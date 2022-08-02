ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Q&As with Alaska’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates

By James Brooks
Alaska Beacon
Alaska Beacon
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JaMWk_0h17owv600

The U.S. Capitol building. (Photo by Matt H. Wade via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA)

Nineteen candidates are running for U.S. Senate in Alaska’s Aug. 16 primary election. On this year’s ballot, primary voters will be asked to pick incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski or one of 18 challengers seeking to replace her.

The results will be counted through Aug. 31, and the four candidates who have the most votes will advance to this year’s Nov. 8 general election. In that election, voters will rank their preferences, and the winner will be sworn into office for a six-year term.

Ahead of the primary, the Alaska Beacon collected questions from members of the public online and in person, asking voters what they wanted to know about this year’s candidates. We read those questions, picked our favorites, and added a few of our own. The result was a questionnaire with 15 questions — 10 open-ended and five multiple-choice — which we sent to the candidates’ listed email addresses on July 13.

We followed up with phone calls and emails on the week of July 25 and received written responses from 12 of the 19 candidates. You can see links to their responses below. The answers have not been edited.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J3EOQ_0h17owv600

This sample ballot shows the front side of Alaska’s Aug. 16 primary election ballot for voters in House District 1, southern Southeast Alaska. Voters will be asked to pick one candidate in each of the primary elections. On the other side of the ballot is the state’s first ranked-choice election, a special election for U.S. House. (Alaska Division of Elections image)

Candidates

Edgar Blatchford (Democratic) — Did not respond

Patricia Chesbro (D) — Responded in full

Dave Darden (Undeclared) — Responded

Dustin Darden (Alaskan Independence) — Responded in full

Shoshana Gungurstein (Nonpartisan) — Responded in full

Sidney “Sid” Hill (N) — Did not respond

Jeremy Keller (N) — Responded

Buzz Kelley (Republican) — Did not respond

Huhnkie Lee (U) — Responded in full

Samuel “Al” Merrill (R) — Did not respond

Lisa Murkowski (R) — Responded

Pat Nolin (R) — Responded

John Schiess (R) — Responded in full

Kendall Shorkey (R) — Responded in full

Karl Speights (R) — Responded in full

Joe Stephens (AIP) — Did not respond

Ivan Taylor (D) — Did not respond

Sean Thorne (Libertarian) — Responded in full

Kelly Tshibaka (R) — Did not respond

The post Q&As with Alaska’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates appeared first on Alaska Beacon .

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit Monday from three U.S. House Republicans challenging fines they incurred for violating a post-Jan. 6 requirement that members pass through metal detectors before coming to the House floor. U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly dismissed the suit brought by Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Lloyd Smucker of Pennsylvania […] The post Federal judge upholds U.S. House Republicans’ fines for dodging metal detectors appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
GEORGIA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy signs tribal-recognition bill, a ‘first step toward healing’

Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Thursday signed legislation that requires the State of Alaska to formally recognize its 229 federally recognized Native tribes. Though the bill does not significantly change the relationship between the state and the sovereign tribal governments within its borders, Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel, said the measure is an “important first step […] The post Alaska Gov. Dunleavy signs tribal-recognition bill, a ‘first step toward healing’ appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska joins lawsuit challenging USDA’s prohibition of LGBTQ discrimination

Alaska’s attorney general joined 21 others in suing to block the federal government from enforcing a prohibition of discrimination based on gender identity and sexual orientation. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday, is focused on school meal and other federal food aid programs. It claims the U.S. Department of Agriculture “issued directives and rules that misconstrue the […] The post Alaska joins lawsuit challenging USDA’s prohibition of LGBTQ discrimination appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Dunleavy declines to answer candidate questionnaire, later Walker also declines

Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has declined to answer written questionnaires from the Alaska Beacon and the Anchorage Daily News that were intended to increase public understanding of candidates’ positions as they compete in November’s election.  Dunleavy’s campaign invited a Beacon reporter to interview the governor.  In response to Dunleavy’s decision, independent former Gov. Bill Walker […] The post Dunleavy declines to answer candidate questionnaire, later Walker also declines appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

State OKs public funds for private education to support, but not replace, Alaska public education

The Alaska Department of Law issued an opinion Monday saying public money can be spent for home-school students to attend one or two classes in a private school, but can’t be used for most of a student’s private school tuition.  The 19-page opinion says that it’s sometimes legal to use public funds for private school […] The post State OKs public funds for private education to support, but not replace, Alaska public education appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Weeks from restarting, schools across Alaska are struggling to find teachers

Bobby Bolen is trying to fill around 50 teaching positions at the North Slope Borough School District. “This is our focus 24 hours a day right now – to get classrooms staffed for students,” Bolen said. Bolen is the brand-new human resources director at the North Slope Borough School District, which has around 2,000 students […] The post Weeks from restarting, schools across Alaska are struggling to find teachers appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Almost one in five Alaska state jobs is vacant as agencies struggle to hire, retain employees

The top employees of the Alaska Permanent Fund Corp. are some of the highest-paid public workers in Alaska, but with wages rising across the country and employers competing for skilled labor, even the Permanent Fund is struggling to keep employees from leaving. Nine of the corporation’s 66 employees have quit this year, including the manager […] The post Almost one in five Alaska state jobs is vacant as agencies struggle to hire, retain employees appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Facing lawsuits, Alaska lawmakers consider new social media policy

With two of its members facing lawsuits for their social media practices, the Alaska Legislature is contemplating new advice and policies to cover its 60 members. On Thursday, the joint House-Senate Legislative Council unveiled its first draft of a new policy, but individual lawmakers voiced objections to the proposal, and further revisions are expected before a final policy is settled.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaskans can now dial 988 to reach mental health crisis hotline

Alaskans who find themselves in a mental health crisis can now call or text 988 to access a trained crisis counselor. Support is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to individuals of all ages. The three-digit number for suicide prevention and mental health crisis support became operational in Alaska and across the […] The post Alaskans can now dial 988 to reach mental health crisis hotline appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
Alaska Beacon

Alaska Beacon

Juneau, AK
128
Followers
195
Post
15K+
Views
