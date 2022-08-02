ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Kenya election 2022: Kikuyus split between Ruto and Odinga

BBC
 2 days ago
www.bbc.com

BBC

Julius Malema: South Africa opposition leader warns of impending uprising

The controversial South African opposition figure, Julius Malema, has warned of an impending uprising similar to the "Arab Spring" that will target white people and "black elites". "When the unled revolution comes... the first target is going to be white people," Mr Malema told the BBC's Hardtalk programme. He demanded...
AFRICA
960 The Ref

Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none. Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and...
POLITICS
Bloomberg

Kenya Vote Backdrop Is Anger Over Living Costs, Debt

Kenyans will elect a new leader on Aug. 9, with the race between front-runners Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga too close to call. The winner will inherit a daunting set of problems: mounting public anger over soaring living costs, rampant unemployment, runaway state debt and a drought that’s left millions of people going hungry. Most previous elections have been dogged by violence and allegations of vote rigging, and investors are on the alert for any threat to the democratic process.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mount Kenya#Kikuyus#Bbc News#Nyeri
