Irv Smith Jr. potentially suffers injury during Vikings camp on Monday

thevikingage.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular retail chain announces plans for another new store location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersHastings, MN
What Makes Writing Good?Sarah RoseMinneapolis, MN
The Ultimate Minneapolis Girls GetawayAmber GibsonMinneapolis, MN
Kobenz Talks Latest Single, Working with Katy Rose, and Much MoreMeikhelMinneapolis, MN
Five local restaurants in Minnesota have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMinnesota State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Steal of the NFL Draft? Former Michigan State WR turning heads in Vikings camp
After 4 seasons at Michigan State, Jalen Nailor is looking to make an impact at the next level. Nailor originally pledged to Arizona State but decommitted after then-head coach Todd Graham’s firing, ultimately playing for the Spartans. His yards-per-catch total of 19.8 led the B1G in 2020, coming 2nd in the conference in that category with 18.8 YPC in 2021.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
FOX Sports
Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. has thumb surgery, aims for opener
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. will miss the remainder of the preseason after having surgery on his injured thumb. Coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Smith had the procedure done Tuesday after getting hurt during practice Monday. He's on track to return for the first game on Sept. 11 against Green Bay.
Yardbarker
Where does the Vikings' roster rank among NFC contenders?
Over the last several weeks, Pro Football Focus has been releasing position group rankings, putting each team’s group in a tier list. On their own, it’s a useful and easy way to get re-introduced to each team’s roster. We can combine them to give us a sense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Jets Activating RB Tevin Coleman & TE Jeremy Ruckert
Coleman, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Falcons back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.219 million contract before agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract with the 49ers. From there, the Jets signed Coleman to a one-year deal worth $1.1 million in...
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Stefon Diggs already in sharp form for 2022 with contested TD grab during camp with Buffalo Bills
Stefon Diggs put on a show in training camp with a contested touchdown catch during practice. The Bills are expected to be one of the best teams in the AFC and Diggs will be a pivotal part of the Bills’ upcoming season. The Bills hope the touchdown catch in Tuesday’s practice will be a sign of what will come in 2022.
Clues Regarding Lions Current Linebacker, Tight End Depth Chart
Head coach Dan Campbell has not shied away from sharing his opinions about the Lions linebackers and tight ends.
Yardbarker
Receivers will be key to Vikings' new blocking scheme
EAGAN — On Tuesday KJ Osborn said that anybody can block if they try hard enough, even football reporters. He’s giving us way too much credit. But the Minnesota Vikings are going to need all hands on deck when it comes to their running scheme because increasing usage of three-receiver personnel groupings puts more pressure on receivers to block.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Cowboys: Competition is over, give Tyler Smith the LG job
Something became glaringly apparent this week when the pads came on in Oxnard – Tyler Smith was the starting left guard. The Dallas Cowboys first round pick out of Tulsa was not handed the job. In fact, he’s been fighting for the starting gig since the first minicamp.
Yardbarker
Packers Two-Deep Depth Chart Through Week 1 of Training Camp
The first five practices of training camp have gotten the Green Bay Packers ready for the defining part of the summer. On Tuesday, the team will go through its first full-pads practice of camp. Now is when those big battles of camp will start to crystallize. Can this offensive lineman...
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
FanSided
271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0