Read on www.wusa9.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
VADOC continues canceling visitation for CovidWatchful EyeVirginia State
Drivers advised to avoid I-95 in Fredericksburg area at night July 25 - 29Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
Food pantries and free meals for kids in Fredericksburg through July 23Watchful EyeFredericksburg, VA
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Major fire in Tappahannock spreading, closes Downing BridgeWatchful EyeTappahannock, VA
Related
A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation
BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
DC Fire: Missing boater found dead in the Potomac River
WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in the Potomac River early Friday morning, after a boat was initially reported missing, according to rescue officials. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, DC Fire & EMS received a report of a boater in distress, near the Thompson Boat Center on Virginia Avenue Northwest, in Georgetown. Rescue boats were sent to the scene. Witnesses said they heard splashing and calls for help, and one person reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff who was not seen again.
Bay Net
MISSING: Madden Loving, 14-Years-Old, Last Seen In California, Md.
CALIFORNIA, Md. — The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance locating missing person:. Madden Loving – 14 y/o w/m 5’1 100 lbs (see photo). He was last seen in the California MD area this afternoon (8/5) wearing a red...
Bay Net
Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Family of teen found hanging from tree in Maryland fights for death to be reclassified decades later
In 1986, 19-year-old Keith Warren was found hanging from a tree in Silver Spring. His death was ruled a suicide, but according to his family, there is no proof that's what really happened. His sister Sherri Warren says she wants her brother's death to be reclassified as undetermined.
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Woman’s Death Being Investigated After Her Body Was Found In Chesapeake Harbor East on Saturday
Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the death of a 43-year-old Montgomery County woman whose body was found in Chesapeake Harbor East on Saturday. The woman’s identity has not been released, but it has been reported that the woman is from Chevy Chase. At approximately 1:30pm on Saturday, July...
Stolen Motorcycle Recovered In Maryland During Special Enforcement Detail
Police in Maryland on a special patrol got more than they bargained for when they busted a rider driving a stolen motorcycle, authorities announced. Washington, DC resident Darrell Allen Davidson, 35, was busted on the stolen ride by members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office during a planned safety and speed enforcement operation on Budds Creek Road.
Family escapes fire that destroyed home in Annapolis
A family is safe after a fire destroyed their Annapolis home Thursday morning. Nearly 100 firefighters responded to the 1900 block of Sherwood Road around 6:15am.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland
A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff
A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
WJLA
Search underway in Md. for father, 10-year-old son missing in Potomac River: USCG
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A search is underway Tuesday for a father and his ten-year-old son after the pair became distressed while swimming in the Potomac River on Monday, according to a spokesperson with the Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic. The search is happening south of the 301 bridge near...
Police Investigating Armed Robbery at Upper Marlboro McDonald’s
Upper Marlboro, MD – Police are seeking additional victims involved in an armed robbery at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 34-year-old arrested for stabbing 3 people in Gaithersburg
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 34-year-old is facing charges for stabbing three men in Gaithersburg Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the Gaithersburg Police Department responded to Quince Orchard Boulevard, off of Firstfield Road, around 9:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found...
WTOP
Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire
Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
Bay Net
Dunkirk Asst. Fire Chief Involved In Crash While Responding To House Fire
HUNTINGTOWN, Md. – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, Box 707 was dispatched for a House Fire on Patuxent Ave. in Broomes Island. This assignment brought unit responses from the Dunkirk VFD of Truck 5, Chief S, and the Assistant Chief from Company 5. While responding to the Box Assignment...
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
Lightning strike sparks Montgomery County house fire, authorities say
COLESVILLE, Md. — Thursday's severe storms are responsible for a house fire in Colesville, Maryland, according to firefighters. Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services said fire crews were called to the 100 block of Carlisle Drive off of Sherwood Forest Drive in Colesville for a reported house fire.
fox5dc.com
2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
Bay Net
Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
'He had intent to kill' | Sister of man killed by DC Police criticizes the actions of the officer that fatally shot her brother
WASHINGTON — Serena Hargraves is demanding answers after the release of the footage captured by body camera worn by the D.C. police officer that killed her brother Kevin Hargraves-Shird. "That officer pointed his gun out way before he got to the scene, he had his gun in his hand,...
WUSA9
Washington, DC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Washington, D.C. local newshttps://www.wusa9.com/
Comments / 1