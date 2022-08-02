Men in Black Trilogy Returns to Streaming

comicbook.com
29 new movies hit Netflix today – here are 8 you need to watch
We’ve turned another page on the calendar, with a new month starting today. And you know what that means — another four weeks of all-new streaming content, starting with a slew of Netflix movies that hit the platform today. For a more comprehensive list of everything coming to...
Netflix Star Millie Bobby Brown Crushes Streaming Service Salary Record
British actress Millie Bobby Brown rapidly rose to fame in Netflix‘s massively successful thriller series Stranger Things. The actress will conclude her role as Eleven following season five. Now though, the 18-year-old actress is making headlines for another of her Netflix projects, Enola Holmes 2. Reportedly, Millie Bobby Brown is receiving the “largest upfront salary paid to an actor under the age of 20” for the Netflix-produced sequel.
7 new Netflix, Amazon, HBO Max, and Hulu movies and shows to stream this weekend
It's finally the weekend, and that means we have a whole host of new streaming recommendations for you on all your favorite platforms. If you're looking for your next binge-watch, there are plenty of options – you can get stuck into Resident Evil on Netflix, based on the video game series of the same name.
The Best Movies On Amazon Prime Video Right Now - August 2022
What's streaming on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Netflix Hit Series ‘Stranger Things’ Officially Loses Out on Major Streaming Honor
It didn’t take long for the final season of the popular Netflix original series Stranger Things to become a major phenomenon after it hit the streaming service earlier this year. The fourth season of the series was released in two batches. The first in May 2022, and the second in July. Soon after each fourth season release, Stranger Things fans flocked to Netflix to stream the fourth season episodes. Quickly sending the series to the top of the most-binged shows of the summer list.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, defies aging in all white outfit on the red carpet
’Knott’s Landing’ icon, Donna Mills, 81, looks stunning on the red carpet for the premiere of Jordan Peele’s new film, ‘Nope.’ Her date was her equally gorgeous daughter Chloe.
TVOvermind
Five Must-Stream Movies to Watch on Netflix in July 2022
Since the start of the pandemic, summers have been especially hard for me as a moviegoer. First it was the lack of theaters that was getting me down (after all, who in their right mind was going to risk their life to see something in the multiplex when you could simply stay home and watch the blockbuster hits of yesteryear instead). But now that Covid’s finally caught up to Hollywood’s production cycle and seemingly less movies than ever before are even making it to theaters, the sad fact of the matter is that there simply aren’t enough new movies to see before you start having to circle back around on Thor: Love & Thunder or Top Gun: Maverick yet again.
Polygon
Netflix’s The Gray Man, The Black Phone, and more new movies you can watch at home this weekend
This week, The Gray Man — Avengers: Endgame directing duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo’s espionage action thriller starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas — finally premieres on Netflix. There’s also a ton of other newly released movies on VOD and streaming to choose...
5 Netflix releases coming next week that everyone will be streaming
All things considered, 2022 has proven one of the toughest years in recent memory for Netflix, which has seen a net loss of subscribers for two quarters in a row. It’s also trying to launch an ad-supported subscription tier to bring in more revenue. It’s cracking down on password-sharing. And it’s still putting out new Netflix releases every week, of course, in an attempt to keep the streamer’s subscribers happy and streaming.
Netflix Summer 2022: See the Full List of Shows, Movies Coming in August
August and the dog days of summer are already here, which means a new programming slate is heading to Netflix. Of course, we have some returning favorites alongside some brand new options. Let’s take a look. First off, Netflix’s The Sandman will slip into your dreams. The new series...
Here’s What’s New on Netflix in August 2022
As the end of summer approaches, so does a slew of new movies and TV coming to Netflix this month. This month, Netflix is serving up a documentary on the chaos of the ’99 Woodstock revival, Netflix’s take on “13: The Musical” and a juicy series expanding “Selling Sunset” into Orange County, California. Favorite returning Netflix series include “Never Have I Ever: Season 3,” “Queer Eye: Brazil” and the third season of “Locke and Key.”
‘Keep Breathing’ Ending Explained: Can Netflix’s Melissa Barrera-led Hit Score A Second Season?
Keep Breathing is currently the number one show on Netflix. In your face, Manifest! Premiering Thursday, July 28 on the streamer, the six-episode survival drama stars Melissa Barrera as Liv, a New York lawyer whose private plane crashes in the remote Canadian frontier. Liv, the lone survivor, is forced to battle a potent mix of the unforgiving wilderness and past personal demons as she fights to stay alive. Also, a bear swipes her last snack bar, which is just plain rude. The limited series has earned mixed reviews (it currently has a 43% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes), but Barrera, who you...
13 New TV Shows to Watch in August 2022
Click here to read the full article. Several highly anticipated TV shows will debut in August 2022 on streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and more. HBO’s “House of the Dragon” is arguably the month’s biggest project. The series is a prequel to the popular “Game of Thrones” series, taking place 200 years prior to the original series and telling the origin story of House Targaryen. Netflix is also debuting an anticipated fantasy series this month called “The Sandman,” which is inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Ariana Grande's Most...
ComicBook
The Flash: Warner Bros. Reportedly Still Figuring Out What to Do With Movie
The future of the DC universe was hit with a shocking update on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that Warner Bros.' Batgirl movie has been shelved. This means that the long-awaited project will not be releasing in theaters or on HBO Max, despite having already wrapped production earlier this year, and reports indicating that its star, Leslie Grace, could play a key role in upcoming DC projects. The news has caused fans to speculate at length about the larger future of DC's films, and new reporting from Variety might indicate that the circumstances surrounding another film on the slate might not be set in stone. According to the outlet's reporting about Batgirl's cancellation, the studio is reportedly "still contending with what to do about" the upcoming The Flash movie, which is currently scheduled for a theatrical release in the summer of 2023.
ComicBook
Pixar's Latest Movie Is Now Streaming
The latest movie from Pixar Animation Studios is finally available to stream on Disney+. New movies from Disney-owned studios like Pixar, Marvel, and Lucasfilm are all sent to Disney+ as their exclusive streaming home shortly after their theatrical runs. Lightyear, the origin story of Pixar's beloved Buzz Lightyear, is the newest film to make its way to Disney+, and it has finally arrived on the streaming service for everyone to enjoy.
ComicBook
Netflix Cancels Supernatural Drama Series After Only One Season
The teen vampire drama series First Kill has been canceled at Netflix. First Kill is one of the newest attempts to capitalize on the vampire genre and is an adaptation of New York Times bestselling author Victoria "V. E." Schwab's short story of the same name. Schwab is an executive producer on First Kill alongside Emma Roberts, Karah Preiss, Jet Wilkinson, and Felicia D. Henderson. The series got an eight-episode order that dropped on June 10th and features the tale of a teenage vampire deciding to finally make her first kill to cement her place in her family hierarchy. However, the person she decides to kill happens to come from a family of vampire hunters.
ComicBook
HBO Max Removes Six Original Movies
With Warner Bros. Discovery drawing new scrutiny for shelving its completed Batgirl movie, users have noticed that six HBO Max original movies vanished from the streaming service without announcement or warning. Those films are sci-fi rom-com Moonshot, dystopian comedy Superintelligence, Robert Zemeckis' The Witches remake, Seth Rogen's comedy An American Pickle, the Doug Liman heist film Locked Down, and Charm City Kings. Also, the House Party reboot that had been scheduled for release on July 28th was removed from the streaming service's release schedule. The removals of these films were noted by users on Reddit while discussing Warner Bros. Discovery's surprising Batgirl decision.
ComicBook
NBC Moves Its Longest-Running Series to Peacock as Streaming Exclusive
The longest-running TV series on NBC is officially moving to streaming. The soap opera known as Days of Our Lives has been a staple of NBC programming for 57 years, becoming one of the most recognizable and beloved soaps in TV history. While it will continue to air new episodes heading into the fall TV season, it will no longer be released on traditional network television. Instead, Days of Our Live is moving to NBCUniversal's Peacock streaming service.
Free trial streaming services: Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and beyond
Wondering which streaming services offer free trials? We got an exhaustive list here.
