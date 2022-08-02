Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina to reunite vs. Cubs

www.ketk.com
Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
Report: Pirates trade pitcher Jose Quintana to Cardinals
Jose Quintana is staying in the NL Central, but he isn't heading back to Chicago. The former White Sox and Cubs starter reportedly was traded from the Pirates to the Cardinals on Monday, less than 24 hours before the deadline. ESPN's Jeff Passan first reported the news. The White Sox...
SFGate
White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
Cardinals acquire Jose Quintana, Chris Stratton from Pirates
The Cardinals added a needed arm to the rotation and picked up a veteran reliever Monday evening, announcing an intra-division trade that will net them lefty Jose Quintana and righty Chris Stratton from the Pirates. In return, the Pirates are receiving righty Johan Oviedo and minor league third baseman Malcolm Nunez.
Cardinals trade Austin Romine to Cincinnati
Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Romine will move to the Reds as part of a trade deadline day deal. The Cardinals will receive cash considerations. Yadier Molina will start behind the plate for St. Louis on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
Cubs vs. Cardinals Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather
As indicated, the teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game, which will serve as Wednesday’s makeup, is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT. That game will be followed up by Thursday’s originally scheduled game at 6:45 p.m. CDT. LHP Justin Steele and RHP Miles Mikolas will...
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
MLB odds: Cubs vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/3/2022
The St. Louis Cardinals are set to host the Chicago Cubs today in the second matchup of a three-game set at Busch Stadium. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes our Cubs-Cardinals prediction and pick we have laid out below.
