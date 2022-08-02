ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Babylon, NY

longislandadvance.net

Shorefront Park project goes to BID

At the last Village of Patchogue board meeting, the trustees approved a resolution allowing the Shorefront Park shoreline project to go out to BID. The resolution also authorized the Village of Patchogue to fund its portion of the cost of the project, as described in the application, in an amount not to exceed the value of $650,000.00, and that the funds and/or in-kind match will be available.
PATCHOGUE, NY
CBS New York

Stage 1 water emergency declared in parts of Suffolk County

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. -- The Suffolk County Water Authority had declared a stage one water emergency.Water restrictions had been put in place in parts of Suffolk and Nassau counties within the last week.READ MORE: Long Island officials say water conservation is "absolutely imperative" with high temperatures and scarce rainfallThis latest emergency declaration applies to the towns of Southampton, Southold, East Hampton and Shelter Island.In part, this means residents must stop using all irrigation systems between midnight and 7 a.m. and stop all non-essential water use.The goal is to ensure there is enough water for emergency needs.For more information, click here.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
City
Babylon, NY
27east.com

Southampton Village Exploring Possibility Of Adding Paid Parking

Southampton Village is exploring the possibility of adding paid parking. The Village Board listened to a presentation at the start of a public work session on July 21, from Ron... more. UPDATE: 12:26 P.M. The victim has been identified. Rafal Stoklosa, 45, of Southampton was killed Monday night when he...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
northforker.com

10 things to do on the North Fork in August

A cookie dough cone from the For Goodness Cakes dessert truck at Rottkamp’s Farm in Riverhead. (Credit: Michelina Da Fonte) The last full month of summer is here and if you’re anything like us you’re committed to giving it your all. From churro tots to tall ships, this month has something for everyone.
RIVERHEAD, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
therealdeal.com

Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies

Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
CARLE PLACE, NY
NewsBreak
Traffic

