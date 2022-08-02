ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumner County, TN

Sumner County man pleads guilty to Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach felony charge

By Sydney Keller
fox17.com
 2 days ago
11 of 25 Tennessee residents charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot have now pleaded guilty

(Mike Osborne) — A Middle Tennessee man pleaded guilty late last week to a charge related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. Sumner County resident Ronnie Presley was initially charged by federal authorities with eight criminal counts. The most serious charges asserted that he scuffled with police as they tried to clear the rioters out of the Capitol late on the afternoon of Jan. 6.
