New airport hotel clears county approval

norcalpublicmedia.org
Related
ksro.com
Vintner Agrees to Nearly Million Dollar Settlement with Sonoma County DA
A vintner and the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office have agreed to a $925-thousand environmental damage settlement. While building a vineyard in 2018, Hugh Reimers and his company, Krasilsa Pacific Farms, allegedly did serious damage to streams and wetlands near Cloverdale. The D.A.’s office says crews uprooted oak woodlands and discharged sediment into the tributaries of the Russian River. That caused major environmental damage, violating both the California Water Code and the federal Clean Water Act. An investigation conducted in 2019 found Reimers and the company deeply tore up terrain, tore down trees, and pushed them down streams, all without permits. They also installed roads and graded culverts without permits.
ksro.com
Steelhead Beach Designated Environmental ‘Hot Spot’
Steelhead Beach Regional Park in Forestville has been designated an environmental ‘hot spot’ for 2022. It was deemed a hot spot by Leave No Trace, a national organization dedicated to sustainable outdoor exploration. The organization says ‘hot spot’ is another way of saying Steelhead Beach is “being loved to death.” Sonoma County Regional Parks is partnering with Leave No Trace to host a week of training and cleanups at the beach. It runs from tomorrow to next Monday. Volunteers are planning to pick up litter at Steelhead Beach and Sunset Beach on Thursday morning.
Silicon Valley
Hundreds of e-bikes abandoned in Richmond after company quietly shutters operations
Richmond’s first ever bike-sharing program has apparently bolted, leaving hundreds of neon cyan bicycles abandoned and effectively useless around town. Bolt Mobility rolled out 250 app-powered e-bikes across the city in June 2021, funded by a $1 million grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC). But starting this July,...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
After fire, Larson Family Winery readies to reopen for tastings
Ever-popular Ollie, Rosko and Louie have missed socializing with guests, but have no idea what delectable experiences await them as Larson Family Winery readies to reopen its outdoor tasting area this week. “The dogs are doing great — they’re a little thinner now since there have not been as many...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lake County News
Old Time Machines roll into town
LAKEPORT, Calif. — Operation Tango Mike, StresslessCamping.com, and Curbside Car Show Calendar proudly present Old Time Machines, a car, motorcycle and vintage RV show, on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lakeport’s Library Park. The event is a benefit for Operation Tango Mike, an...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
See who attended Impact Sonoma Conference on business crisis PR
On July 26, the North Bay Business Journal hosted its Impact Sonoma Conference at the Friedman Center in Santa Rosa. This year, the focus of the conference was “Is Your Business Prepared for a PR Crisis?” Scroll through the photo gallery to get a taste of the event.
sonomacountygazette.com
Tell us: What do you want to know about wildfire prevention in Sonoma County?
This October will mark the five year anniversary since the Tubbs, Nuns and Atlas Fires ripped through Santa Rosa, establishing a new precedent for wildfires here in California. Sonoma County has come a long way since 2017 in how it responds to such events. Additionally, our county had made leaps...
sonomamag.com
8 Gorgeous Waterfront Hotels on the Sonoma-Marin-Mendocino Coast
Dreaming of a coastal getaway? Check into these gorgeous hotels along Highway 1 in Sonoma, Marin and Mendocino counties. Take a walk on the beach, go surfing, eat oysters or just relax with a tasty glass of wine and someone special by your side. Click through the gallery above for eight favorite places to stay on the coast.
RELATED PEOPLE
Rare Bay Area Legionnaires' outbreak in Napa County leaves 1 dead, 12 sick
One in 10 people who get sick from Legionnaires' die from the disease.
The Mendocino Voice
“It’s not like when the flames go out, the disaster’s over”: Ukiah recovery center marks first year in new space
UKIAH, CA, 8/2/22 — More than a year after the owner sold the space United Disaster Relief of Northern California had been renting in Redwood Valley, the nonprofit has received a major use permit from the city planning commission for its new Ukiah location, where it had been operating in an emergency capacity following the Hopkins fire. The highly-organized space belies the short time the center has been running out of Ukiah; but the goal has always been to provide calm for Northern California residents coping with chaos following wildfires, housefires, floods, earthquakes, and other disasters.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Cannabis, hemp firm Sonoma Lab Works picks new president
Antonio Frazier has joined Sonoma Lab Works as its new president, the Santa Rosa-based cannabis and hemp testing company announced. “Antonio brings a skill set that is almost unparalleled in today's cannabis testing market,” said Sonoma Lab Works CEO Darius Anderson. “With his extensive connections in the industry and his acumen for cannabis science and consumer safety, we believe that Antonio will help Sonoma Lab Works continue our position as the premier cannabis testing lab in California.”
wnax.com
Slim Prospects for Napa to Platte Rail Service
The Napa to Platte rail line in southeast South Dakota has not seen regular rail service since the 1980s and that probably won’t change anytime soon. State Transportation Department Secretary Joel Jundt says there isn’t much interest from any potential buyers of that state owned line…. Jundt says...
IN THIS ARTICLE
marinlocalnews.com
Properly Subversive: ‘Karens,’ Nazis and the old woman who yells ugly things in Downtown Mill Valley
A local “Karen” spit fire at this humble little newspaper for a headline we ran in February. Yes, February!. The headline “Karen” objected to was this:. She told us it was “misleading” and “false” and needs to be corrected immediately. Unfortunately for...
kenwoodpress.com
The SDC: Where we stand and how we got here
Sonoma County’s planning agency, Permit Sonoma, is expected to unveil a draft Specific Plan and Environmental Impact Report (EIR) for redevelopment of the Sonoma Developmental Center (SDC) on Aug 8. The release of these documents represents one of the last chances the public will have to weigh in on transformation of the 945-acre property before Sonoma County’s Board of Supervisors approves a master plan and state officials sell the campus to a private developer.
sonomacountygazette.com
Cooking on the coast: A peek inside Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery
“Cooking is essentially manipulating water, temperature and time,” says Pancho Vasquez, the head chef at Valley Ford Cheese & Creamery on Highway One, which produces exceptional Fontina, Montasio and Gorgonzola style cheeses that pair nicely with the cold climate wines for which the West Sonoma County is famous. “If...
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sonomamag.com
This Is Sonoma County’s Most Charming Town, According to Condé Nast Traveler
Healdsburg continues its streak as one of the hottest destinations in Wine Country. In a recently published article, luxury travel magazine Condé Nast Traveler (CNT) called it “Sonoma County’s most charming town” and listed the best places to eat, stay and play during a visit. “Despite...
sonomamag.com
Forestville’s Farmhouse Inn Opens Casual Sister Restaurant
The Farmhouse Inn, nestled among the vineyards of the Russian River Valley, has long been a favorite getaway for publicity-weary celebrities and well-heeled visitors. Besides the luxury accommodations, part of the allure has been the Michelin-rated restaurant previously managed by Chef Steven Litke. Since Litke’s departure in 2021, however, the...
SFist
Sonoma County Man Frequently Using Backyard as Shooting Range, Neighbors On Nextdoor Up In Arms
One man near Sebastopol has installed a private shooting range on his property, and is making extensive and very loud use of it, and furious neighbors have tried enlisting the Sheriff’s Office, county supervisors, and attorneys, all to no avail. We do not know the name of the Sonoma...
KTVU FOX 2
One man dies in Legionnaires' disease outbreak in Napa County
NAPA, Calif. - The outbreak of Legionnaires' disease in Napa County that has sickened and hospitalized 12 people in the last month has now caused one death, health officials confirm. It is the first death from the disease in the county in several years. The first cases were reported July 11.
Comments / 0