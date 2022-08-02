Man pleads guilty after 2 indicted on charges of impersonating federal officers in Navy Yard apartment

www.wusa9.com
18, 19-year-old arrested, accused of being serial DC carjackers
WASHINGTON — Two men found in a stolen car with a ghost gun are now facing felony charges, along with accusations of being involved in a series of armed carjackings across D.C. According to law enforcement officials, both men - identified as the 19-year-old driver Mekhi Staton of Maryland,...
Man Sentenced to Life for Killing 7-Eleven Cashier in Maryland
A judge in Maryland sentenced a man to life without parole plus 20 years in prison for shooting a cashier at a 7-Eleven in Waldorf in October 2020. Gregory Deshawn Collins, 23, of Waldorf entered the store in the 3300 block of Middletown Road about 1 a.m. Oct. 1, 2020, grabbed a bottle of tea and approached the cashier, 49-year-old Lynn Marie Maher of White Plains, prosecutors said. He showed a gun and announced a robbery.
Suspected ‘Potomac River Rapist’ will not re-test DNA evidence, but is challenging it
The man police have called the Potomac River Rapist after a string of attacks in the 1990s was in D.C. Superior Court Tuesday. Giles Warrick is scheduled to go on trial right after Thanksgiving in the rape and killing of Christine Mirzayan, 28, who was abducted off the street and dragged into a wooded area in Georgetown in 1998.
Illinois man wants to withdraw guilty plea in Capitol riot case
WASHINGTON — An Illinois man who pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of parading last month asked a judge this week to let him withdraw that plea and instead take his case to trial. Athanasios Zoyganeles, 44, pleaded guilty last month to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing...
DC woman's husband claimed she struggled with mental illness before child's death
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Authorities have accused a DC mother of abusing her two-year-old daughter who was recently found deceased. Now, court documents show that woman’s husband repeatedly claimed she struggled with mental illness. On Wednesday, a Virginia Beach judge arraigned Leandra Andrade, of Northeast D.C., on a...
Four Charged For Mail Theft In Maryland After Being Busted With USPS Keys: DOJ
Four from Maryland are facing mail theft charges after being busted in possession of USPS service keys, federal officials announced. A federal grand jury in Maryland returned an indictment charging four suspects with theft of mail matter and the unlawful possession of postal service keys, according to the Department of Justice.
DC Attorney General files restraining order against Casa Ruby after executive director allegedly fled country with nonprofit funds
WASHINGTON — The office of DC Attorney General Karl Racine has filed a motion that would force Casa Ruby, a local nonprofit, to freeze all its financial accounts. AG Racine claims Executive Director Ruby Corado has fled the country with tens of thousands of dollars of nonprofit funds and has failed to pay employees and vendors.
Man dead after being hit by a car in Northwest DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in Northwest D.C. Wednesday afternoon. DC Police say they were called to the 2100 block of Virginia Avenue Northwest for a report of a pedestrian struck. When officers arrived found a man who was not conscious and breathing. He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Survivors of abuse in Catholic Church demand attorney general release findings
BALTIMORE -- For nearly four years, the Maryland Office of the Attorney General has been investigating allegations of widespread sex abuse against children within the Catholic Church. But survivors who said they endured the abuse decades ago tell WJZ they are tired of waiting for answers and they're worried time is running out. These survivors want Attorney General Brian Frosh to release the findings of his investigation into child sex abuse because it's been almost four years. Members of the group SNAP - The Survivor's Network of Those Abused by Priests - also want indictments for priests who allegedly abused...
Family Awarded $20.7 Million in Wrongful Death Lawsuit
A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million after a wrongful death lawsuit ended in their favor. The family visited the beach in August 2018 in front of the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort where lack’s beach services lifeguards were renting umbrellas and beach chairs. The beach service and city had a contract in which the company provides lifeguards in exchange for being able to rent out equipment. The fiancé of one of the family members drowned after getting caught in a rip current but no life guards responded. The suit claims that on September 30th, 2016 the United States Lifesaving Association wrote a letter to the city warning about ‘the dangers presented by combining lifesaving acts with commercial activities like renting beach chairs for money.’ The family claimed that the city or company never told them that the National Weather Service had issued a high alert for rip currents in the area.
These DMV police departments are participating in National Night Out
WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from 2021. Several police departments across D.C., Maryland and Virginia are participating in National Night Out on Tuesday, August 2. The goal of the annual event is to bring communities and police officers together to enhance and strengthen relationships between officers...
Meet the Neo-Confederate 9/11 Truther Maryland GOP Voters Picked for Attorney General
Maryland’s Republican voters have chosen their nominee for attorney general, and it’s a real doozy: Meet Michael Peroutka, a neo-Confederate former councilman who has espoused conspiratorial views about Sept. 11. CNN’s KFile has uncovered episodes of radio shows co-hosted by Peroutka from 2006 in which he pushes debunked...
Father and son's bodies recovered from Potomac River
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - The body of a 10-year-old boy who was swimming with his father in the Potomac River Monday in Maryland when they both went missing has been recovered. The boy's father's body was found Tuesday morning after search efforts continued through the night. FOX 5’s Bob Barnard...
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
'Stop the Steal' speaker Brandon Straka gave FBI info on rally organizers, more than a dozen others as part of plea deal
WASHINGTON — A right-wing activist who spoke at Freedom Plaza on Jan. 5 and then joined the assault on the Capitol the next day provided information to the FBI about rally organizers and more than a dozen other members of the “Stop the Steal” movement as part of a plea deal to avoid a felony charge, according to court filings newly unsealed this week.
Man, Boy Go Missing In Maryland While Swimming In Potomac River
The search is on in Charles County as all hands are on deck as they attempt to locate a missing man and boy who were lost swimming in the Potomac River. On Monday afternoon, the pair was reported missing near Swan Point in Newburg, though the search had to be temporarily suspended due to darkness.
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
Youngkin’s pick for Virginia’s historic resources board resigns after comments on Confederate statues, slavery
A historian appointed to the Virginia Board of Historic Resources by Gov. Glenn Youngkin has resigned from the board following controversial comments she made about Confederate statues, the Civil War and slavery.
Woman says she is facing homelessness after her DC unemployment account was hacked
WASHINGTON — A mother on unemployment benefits says she has been left without weekly payments for four weeks after a breach in her D.C. Department of Employment Services (D.O.E.S) account. "I have not had money to pay utilities, to pay rent. I have a number of medical issues and...
Help keep the beautiful, dangerous spotted lanternfly out of Northern Virginia
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Editor's note: The video attached in this article is from October 2021. The gorgeous, but dreaded - spotted lanternfly is back, again. Experts in Northern Virginia are asking for the public's help to keep the Spotted Lanternfly out of the state. Although Fairfax County confirms there have been no sightings of the spotted lanternfly, officials say a lanternfly was spotted this summer nearby Loudoun County.
