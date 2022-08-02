hudsonvalley.news12.com
Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk
In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town Line Road last month, both East Hampton Town and Sagaponack Village plan to examine encroachments... more. Fire swept through a house rented to a family of five from Maryland at 3 ... by Staff Writer.
Shorefront Park project goes to BID
At the last Village of Patchogue board meeting, the trustees approved a resolution allowing the Shorefront Park shoreline project to go out to BID. The resolution also authorized the Village of Patchogue to fund its portion of the cost of the project, as described in the application, in an amount not to exceed the value of $650,000.00, and that the funds and/or in-kind match will be available.
MTA reopens Denton Avenue underpass following monthslong closure
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has reopened the Denton Avenue underpass following a bridge replacement that closed the road for months.
Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County
SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
Cleanup underway after gas main struck in Mohegan Lake
News 12 was told a contractor hit a gas line in the parking lot of Sunmark Credit Union.
Southampton Village Exploring Possibility Of Adding Paid Parking
Southampton Village is exploring the possibility of adding paid parking. The Village Board listened to a presentation at the start of a public work session on July 21, from Ron... more. UPDATE: 12:26 P.M. The victim has been identified. Rafal Stoklosa, 45, of Southampton was killed Monday night when he...
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
10 things to do on the North Fork in August
A cookie dough cone from the For Goodness Cakes dessert truck at Rottkamp’s Farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Michelina Da Fonte) The last full month of summer is here and if you’re anything like us you’re committed to giving it your all. From churro tots to tall ships, this month has something for everyone.
‘This is a critical choke point for the whole coastline’: Construction underway on Raritan River train bridge
A project to replace a rail bridge that is more than a century old in Middlesex County is moving forward.
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
Suffolk DA: Postal worker from North Babylon stole Costco reward checks worth thousands
A North Babylon man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars' worth of Costco rebate checks while working as a U.S. postal worker.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
Long Island's Aegean Pizza set to close after nearly 50 years in business
LONG ISLAND - The line is out the door and the countdown is officially on until Aegean Pizza in Holbrook closes its doors for good. Owner Harry Rossis has been working behind the counter since he was 21. "It’s been nonstop," he said. "Phone is off the hook. That’s how...
Southampton Man Identified As Person Hit, Killed By LIRR Train
A man who was hit and killed by a Long Island Railroad train has been identified by the Metropolitan Transit Authority. Rafal Stoklosa, age 45, of Southampton was killed just after 7 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, said MTA officials. According to the Southampton Police, patrol units responded to the area...
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
Officials: Fire at multifamily home in Stamford injures firefighter, displaces 8
A firefighter was injured while battling a fire this morning at a three-story home in Stamford. Eight people have been displaced, officials say.
75 license plate readers go up in Suffolk County to combat crime
Suffolk County police have fully deployed 75 license plate readers in the community to combat crime.
Yonkers temple asks for public's help after fire damages building
The Northeast Jewish Center in Yonkers is in need of some serious community support after a fire ripped through the temple.
