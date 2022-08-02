ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Purple alert issued for 83-year-old missing man

A purple alert has been issued for a missing 83-year-old man. Jerome David Clark, 83, was last seen on Aug. 5 on Londonderry Drive leaving the Doctor’s hospital in Sarasota and is believed to be heading in the area of Fort Myers. Clark is driving a 2014 Gray Ford...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

NORTH PORT Fla. (WWSB) - A major crash on Sardinia Ave & N Salford Blvd in North Port has caused heavy damage to vehicles and at least one fatality. Medical crews are currently on the scene. ABC7 will continue to post any new developments.
NORTH PORT, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Landscaper chases, assaults client with weed wacker in Lehigh Acres

Authorities are investigating after a man said he was attacked by his landscaper. The incident happened Wednesday at a home in Lehigh Acres. A victim reported that his landscaper, who had been mowing his lawn for two months, did work at his home without approval and then demanded money, according to an incident report from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Suspect wanted after robbing Gold Rush Arcade in Fort Myers

SWFL Crime Stoppers is looking for a suspect accused of taking a large amount of money from Gold Rush Arcade on Cypress Lake Drive on Aug. 4. Another arcade robbery and the crook is still on the loose, video shows them calmly walking out of the arcade with a bag full of cash.
FORT MYERS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter. Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.
BRADENTON, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Driver hospitalized after medical episode, crash on Veterans Pkwy in Cape Coral

One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.
CAPE CORAL, FL
sarasotapd.org

News Release: Sarasota Police Investigating Burglary – Reminder to Residents to Remain Vigilant

The Sarasota Police Department is investigating a burglary in the San Remo neighborhood in the City of Sarasota. The burglary happened at a home on Tangier Way on Thursday, August 4, 2022, after 6:30 p.m. Sarasota Police detectives believe several people entered the home while the victims were away and not at the house. The suspects took items of high value including jewelry and personal property. No other additional information is being released at this time because of the active and ongoing investigation.
SARASOTA, FL

