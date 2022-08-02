Introducing Frank (Kind Of)

We are in the middle of our dry season, but we’ve been talking about moisture an awful lot lately! Monsoon moisture has been the main event, sending clouds and even a few showers through our area on recent days. However on Tuesday, we’ll see moisture from a different source: Frank. Frank is a tropical cyclone in the Eastern Pacific. It was a hurricane at one point but as of Monday evening is now a tropical storm. Frank is NOT expected to “make landfall” on the California Coast. Frank is heading over cold water and will dissipate. However, its moisture will begin to stream in high over our area Tuesday. We’ll likely just see scattered to broken high clouds and that’s about it. Boy, that was a big explanation just to talk about some extra clouds on Tuesday, but you won’t get that from your app! Heh.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO