After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions

You Soon Could Risk A Fine For Visiting Idaho’s Tallest Trees
Some of our country's oldest and tallest trees are in danger from human beings. In an effort to prevent the destruction of land surrounding these marvelous, branched time capsules, laws could soon forbid us from getting too close to these giants. It's been a few years since I visited Redwood...
Ada County officials remind public the importance of water safety following several drownings
BOISE, Idaho — After three people presumably drowned at Lucky Peak in the last two weeks, Ada County Parks and Waterways are reminding people of the importance of life jackets. None of those individuals were wearing life jackets. The water at Lucky Peak is the same water that flows...
Southwest Idaho evening weather: Highs near 100 Thursday, cooler Friday
The heat will continue and Boise will warm up to 99° on Thursday. A drier westerly flow will prevail with some patchy high-level smoke.
Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Detected in Southern Idaho
MOUNTAIN HOME - Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in southern Idaho's Elmore County on July 29, prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions to “Fight the Bite.” The positive mosquitoes, which are the first detected in Idaho this year, were collected by the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District. Last year, Elmore County detected its first WNV-positive mosquitoes on July 27.
How to avoid starting fires with Idaho's 'extreme' fire danger
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Spring in Boise this year was cool and rainy, leaving the valley greener than normal in the summer. Though spring rains helped delay the danger somewhat, the wet spring meant more grass grew. And as summer temperatures have risen, that grass is now all dried out and can act as fuel. Now, the area is in an ‘extreme’ fire danger category.
25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho
25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho. Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.
How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!
I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given. I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Idaho Sockeye Salmon Run Third Largest On Record
This summer’s Idaho sockeye salmon run is the 3rd largest on record. Over 2,000 sockeye have crossed Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River into Idaho. That’s three times the ten-year average and the third highest on record. The fish swim over 900 miles gaining over 6,000 vertical...
Record-setting summer temperatures in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — July 2022 was a hot month for Boise. In fact, July 2022 went down in the record books as the 8th hottest July on record for Boise, with records going all the way back to 1877. Monday, August 1st marked seven days in a row of...
On this day in 1862: Grimes Creek gets its name
BOISE, Idaho — It may be hard to believe, but the mass influx of Californians and others moving into Idaho from other states was a fad well before today. In fact, it was a thing before Idaho was even a territory. Prospectors were moving to the Boise Basin by...
Idaho Continues to React to Unprecedented Boise Heat Wave
It is August in Idaho, meaning the Boise area is under a heat wave well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat warnings urging Idahoans to stay indoors if possible. As we've covered here, several Idahoans work outdoors regardless of the temperature. We proudly salute...
'Exciting to be part of something bigger than me': Idaho woman rides to Maine and back for Parkinson's awareness
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Joni Pursell has been riding her motorcycle for many years now. She decided to take a long 8,000-mile ride in May. "I wasn't thinking that big. I was just thinking I want to go to Maine and have lobster,” Pursell said. Joni’s long adventure was...
Idaho’s Cobalt Belt is a Landmine of Wealth & Opportunity
The Idaho Cobalt Belt (ICB) is the largest of its kind in the United States, but exploration into the site has been limited to date at best. Located in Lemhi County and trending northwest, cobalt (Co) deposits of the ICB are mined in the Salmon River Mountains of east-central Idaho.
First look at the destruction caused by the Idaho Youth Ranch fire
BOISE, Idaho — For the first time, KTVB had a behind the scenes look at the damage and the devastating loss the nonprofit Idaho Youth Ranch suffered from a massive structure fire at their outlet store and distribution center on July 18. Idaho Youth Ranch managers do not have...
Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site
(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell
CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
Traffic Tip Tuesday: Moving Over
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us how to properly move over to pass emergency vehicles working on the side of a roadway. Click the video player above to learn about moving over.
Idaho Youth Ranch supported by Interfaith Sanctuary after structure fire
BOISE, Idaho — After a massive 3-alarm structure fire at Idaho Youth Ranch’s outlet store and distribution center on July 18, Interfaith Sanctuary offered their building on State Street as a temporary distribution center. While the outlet store was destroyed in the fire, the distribution center, where staff...
Idaho officials will allow remote bidding for state lands
Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction ...
