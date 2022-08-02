CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras’ goodbye turned out to be a bit premature. The Chicago Cubs are keeping their catcher — along with Ian Happ — at least for now after Tuesday’s trade deadline passed with no deal for the three-time All-Star. “I do understand the emotional toll that it takes when you’re waiting on a phone call and reading rumors,” president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer said. “I know that would be difficult for me if I was that in that situation. I do really understand the human toll that that takes on guys.” With the Cubs rebuilding and free agency looming, Contreras seemed sure to be traded. Fellow All-Star Happ also appeared a good bet to be dealt.

