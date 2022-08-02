Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Harney, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Seminole; Volusia The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Seminole County in east central Florida South central Volusia County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 331 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Geneva, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Geneva, Lake Harney, Farmton and Mullet Lake Park. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO