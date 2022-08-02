ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Man pleads guilty after 2 indicted on charges of impersonating federal officers in Navy Yard apartment

WUSA9
WUSA9
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Washington

Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland

A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WUSA9

DC Attorney General files restraining order against Casa Ruby after executive director allegedly fled country with nonprofit funds

WASHINGTON — The office of DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a motion that would force Casa Ruby, a local nonprofit, to freeze all its financial accounts. AG Racine claims Executive Director Ruby Corado has fled the country with tens of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds and has failed to pay employees and vendors.
CHARITIES
WUSA9

Man dead after being hit by a car in Northwest DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. DC Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived found a man who was not conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Yard#Sentencing#The U S Secret Service#The U S District Court#The Attorney S Office
CBS Baltimore

Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings

BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
MARYLAND STATE
wfxb.com

Family Awarded $20.7 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit

A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million after a wrongful death lawsuit ended in their favor. The family visited the beach in August 2018 in front of the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort where lack’s beach services lifeguards were renting umbrellas and beach chairs. The beach service and city had a contract in which the company provides lifeguards in exchange for being able to rent out equipment. The fiancé of one of the family members drowned after getting caught in a rip current but no life guards responded. The suit claims that on September 30th, 2016 the United States Lifesaving Association wrote a letter to the city warning about ‘the dangers presented by combining lifesaving acts with commercial activities like renting beach chairs for money.’ The family claimed that the city or company never told them that the National Weather Service had issued a high alert for rip currents in the area.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5dc.com

Father and son's bodies recovered from Potomac River

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - The body of a 10-year-old boy who was swimming with his father in the Potomac River Monday in Maryland when they both went missing has been recovered. The boy's father's body was found Tuesday morning after search efforts continued through the night. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

'Stop the Steal' speaker Brandon Straka gave FBI info on rally organizers, more than a dozen others as part of plea deal

WASHINGTON — A right-wing activist who spoke at Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5 and then joined the assault on the Capitol the next day provided information to the FBI about rally organizers and more than a dozen other members of the “Stop the Steal” movement as part of a plea deal to avoid a felony charge, according to court filings newly unsealed this week.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River

The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
WUSA9

Help keep the beautiful, dangerous spotted lanternfly out of Northern Virginia

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from October 2021. The gorgeous, but dreaded - spotted lanternfly is back, again. Experts in Northern Virginia are asking for the public's help to keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the state. Although Fairfax County confirms there have been no sightings of the spotted lanternfly, officials say a lanternfly was spotted this summer nearby Loudoun County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy