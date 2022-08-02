Why Winona Ryder Was Told She Wouldn't Make It In Hollywood

www.nickiswift.com
Quentin Tarantino Names The ‘Last Great Movie Star’
Dark, gritty, crude, foul language. These are far from unheard of in cinema history, but Quentin Tarantino in particular has become synonymous with these traits. While Tarantino is known for his action-packed style, the director recognizes Brad Pitt as one of the last big stars in the industry. The two...
ABC News
Reese Witherspoon shares unlikely source of inspiration for 'Legally Blonde 3'
You might not think Reese Witherspoon's chipper attorney Elle Woods and Tom Cruise's steely Pete "Maverick" Mitchell have much in common -- but you'd be wrong. In a new interview with USA Today, Witherspoon, who portrayed the perpetually upbeat lawyer in the original "Legally Blonde" movies, said a third film in the franchise -- which has long been in development -- might owe a debt to Cruise's biggest-ever hit, "Top Gun: Maverick," which flew into theaters back in May, 36 years after the original.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
NME
Ethan Hawke says Johnny Depp and Russell Crowe “broke” director Peter Weir
Ethan Hawke has suggested that Russell Crowe and Johnny Depp are partly responsible for director Peter Weir’s 12-year absence from Hollywood. In a recent interview with IndieWire, Hawke was asked why the Dead Poet’s Society director, who’s set to receive an honorary Oscar, hasn’t made a film since 2010’s The Way Back.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’: It Was Val Kilmer’s Idea to Make Iceman Sick
Iceman's reunion is an emotional moment and his illness was an idea from Val Kilmer himself.
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
‘Top Gun’: How Old Was Tom Cruise When He Starred in the Original Movie?
While most teenagers relish in their newfound freedom and what awaits them, for actor Tom Cruise, he was already gracing movie sets, getting roles in films like The Outsiders in 1983. Only getting small roles at first, it wasn’t long before Cruise starred in the film that launched him – Risky Business. It came out the same year. And just three years after that, the star sat in the cockpit of a jet for the first time as he put on the Maverick helmet in Top Gun. Acting beside Val Kilmer, neither star had any idea of what the film would become. And as for Tom Cruise, the role of Maverick landed him his highest-grossing film ever.
‘Elvis’ Movie Scores Another Rare Box Office Feat
The Austin Butler-led Elvis Presley biopic film, Elvis continues to make big waves at the box office. Since the film hit the big screen earlier this summer, Elvis has continued to hit one major milestone after another. Even knocking Tom Cruise’s record-breaking Top Gun sequel, Top Gun: Maverik off its pedestal during the opening weekend. Now, the Baz Luhrman-created biopic is reaching yet another milestone, passing the $100 million mark in domestic box-office profits.
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Click here to read the full article. Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Popculture
Netflix Is Losing 3 Hit Tom Cruise Movies in August
Netflix is losing a lot of content in August, and three hit Tom Cruise movies are part of the big monthly exodus. Mission: Impossible, Mission: Impossible II, and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol will all self-destruct from your Netflix queue on Aug. 31. However, fans can still all three films, plus Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, on Paramount+. Those interested in trying out a free trial of Paramount+ can do so by clicking here.
AOL Corp
Jake Gyllenhaal Leads ‘Road House’ Remake at Amazon, UFC’s Conor McGregor Joins Cast
Updated: UFC champion Conor McGregor has joined the cast of the “Road House” remake, as first reported by Deadline. Sources say that he will be playing an original character in the movie and not a version of himself, as the project does center on a former UFC fighter (Jake Gyllenhaal). Production is starting in the Dominican Republic later in August.
UFC・
Melanie Griffith’s ’80s Film ‘Working Girl’ Is Getting A Remake
Actress and singer Selena Gomez is reportedly working on a remake of the 1988 film Working Girl. The comedy classic starred Melanie Griffith, Harrison Ford, Sigourney Weaver, Alec Baldwin, and Joan Cusack. Selena is in talks to produce the series that will air on Hulu. In the original movie, Tess...
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Responds After Film Is Shelved, Calls Herself “My Own Damn Hero”
Leslie Grace is speaking out after the announcement that HBO Max’s Batgirl will no longer get a release. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share her thoughts after news broke the day prior that Warner Bros. Discovery is shelving the $90 million film. The social media post from Grace, who plays Barbara Gordon, aka the titular hero, included movie images and footage from the set of the DC project that was directed by Bad Boys for Life filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Batgirl' Debacle Pushes DC Back Once AgainBehind the Cancellation of...
Ron Howard Shouts Out ‘Friend & Colleague’ Jon Favreau After Premiere of New Film ‘Thirteen Lives’
Ron Howard‘s new film Thirteen Lives depicts the real-life 2018 Tham Laung cave rescue. Back in 2018, a soccer team and their coach were trapped in a cave in Thailand for eighteen days. Luckily, they were rescued, and all players and the coach emerged safely. “My friend & colleague...
Garfield: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Chris Pratt Movie
We're getting a new Garfield movie, and here's everything we know!
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Mission Impossible’ director addresses Tom Cruise’s future with the franchise
With the next two Mission: Impossible films bearing the title Dead Reckoning being planned as a two-parter shot back-to-back, it’s tempting to believe that the movies are intended as a grand farewell for Tom Cruise’s character Ethan Hunt, who has been leading the M:I team into international espionage since the franchise’s first film in 1996.
thedigitalfix.com
Mission: Impossible 8 might not be Tom Cruise’s last
Over the years, the fast-paced entries in the Mission: Impossible franchise have easily ranked among some of the best Tom Cruise movies of all time. So, you can imagine cinephiles’ anticipation for the two upcoming action movies, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8, which were considered Cruise’s send-off from the big IP. However, it turns out the acclaimed star may not be done with the character Ethan Hunt just yet.
