After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.

IDAHO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO