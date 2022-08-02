ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina to reunite vs. Cubs

 2 days ago
FanSided

Bader trade connected to other moves by the St. Louis Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals just traded their starting center fielder. On the same day, their top prospect started his first game in left field. John Mozeliak and the St. Louis Cardinals did exactly what he said he would do at the trade deadline: trade for starting pitching. With minutes to go before trading season expired, the Cardinals traded Harrison Bader to the New York Yankees, in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
SFGate

White Sox trade for reliever Diekman, Red Sox get OF Pham

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox acquired left-handed reliever Jake Diekman from the Boston Red Sox on Monday for catcher Reese McGuire and a player to be named or cash. Later in the day, the Red Sox obtained left fielder Tommy Pham in a trade with Cincinnati for a player to be named or cash.
CHICAGO, IL
Cardinals trade Austin Romine to Cincinnati

Former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Austin Romine has been traded to the Cincinnati Reds. Romine will move to the Reds as part of a trade deadline day deal. The Cardinals will receive cash considerations. Yadier Molina will start behind the plate for St. Louis on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cubs vs. Cardinals Postponed on Wednesday Due to Inclement Weather

As indicated, the teams will play a doubleheader on Thursday. The first game, which will serve as Wednesday’s makeup, is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. CDT. That game will be followed up by Thursday’s originally scheduled game at 6:45 p.m. CDT. LHP Justin Steele and RHP Miles Mikolas will...
CHICAGO, IL
Cubs-Cards postponed; St. Louis' new starters prep for bows

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed by rain, allowing the Cardinals to line up their newly fortified starting rotation. St. Louis added four pitchers in deals over the last several days, including left-hander José Quintana, who will make his Cardinals debut in the second game of Thursday’s day-night doubleheader. The twinbill was scheduled because of the rainout. Then, on Saturday, left-hander Jordan Montgomery will make his first start for St. Louis against his former team, the New York Yankees, who dealt him to the Cardinals on Tuesday for outfielder Harrison Bader. Entering Wednesday, St. Louis trailed first-place Milwaukee by two games in the NL Central. The Cardinals were one-half game outside the final NL wild-card spot.
CHICAGO, IL

