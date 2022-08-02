Harrison County Commission to consider parking lot offer, elevator RFPs

www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Commission tables parking lot purchase talks
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners met Wednesday and tabled a discussion on the potential purchase of private parking lots adjacent to the courthouse. The commission also voted to pay out American Rescue Plan Act funds directly to recipients rather than to their project contractors. Commissioners agreed...
WVNews
August edition of First Friday to be held in downtown Clarksburg, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s First Friday for August will have a back-to-school theme. The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library will hold its Back-to-School Bash today as part of the activities.
WVNews
John Edward Anderson
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — John Edward Anderson, 85, of Clarksburg, passed away on Tuesda…
WVNews
Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wanda June (Hennings) Kelley, 73, of Bridgeport, passed away T…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Jesus Fest to bring live music, ministry and comedy to downtown Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than a dozen performers are slated to perform at Jesus Fest in downtown Clarksburg on Aug. 12-13. The free event will again be held at Jackson Square, with music, comedy, testimony and worship planned.
WVNews
Bridgeport golf tops six-team field at Stonewall Resort
ROANOKE, W.Va. (WV News) — Bridgeport golf shot a team score of 337 to defeat five other teams Wednesday in an early-season match hosted by Buckhannon-Upshur at Stonewall Resort. The Indians were led by low medalist Jaden Gregory’s 82 as they defeated Parkersburg (371), North Marion (386), B-U (391),...
WVNews
Post 437's big 5th inning dooms Post 2
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For four innings, Morgantown Post 2 pitcher Caleb Cottle held Philipsburg Post 437 of Pennsylvania to only a run. But a pair of two-run singles in the fifth inning lifted Post 437 to its 5-1 victory over Post 2 on Wednesday in the American Legion Mid-Atlantic Region Tournament at Dale Miller Field in Mylan Park.
WVNews
Remembering Scully's greatness behind the microphone
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The television was flickering through the darkness of the night as I had fallen asleep on Tuesday, so Wednesday morning’s arrival came at first light with the picture still there and words seemingly being slurred in the background. Wiping the night’s sleep for...
Comments / 0