One driver has been hospitalized after a crash caused by a medical episode on Veterans Parkway in Cape Coral on Thursday morning. According to the Cape Coral Police Department, one vehicle was eastbound on Veterans Parkway while another was westbound sometime after 10 a.m. A police officer at the scene told WINK News that the eastbound driver suffered a medical episode while driving, possibly low blood pressure. That driver’s vehicle crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic and hit the other vehicle. The impact sent the first driver onto the shoulder of the road and over the berm.

CAPE CORAL, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO