Q&As with Alaska’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates
The U.S. Capitol building. (Photo by Matt H. Wade via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA)
Nineteen candidates are running for U.S. Senate in Alaska’s Aug. 16 primary election. On this year’s ballot, primary voters will be asked to pick incumbent Republican Lisa Murkowski or one of 18 challengers seeking to replace her.
The results will be counted through Aug. 31, and the four candidates who have the most votes will advance to this year’s Nov. 8 general election. In that election, voters will rank their preferences, and the winner will be sworn into office for a six-year term.
Ahead of the primary, the Alaska Beacon collected questions from members of the public online and in person, asking voters what they wanted to know about this year’s candidates. We read those questions, picked our favorites, and added a few of our own. The result was a questionnaire with 15 questions — 10 open-ended and five multiple-choice — which we sent to the candidates’ listed email addresses on July 13.
We followed up with phone calls and emails on the week of July 25 and received written responses from 12 of the 19 candidates. You can see links to their responses below. The answers have not been edited.
Candidates
Edgar Blatchford (Democratic) — Did not respond
Patricia Chesbro (D) — Responded in full
Dave Darden (Undeclared) — Responded
Dustin Darden (Alaskan Independence) — Responded in full
Shoshana Gungurstein (Nonpartisan) — Responded in full
Sidney “Sid” Hill (N) — Did not respond
Jeremy Keller (N) — Responded
Buzz Kelley (Republican) — Did not respond
Huhnkie Lee (U) — Responded in full
Samuel “Al” Merrill (R) — Did not respond
Lisa Murkowski (R) — Responded
Pat Nolin (R) — Responded
John Schiess (R) — Responded in full
Kendall Shorkey (R) — Responded in full
Karl Speights (R) — Responded in full
Joe Stephens (AIP) — Did not respond
Ivan Taylor (D) — Did not respond
Sean Thorne (Libertarian) — Responded in full
Kelly Tshibaka (R) — Did not respond
GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX
The post Q&As with Alaska’s 2022 U.S. Senate candidates appeared first on Alaska Beacon .
Comments / 0