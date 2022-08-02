ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

After a concerning start to the year, water managers in Southwest Idaho report encouraging drought conditions

Idaho's Newschannel 7
 2 days ago
Big Country News

Mosquitoes Carrying West Nile Virus Detected in Southern Idaho

MOUNTAIN HOME - Mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in southern Idaho's Elmore County on July 29, prompting health officials to remind people to take precautions to “Fight the Bite.” The positive mosquitoes, which are the first detected in Idaho this year, were collected by the Elmore County Mosquito Abatement District. Last year, Elmore County detected its first WNV-positive mosquitoes on July 27.
ELMORE COUNTY, ID
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Idaho's Newschannel 7

How to avoid starting fires with Idaho's 'extreme' fire danger

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Spring in Boise this year was cool and rainy, leaving the valley greener than normal in the summer. Though spring rains helped delay the danger somewhat, the wet spring meant more grass grew. And as summer temperatures have risen, that grass is now all dried out and can act as fuel. Now, the area is in an ‘extreme’ fire danger category.
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

25 years of protecting the beauty of central Idaho

25 years ago a group of people who loved to live and play in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area got together to support the huge wilderness in central Idaho. Since 1997 the Sawtooth Society has been helping to build, restore and maintain trails in order to preserve open space and Idaho forest land. The society has also helped clear close to 5,000 trees from more than 600 miles of trails in the SNRA.
IDAHO STATE
105.5 The Fan

How in the World is This NOT Illegal in Idaho?!

I’m going to be real with you right now – my jaw is on the floor because I cannot believe that this dangerous act is actually LEGAL in the state of Idaho. We’re talking about passengers riding in the bed of a pick-up truck and for a state that has (and had) many ridiculous laws over the years, I’m appalled that this is still allowed. I do want to point out that growing up in Texas, we used to ride in the back of trucks all the time until a cop gave my buddies and me a warning about it in high school. Since then, I just assumed that this was illegal everywhere. What can I say? I was in my own little bubble.
IDAHO STATE
#Water Year#Boise River#Irrigation#The Bureau Of Reclamation
pullmanradio.com

Idaho Sockeye Salmon Run Third Largest On Record

This summer’s Idaho sockeye salmon run is the 3rd largest on record. Over 2,000 sockeye have crossed Lower Granite Dam on the Snake River into Idaho. That’s three times the ten-year average and the third highest on record. The fish swim over 900 miles gaining over 6,000 vertical...
IDAHO STATE
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Continues to React to Unprecedented Boise Heat Wave

It is August in Idaho, meaning the Boise area is under a heat wave well into the triple digits. The National Weather Service has issued several heat warnings urging Idahoans to stay indoors if possible. As we've covered here, several Idahoans work outdoors regardless of the temperature. We proudly salute...
BOISE, ID
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Amazon
KOOL 96.5

Erect Rock Said To Be East Of Twin Falls Rivals Famous Utah Site

(Post contains mature content) A photograph of a phallus-shaped rock shared to a popular social media site recently has resulted in quite the conversation thread. Multiple viewers of the post claim to have identified a canyon 150 miles east of Twin Falls that has a rock formation that is comparable to a famous Utah sandstone that attracts a large number of tourists.
KIVI-TV

Flourishing flower farm moves to Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — If you build it, they will come. That’s the story behind Lovely Hollow, a floral farm in the Treasure Valley. "I grew up on Chicken Dinner Road, my family came from South Dakota in the 50s," said Idaho native Nikki Van Lith. She moved away from that home, off Chicken Dinner Road in Caldwell, as young people do.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Traffic Tip Tuesday: Moving Over

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — This week, CPL. Kyle Wills tells us how to properly move over to pass emergency vehicles working on the side of a roadway. Click the video player above to learn about moving over.
BOISE, ID
idahobusinessreview.com

Idaho officials will allow remote bidding for state lands

Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction ...
IDAHO STATE
