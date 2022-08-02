ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Point, MD

CBS Baltimore

A fire that killed two Maryland sisters while they were on vacation is under investigation

BALTIMORE -- A summer vacation home in the Hamptons is at the center of a Potomac family's heartache and the focus of a fire investigation.That is because two Marylander sisters died early Wednesday morning in a house fire in Suffolk County, New York, police said.Jillian and Lindsay Wiener, from Potomac, Maryland, were on vacation in the Long Island town of Noyack with their brother Zachary, mother, Alisa, and father, Lewis, according to the Southampton Police Department.About 3:35 a.m., town authorities received a call about a fire at the home on Spring Lane. Fire departments from five different towns responded to...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WUSA9

DC Fire: Missing boater found dead in the Potomac River

WASHINGTON — A man was found dead in the Potomac River early Friday morning, after a boat was initially reported missing, according to rescue officials. Around 5:15 a.m. Friday morning, DC Fire & EMS received a report of a boater in distress, near the Thompson Boat Center on Virginia Avenue Northwest, in Georgetown. Rescue boats were sent to the scene. Witnesses said they heard splashing and calls for help, and one person reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff who was not seen again.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Crews Respond To Crash Involving A U-Haul That Caught Fire In Hughesville

HUGHESVILLE, Md. — On August 5th at approximately 5:21 am, Hughesville Volunteers were alerted to Prince Frederick Road in the area of Brandywine Road for the motor vehicle collision. Squad 2 and Paramedic Ambulance 28 made the response. Shortly after responding, Charles County Sheriff’s Office Units arrived on scene...
HUGHESVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Former Police Officer Ordered To Serve Home Detention For Death Of Infant Daughter In Maryland

A former police officer in Virginia could avoid prison time after being sentenced for his role in the death of his 6-month-old daughter in Maryland in 2017. Monrovia resident Jason Michael Colley, 42, a former 10-year veteran of the Fairfax County Police Department, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree assault in connection to the death of his infant daughter Harper on Oct. 31, 2017, the state’s attorney for Frederick County announced.
MONROVIA, MD
Daily Voice

Burglar Waits For Homeowner To Return From Work Before Attack In Hughesville: Sheriff

A man laid in wait inside a Maryland home after burglarizing it to attack a homeowner when he returned home from work, authorities announced. Prince George’s County resident Roy Pena-Bautista, 40, of Brandywine, is facing charges following a reported burglary and assault in the 15700 block of Cloverleaf Court in Hughesville, according to the Charles County Sheriff's Office.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Police: 34-year-old arrested for stabbing 3 people in Gaithersburg

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — A 34-year-old is facing charges for stabbing three men in Gaithersburg Wednesday night, according to police. Officers with the Gaithersburg Police Department responded to Quince Orchard Boulevard, off of Firstfield Road, around 9:40 p.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing. At the scene, officers found...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

Maryland sisters die in Hamptons vacation house fire

Two sisters from Maryland died in a fire at the vacation house their family was renting in Southampton, New York. Jillian Wiener, 21, and Lindsay Wiener, 19, of Potomac, were sleeping when a fire broke out in the Hampton house early Wednesday. The sisters were alumna of Holton-Arms School for...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
WUSA9

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

2 people missing in Potomac river, rescue efforts underway

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. - Two people — including one child — have been reported missing in the Potomac River, and the rescue operation is underway. Local authorities were alerted of a vessel in distress just south of the 301 bridge in the Swan Point neighborhood of Charles County around 4:30 p.m. Monday. The Coast Guard was notified shortly after.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Firefighters Respond To Townhouse Fire In Lexington Park

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – This morning first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire at the townhouses on Valley Estates Drive. At approximately 10:12 a.m., fire and rescue personnel arrived at the townhouse to find the structure showing smoke and fire from the second floor. The...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
