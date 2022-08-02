US House hopefuls appear on Election 2022 Candidate Forum

www.kinyradio.com
Related
Decertify Biden's 2020 victory, says Wisconsin Assembly election committee leader
Support in Wisconsin's State Assembly for decertifying President Joe Biden's 2020 win in the state is growing more than 20 months after the contest.
Shock Poll: Democrats closing gap with Republicans ahead of midterm elections
A new poll has found that Democrats and Republicans are neck and neck in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democrats citing gun violence as their number one concern even as the economy continues to tumble. The Siena College Research Institute poll, conducted on behalf of the New York Times between...
Murkowski's Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Rival With 1 Month to Primary
The incumbent Republican previously demonstrated her ability to buck the odds, winning as a write-in candidate in 2010 after losing the GOP primary.
Every Republican Candidate to Be Asked if They Think Election Was Stolen
A progressive campaign is set to ask every elected Republican official and every Republican running for office in this year's midterms whether they believe the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The project was announced by the grassroots movement Daughters Defend Democracy, which seek to elect Democrats,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rep. Liz Cheney trails Harriet Hageman in Wyoming House GOP primary, polls show
A few weeks out from the Republican primary for Wyoming's lone House seat, Rep. Liz Cheney trails her Donald Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman, polls show.
House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024
Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Republicans' Chances of Retaking Congress With 100 Days to Midterms: Polls
Analysts and historical precedent suggest the GOP is well-positioned to retake the House and possibly the Senate.
RELATED PEOPLE
WATCH: Liz Cheney's unpopularity grows, called ‘an embarrassment’ by Wyoming voters
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) has an uphill battle for reelection in Wyoming as her work on the Jan. 6 committee has left many voters feeling sour about her.
Elizabeth Warren wants to let 16- and 17-year-olds pre-register to vote
"Young people are the future of America, and with voting rights under attack across the country, we must do everything we can to ensure they can exercise their right to vote." U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren says she wants to better protect the youth vote. On Monday, the senior senator from...
Democrats' confidence ahead of midterm elections buoyed by string of legislative wins
Democrats were hopeful that a flurry of legislative victories notched 100 days out from the midterm elections would stabilize President Joe Biden’s political standing and boost the party’s dire 2022 prospects.
How Republicans could still blow the 2022 midterm elections
Sometimes polling trends meet your expectations. For example, you might expect a president's approval rating to be low when we're dealing with high inflation and negative growth in real disposable income per capita.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
Murkowski ally hits Alaska GOP Senate rival for commercial fishing violations
Alaska Senate candidate Kelly Tshibaka may be reeling from past commercial fishing violations, which her incumbent opponent Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AL) is highlighting in a new attack ad. A new commercial paid for by the Alaska for Lisa super PAC shows two Alaskan fishermen blasting Tshibaka for her violations of...
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
BET
Stacey Abrams And Brian Kemp Are Nearly Tied In New Poll For Georgia’s Governor Race
The election battle to win the Georgia governor’s seat continues to be a hotly contested race between opponents who have run against one another before. According to an 11Alive poll, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp is at 45% with Stacey Abrams at 44%, which is a statistical tie in the poll. 4% of voters surveyed were likely to select another candidate and only 7% were undecided. White voters supported Kemp at 62% and Abrams at 21%. Black voters supported Abrams with 85%, compared to Kemp’s 9%.
The GOP's Coming U.S. Senate Landslide | Opinion
If the 2022 Senate elections are analyzed and run as big, nationalized races, the Democrats will likely lose the Senate by a wide margin.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pro-impeachment House Republican facing Trump-endorsed challenger says she's 'never been in this position' because usually 'elections take care of themselves'
Jaime Herrera Beutler was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after Jan. 6. She's now appealing to non-GOP voters to keep her job.
Two million people lack running water in the US. This Navajo Nation team is turning on the taps on tribal land
For 76 years, Lucy Vandever lived without running water. Then one day, she could turn on the taps.“She bought herself a washer and dryer, and loves to water the trees that she’s planted. I’ll see her washing her car outside. Those are some things that I like to see, especially for our elderly people,” Cindy Howe, Ms Vandever’s niece, told The Independent.Ms Vandever had been bottom of a waiting list to have her home hooked up to a water main “for years and years”, her niece said. As a member of the Navajo Nation, the tribal elder’s experience is...
How election deniers are campaigning to control voting in four critical states
Mark Finchem, an Arizona state representative who has said he would not have certified the 2020 election, won the Republican primary for secretary of state on Tuesday, making him the latest election denier to move closer to controlling his state’s election system. Across the country, Republicans who say the...
List of Democrats opposed to Biden running for re-election grows with addition of vulnerable congresswoman
The list of Democrats opposed to President Biden seeking a second term in the White House has gotten a little bigger with the addition of Rep. Angie Craig. Craig, D-Minn., who is running for re-election in one of the most vulnerable House seats for Democrats in this year's midterm elections, called for a "new generation" of Democratic leadership when asked if Biden should run for president again in 2024.
Comments / 2