PHOTOS: Richmond volleyball gets to work on new season

ROCKINGHAM — Ashleigh Larsen has been enthusiastically counting down the days to the start of the volleyball season, and Monday got things in motion.

The Lady Raider volleyball program took advantage of the first official day of the fall sports season, holding tryouts for two hours in Richmond Senior High School’s gymnasium.

A total of 33 players, grades nine through 12, attended the try out. Helping Larsen was junior varsity head coach Melissa Dennis.

Among those in attendance were returning varsity players Catherine Dennis, Quston Leviner, Joy Styles and Brianna Dodson (all seniors), juniors Katie Way, Christi Jacobs, Jenna Gardner and Allie Rodgers and sophomore Ava Edmondson.

Areas of focus during the first day were conditioning, passing, footwork and serve-receive.

Two more days of tryouts this week will be followed by practices starting on Thursday. The Lady Raiders will play in a pre-season jamboree at Lee County High School on Saturday, Aug. 13.

Below are photos of Monday’s tryouts, taken by sports editor Kyle Pillar.