Local Authorities Help Nab Desert Hot Springs Murder Suspect

mynewsla.com
Two Women Shot, One Fatally, During Family Dispute in San Jacinto
A 67-year-old woman suspected of shooting two relatives, killing one, during a confrontation at a San Jacinto home was being held without bail Wednesday. Nancy Susan Wischmeyer of San Jacinto was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Tuesday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. According...
Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender
Police officials say a man who has smashed several businesses' windows in downtown Palm Springs is out of custody despite being sentenced to 16 months in jail. Joshua Moon, 42, was sentenced to more than a year in county jail just last week. He pled guilty to a vandalism charge for throwing a rock through the front The post Palm Springs Police Chief frustrated by early release of repeat vandalism offender appeared first on KESQ.
Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision
A man who died in the hospital following a traffic collision was identified today as an 80-year-old La Quinta resident. John Steiner suffered major injuries around 9:40 a.m. Sunday when deputies responded to the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue in La Quinta to a two-vehicle major injury traffic collision, according to the The post Authorities ID 80-year-old La Quinta resident in deadly collision appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Arrested in Thermal Homicide
Three Coachella residents are behind bars on suspicion of killing a man. Hector Ramiro Yamanaka, 44, Daisy Gil Cabrera, 34, and Ireneo D. Lagunez, all residents of Coachella have been arrested in connection to the death of Jesus M. Hernandez, 35, also a resident of Coachella. Just after 2 a.m....
holtvilletribune.com
Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: July 26-Aug. 25
IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from July 26 through Aug. 2. 8:06 a.m.: The Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver of a silver 2021 Ford that was involved in a hit-and-run incident on Wild Horse Drive in Heber.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Man Suspected in Fatal Stabbing on Bus in Desert Hot Springs Arrested
DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A 42-year-old man accused of stabbing. another man to death on a bus in Desert Hot Springs was behind bars today. Officers responded to a “disturbance” about 6 p.m. Friday in the. 66300 block of Mission Lakes Boulevard, where they found a...
Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial
A gang member accused of joining a cohort in fatally stabbing a Banning man and wounding the victim's son during a confrontation over loud noise must stand trial on murder and other charges, a judge ruled today. Jerry Anthony Valdepena, 25, was arrested last year following a years-long investigation that identified him as the second The post Felon accused of fatally stabbing man in noise dispute to stand trial appeared first on KESQ.
Drug dealer arrested in Grand Terrace, nabbed with 42 pounds of cocaine
An alleged small-time drug dealer was arrested in Grand Terrace, where deputies found 19 bricks of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine, with an estimated street value of approximately $700,000.
Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged
A 46-year-old man accused of committing several burglaries at Palm Springs businesses was charged with various felony. As we've previously reported, over the past month, break-ins were reported at Santorini off East Vista Chino, Manhattan in the Desert, along with the Sandwich Spot, Gastro Pub 1501, and the AIM Mail Center According to the Palm Springs The post Man accused in series of burglaries in downtown Palm Springs charged appeared first on KESQ.
kyma.com
UPDATE: Man accused of double murder extradited to Yuma
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A man who is being accused of stabbing his own brother and sister-in-law is being extradited to Yuma. Jerry Klahn, 63, was found at the scene of the crime on Jun 24 and was taken to Phoenix after revealing he had stab wounds. He is...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed, One Injured in Collision near Seeley Drive [La Quinta, CA]
LA QUINTA, CA (August 3, 2022) – Sunday morning, a two-vehicle collision near Seeley Drive left one fatality and one person injured. The accident happened around 9:40 a.m., near the intersection of Seeley Drive and Miles Avenue. According to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the site of...
High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck
The California Highway Patrol confirmed one person was in custody following a freeway pursuit that ended with a traffic collision on Interstate 10 in its westbound lanes. The pursuit began around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday with the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Deputies were reportedly chasing a driver in a silver Toyota Camry who led them westbound The post High-speed I-10 pursuit ends in Whitewater wreck appeared first on KESQ.
toofab.com
Dramatic Video Shows Liquor Store Owner, 80, Pull Shotgun on Armed Robber: 'He Shot My Arm Off!'
Three men were arrested and one is in the hospital after the incident, which also sparked a heart attack for the clerk. Four would-be-robbers got the surprise of a lifetime when they attempted to loot a liquor store in Norco, California earlier this week, per police. On Sunday, around 2:45am,...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed in Menifee-Area Crash Identified
Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a Monday morning traffic crash in the Menifee area. The crash was reported shortly before 6 a.m. on the southbound 215 Freeway north of McCall Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. One person died at the scene, and another...
Fontana Herald News
Inmate dies at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1
An inmate died at West Valley Detention Center on Aug. 1, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At 1:11 p.m., deputies responded to the inmate, who was identified as William Enyart, a 33-year-old Apple Valley resident. Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR for several minutes before...
z1077fm.com
OPERATION HAMMER STRIKE: WEEKS 47 AND 48, 36 GROWS, 31 ARRESTS
Between July 18 and 31 investigators from the Sheriff’s Marijuana Enforcement Team, the MET, along with local patrol deputies, served 36 search warrants at various locations including two in Twentynine Palms, and one each in Joshua Tree, Yucca Valley, and Morongo Valley. MET had received numerous complaints about large...
San Bernadino deputies arrest dealer with 19 kilos of cocaine
Authorities arrested a man in Grand Terrace for possession of a large amount of narcotics Friday, police said. Deputies estimated confiscating at least 19 kilos, or 42 pounds, of cocaine.
foxla.com
Teen found shot in car after crash in San Bernardino County dies from injuries
HIGHLAND, Calif. - A 17-year-old boy who was found shot in his car last week following a two-vehicle crash in Highland has died from his injuries, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Logan Goudreault of Riverside County was found in his car following a crash on July 28...
Father accused of stabbing, tossing toddler off cliff pleads re-enters not guilty plea
A registered sex offender accused of fatally slashing his year-old daughter before throwing her off a cliff in the mountains south of the Coachella Valley, and also attacking the child's mother and a good Samaritan, pleaded not guilty today to murder and other charges. Adam Slater, 50, is charged with felony counts of murder, The post Father accused of stabbing, tossing toddler off cliff pleads re-enters not guilty plea appeared first on KESQ.
57-Year-Old Kevin Atteberry Accused For Hit-And-Run Crash In Palm Springs (Palm Springs, CA)
On Sunday, a 57-year-old man was booked for DUI, causing a fatal crash that killed one. According to the Palm Springs Police Department, the collision occurred in Palm Springs on Saturday night.
