were indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), which would be a licensed gun store. In this case, they are accused of burglarizing two licensed gun stores, one in Woodbury and the second in Greenbrier, Tennessee and allegedly stealing 37-guns, according U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.
Nashville judge issues restraining order for people accused of threatening women's clinic
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — A judge granted a temporary restraining order against 10 people who allegedly threatened a Mt. Juliet women's clinic that provided abortions before Roe v. Wade was overturned. Anti-abortion protestors blocked the entrance of the clinic, Carafem, last week claiming that the clinic staff were...
3 Nashville men indicted for conspiracy to steal firearms
Three men from the Nashville area have been indicted in a conspiracy to steal firearms after burglarizing a firearms dealer in Greenbrier last month.
11 of 25 Tennessee residents charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty
(Mike Osborne) — A Middle Tennessee man pleaded guilty late last week to a charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. Sumner County resident Ronnie Presley was initially charged by federal authorities with eight criminal counts. The most serious charges asserted that he scuffled with police as they tried to clear the rioters out of the Capitol late on the afternoon of Jan. 6.
UPDATE: Two Life Sentences in Terry Barber Murder Case, One Suspect to Appear in Court this January
Two of three suspects in the murder of Christiana resident Terry Barber have been convicted and now sentenced to prison. On July 6th, Vernice Farrar was found guilty of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison. Devan Gailey entered a plea of guilty to felony murder and especially aggravated kidnapping. Gailey received a life sentence with the possibility of parole and a concurrent 25-year-sentence to serve. 42-Year-old Farrar will be eligible for release in September of 2078. At that time, she will be 98-years-old. 23-Year-old Gailey will also be eligible for release in September of 2078. If released, he will be 79-years-of-age.
Fugitive Still At Large After Springfield Police/TBI/FBI Raid
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A quiet neighborhood in Springfield came to life with law enforcement activity Monday evening after local authorities received information from the TBI that a wanted fugitive may be there. Residents on Golfview Lane in Springfield MAP were startled when a team of law...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects wanted after attempted homicide in Clarksville
Ezekiel Mitchell, 23, and Charles Watson, 22, both of Clarksville, are wanted in connection with an attempted homicide case.
2 Guns & Leather Burglary Suspects Captured, One Still At large
GREENBRIER TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – The Greenbrier Police Dept is currently seeking several multi-count indictments on three individuals suspected of being responsible for the early morning burglary of Guns and Leather, located at 2216 US Hwy 41, Greenbrier, TN 37073, where several firearms were stolen after driving a stolen pickup truck into the front of the building. Full video below.
Deadly Nashville Stabbings: Suspect accused of stabbing mother, sisters-in-law
Metro police said they have captured the suspect accused of stabbing to death two women and injuring a third in Nashville Thursday morning.
Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges
Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
Man already facing murder charges in Nashville arrested for attempted murder in Gallatin
Gallatin police arrested three people allegedly involved in a targeted drive-by shooting that peppered a community with bullets.
1 dead in stabbing off Lebanon Pike
The stabbing happened around noon at a home on Hickorydale Drive.
2 women stabbed at Elm Hill Pike apartment
The stabbing happened around 11:15 a.m. at the Highland on Briley Apartments.
Tennessee police officer escorts elderly woman to hair appointment in now-viral video
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Middle Tennessee police officer's simple act of kindness is taking the internet by storm. It was a routine day on patrol for Murfreesboro Police Officer Lance Hofmeister. “I was just driving down Old Fort Parkway and noticed a senior citizen walking down the highway...
Nashville police search for suspect in 20-year-old's murder
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) is asking for help finding the person responsible for killing a 20-year-old at a Nashville motel. Police are searching for the person responsible for the murder of 20-year-old Javion Scruggs at a motel on Wallace Road Monday night. Scruggs had left one of...
Antioch man demanded to give up ‘everything he has’ by armed robber
A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.
Metro police officer ‘violently shoved’ after pulling over stolen vehicle
A Metro police officer was shoved after pulling a driver over in a stolen vehicle, according to a an affidavit.
Putnam County woman wanted for questioning in connection with homicide investigation
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in a homicide investigation.
Woman in custody in connection to shooting death of Putnam County man
Putnam County Sheriff's Office deputies are still investigating Monday after the shooting death of one man.
