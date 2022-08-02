Read on www.winknews.com
Purple alert issued for 83-year-old missing man
A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers. Clark is driving a 2014 Gray Ford...
Three Florida Men Arrested For Stealing And Burning A Tiny Home
Three Florida men were arrested for the theft and destruction of a Pioneer model tiny home with an estimated value of $30,000. The home was last seen on Tuesday, June 7. Brothers, Kevin Padilla, 64, and David Padilla, 68, were arrested. Phillip Aust, 36, was also
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
Woman dies in Lehigh Acres crash after pickup drives through red turning signal
A 67-year-old Lehigh Acres woman died in a vehicle crash in Lehigh Acres early Saturday morning. The woman was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 19-year-old Lehigh Acres woman. The driver suffered serious injuries, while a 17-year-old boy, also of Lehigh, suffered critical injuries. The vehicle was traveling...
Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres
Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
City of Fort Myers to provide funds to Crime Stoppers to assist in search for suspects
Two men were killed a day apart and since those responsible are on the run the city of Fort Myers is going to help with the search. The city of Fort Myers is helping with the search by providing funds to Crime Stoppers after a football coach was shot and killed in his truck. And Danny Hand, 61, was killed the very next day by a hit-and-run driver.
Florida man attacked with weed whacker over lawn work pay, report says
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida man was attacked with a weed whacker after getting into a payment dispute with a lawn care worker, according to authorities. NBC affiliate WBBH reported Friday that the victim, a resident of Lehigh Acres, used another person to cut his lawn for around two months before the incident. A […]
Suspect wanted after robbing Gold Rush Arcade in Fort Myers
SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of taking a large amount of money from Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive on Aug. 4. Another arcade robbery and the crook is still on the loose, video shows them calmly walking out of the arcade with a bag full of cash.
Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter. Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.
Car submerged upside down in water near Gandy Bridge
The incident occurred near the Pinellas side of the bridge at about 1:50 a.m.
WATCH: Manatee Chases Alligator at State Park in Wild Video Captured by Florida Man
Florida man and alligators, a pair as classic as peanut butter and jelly. However, this Florida man wasn’t directly involved. What Dennis Osha saw at the Myakka River State Park was something rare indeed. While enjoying the great outdoors of Sarasota, Osha saw a chase that sounds like something out of a nature documentary.
Woman critically injured after semi hits BMW on I-75 in Sarasota; 2 others hurt
A major crash has shut down all lanes of Interstate 75 South in Sarasota.
Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral
One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant
The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
Beware: Scammers pose as Manatee deputies, tell residents to pay to avoid arrest
Manatee County deputies are warning residents about a new scam.
Man wanted after theft of mangoes from private property in Fort Myers
Southwest Florida Crime Stopper is looking for a man who was caught on video stealing mangoes from a tree on July 23. The man went onto private property and stole mangoes off of a tree. The property is located on Cypress Lake Drive in Fort Myers. If you have any...
South Fort Myers homeowners speaks after lightning strike causes fire
The life of a homeowner changed in a flash on Wednesday night after her home was struck by lightning. The lightning struck the top of the Fawn Ridge Drive home in south Fort Myers during Wednesday night storms. She said she doesn’t know where to live, but her message is...
FHP: 20-year-old man dies in Lakewood Ranch crash involving 2 cars, 1 motorcycle
LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. — A 20-year-old man riding on a motorcycle died in a crash involving two other cars in Lakewood Ranch on Wednesday, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. The motorcyclist was driving north on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard when he passed slower traffic on the bike...
Police search for 2 accused of vandalizing Charlotte Harbor Event Center with spray paint
The Punta Gorda Police Department is attempting to identify the individuals in the above photos regarding vandalism at the Charlotte Harbor Event Center. According to police, the suspects could be seen on video spray painting the word “BENT” on the walls of the building on Tuesday night. Police...
North Fort Myers homeowner finds humane way to remove bee hive from yard
Thousands of bees took over a man’s backyard. But instead of killing them, Walid Boggio decided to save them. He picked up his phone and called an expert to see what could be done. “I wanted to try to keep them,” Boggio said. But keeping the bees wasn’t...
