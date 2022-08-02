More people catching coronavirus a second time, heightening long COVID risk: experts

www.pennlive.com
Pa. boy improving after being hospitalized with tick-borne illness
A Pennsylvania boy is recovering after coming down with a rare tick-borne disease that left him with a severe life-threatening infection, KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh is reporting. Jamie Simoson told the TV station that her 3-year-old son Jonny is recovering from the severe infection caused by Powassan Virus Disease. “Right now he’s doing really well,” she said.
Legit claims or “stupid political stunt”? Pa. Dems want feds to investigate Oz’s disclosure report
The Pennsylvania Democratic Party is seeking a federal investigation into U.S. Senate Republican candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz for possibly breaking financial disclosure laws, but an Oz campaign official called the effort a “stupid political stunt.”. In a request for an investigation submitted to the U.S. Department of Justice, Corey...
Spotted lanternflies are invading beaches in New Jersey. Is that normal?
Armed with her black flip flop, Rose Crimaldi got to work Tuesday afternoon. The 53-year-old chef from Sandy Hook killed about 50 of the more than 200 spotted lanternflies she saw during a day trip to Atlantic Highlands.
Paul Pelosi, husband of U.S. House speaker, pleads not guilty to DUI
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges in connection with a May car crash in Northern California’s wine country. Paul Pelosi did not appear in person Wednesday at Napa County...
2 bodies found inside vehicle in path of raging California wildfire
YREKA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities said two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle in the path of a raging Northern California wildfire that is one of several major blazes burning across the U.S. West amid hot, dry, gusty conditions. The McKinney Fire exploded in size to more than...
Pa. doctor who prescribed drugs with ‘reckless abandon’ given 15-year sentence
WILLIAMSPORT – A Northumberland County doctor who proclaimed “I am absolutely innocent” has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for prescribing drugs not for a legitimate medical reason. Dr. Raymond J. Kraynak, 65, was sentenced Wednesday evening by U.S. Middle District Judge Matthew W. Brann after...
FBI: 170 missing Native Americans in New Mexico, Navajo Nation
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — In an effort to address the crisis of missing Indigenous people, the FBI announced Monday it is releasing a list of more than 170 Native Americans it has verified as missing throughout New Mexico and the Navajo Nation that stretches into Arizona and Utah. FBI...
Powerball $202 million jackpot (08/03/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the Powerball jackpot from Monday’s drawing. So tonight, Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
House-sized glacial boulders, island campsites and more from an insider’s list of things to see in Pa. state forests
The 2.2 million acres of state forest across Pennsylvania – in 50 of the state’s 67 counties – are home to nearly all habitats and outdoor recreation that the state has to offer. Some of those habitats and recreations are more unique and hard-to-find than others. We...
Woman found dead in Florida had been linked to fire, homicide in central Pa.
A missing Shippensburg woman at the center of a double homicide and arson earlier this year has been found dead in Florida, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Investigators said 31-year-old Jasmine L. Forbes traveled to Florida after her Southampton Township home was set on fire and two of her acquaintances gunned down Feb. 23, 2022.
False claims of election fraud aren’t an anomaly; they’re the new normal | Opinion
In 2020, widespread claims of election fraud appeared more than in any election before. This was in part due to President Donald Trump telling America these claims were true, implying he did not actually lose the last election . A majority of the election fraud claims have been disproven, with only 475 cases of fraud among the 25 million votes cast in the six main states, Trump pointed to as fraudulent.
Smoky skies; chef’s new spot; student-athletes: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, August 4, 2022. How to get this free newsletter and others emailed to you. High: 97; Low: 74. Sunny, thunderstorms possible. Musician’s death: Tyrone Thompson was happy for a night out in Harrisburg with friends. The 67-year-old was getting back to normal activities after battling cancer. However, he was killed on the way home when the vehicle he was in was hit by a stolen vehicle whose occupants ran away.
Worker suffers ‘serious injuries’ in crash at Amazon’s Carlisle warehouse
An Amazon employee was seriously hurt Monday when the truck he was driving in a Carlisle warehouse crashed into another vehicle, the company told PennLive. The crash happened while the employee was doing “routine work” on a powered industrial truck at an fulfillment center in South Middleton Township, according to Sam Stephenson, an Amazon spokesperson.
Pa. contestant Aubrey Burchell is among acts moving to live ‘America’s Got Talent’ shows
A Pennsylvania woman is among the 54 acts that are moving on to the live shows on “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. Aubrey Burchell, 21, of North Huntingdon, near Pittsburgh, will compete in the next round. Next week the show will begin to air twice a week - 8-10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 9, and 8-9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10.
Energy diversification lowers prices for all consumers | Opinion
When it comes to energy production, many Pennsylvanians tend to be Team Fossil Fuels or Team Renewables. However, the focus right now needs to be on diversifying our energy mix. We will not be moving to 100% clean energy in the next decade, but a little more renewables on the...
Former Pa. dentist found guilty in wife’s death on 2016 African safari
DENVER — A wealthy dentist accused of fatally shooting his wife in the heart with a shotgun at the end of an African safari was found guilty of murder and mail fraud on Monday. A jury of six men and six women reached the verdict for Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph...
We need to teach personal financial education in our high schools | Opinion
Earlier this summer, as the yearly budget grabbed the daily headlines, a noteworthy bill was passed out of the Senate Education Committee in late June. Senate Bill 1243, of which I am the primary sponsor, would necessitate the completion of a full-credit economics and personal finance course as a high school graduation requirement in Pennsylvania.
What is Pa.’s favorite brand of potato chip and favorite chip dip?
There are many brands of potato chips made in Pennsylvania. They include Middleswarth, Good’s, Martin’s, Utz, Hartley’s, Herr’s, Dieffenbach’s and Gibbles. Shane Co. recently analyzed Google Trends data to determine the favorite potato chip and favorite chip dip in each state. Overall, Shane found that...
Pa. teen runs babysitting service for parents trying to relax at Jersey Shore
Matthew Moskow is a 16-year-old teen from Pennslyvania with an entrepreneurial mindset. So much so that he started a babysitting service for parents, grandparents, and other legal guardians to drop off their children while trying to relax at the Jersey Shore. Moskow, a student at Harriton High School in Lower...
Central Pa. schools struggle to find enough teachers: ‘It really is a crisis’
As central Pennsylvania schools scramble to fill vacancies amidst unprecedented staffing challenges before the new academic year begins, what once seemed like an extraordinary scenario has, for many school districts - and teachers - become the new normal. For younger educators, a time before the staffing shortages accelerated by COVID-19...
