Kenya election 2022: Kikuyus split between Ruto and Odinga

'White people will be the first target': South Africa's Julius Malema warns of impending 'violence' because 'the poor are getting poorer'
A South African opposition figure has warned of impending civil unrest in the continent's richest country and likened it to 'an Arab Spring.'. The controversial opposition leader Julius Malema spoke of the country waking up one day with 'very angry people that are not going to be reasonable.'. Discontent with...
BBC
Julius Malema: South Africa opposition leader warns of impending uprising
The controversial South African opposition figure, Julius Malema, has warned of an impending uprising similar to the "Arab Spring" that will target white people and "black elites". "When the unled revolution comes... the first target is going to be white people," Mr Malema told the BBC's Hardtalk programme. He demanded...
Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption
NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none. Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and...
Bloomberg
Kenya Vote Backdrop Is Anger Over Living Costs, Debt
Kenyans will elect a new leader on Aug. 9, with the race between front-runners Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga too close to call. The winner will inherit a daunting set of problems: mounting public anger over soaring living costs, rampant unemployment, runaway state debt and a drought that’s left millions of people going hungry. Most previous elections have been dogged by violence and allegations of vote rigging, and investors are on the alert for any threat to the democratic process.
'It's the end... isn't it?': Archie Battersbee's heartbroken mum appears outside hospital with pain etched on her face after judges reject last-minute bid to save 12-year-old's life... as parents have until 9am TODAY to apply to move him to a hospice
Archie Battersbee's mother has appeared outside hospital last night and described the rejection of her bid to postpone the withdrawal of her son's life support as 'another heart-breaking development' after European judges rejected her last-minute bid to intervene and save her son's life. The 12-year-old's mother, Hollie Dance, was comforted...
U.K.・
Not enough women: miners meet in Australia under a cloud after sexism report
KALGOORLIE, Australia Aug 2 (Reuters) - Global investor and economist Dambisa Moyo this week became the first woman ever to deliver the keynote speech at the mining industry's annual conference in Western Australia, a boost for the sector as it faces scrutiny over perceived sexism.
Liz Truss’s plans to cut public sector pay leave Tory mayor ‘speechless’
Leadership candidate’s plan would hit nurses, police officers and armed forces, says Sunak backer
BBC
Tory leadership: Rishi Sunak backs Wales-only Covid inquiry
Rishi Sunak has backed calls for a Welsh Covid inquiry and has attacked plans for a larger Senedd. He said it could not be right that the Welsh government's priority is for more politicians "when the public are struggling to pay their energy bills". The Tory leadership contender also vowed...
Daughter demands postmortem after death of Angola’s former president
A daughter of Angola’s former president José Eduardo dos Santos, who died on Friday in Barcelona, has demanded the hospital retain his body for a postmortem after allegations of foul play. Dos Santos, who ruled Africa’s second-biggest oil producer for nearly four decades, died aged 79 at the...
US News and World Report
World Bank Accuses Lebanese Politicians of Cruelty Over Deposit Promises
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The World Bank has said that assertions by Lebanese politicians that deposits kept in the country's collapsed banking sector are sacred are "cruel" because they "flagrantly contradict the reality." Lebanon is in the third year of a financial meltdown that has left eight in ten people poor...
Chile's Student-Protester Generation Plays With Constitutional Chaos
Augusto Pinochet's legacy hasn't aged well in the era of cancel culture (and for good reason). However, it's fair to say that Chile's current, pro-free market constitution, drafted in 1980 during his regime, has served the country well, bringing staggering economic success by Latin American and even global standards. But in an October 2020 referendum, 78 percent of Chilean voters chose to ditch the constitution altogether, a damnatio memoriae by unequivocal popular decree.
BBC
Ukraine war: Russia says US involved and farmers report stolen seeds
Russia accused the US of direct involvement in the war in Ukraine for the first time on Tuesday. The Kremlin had previously accused the US of fighting a "proxy war", but Russian officials have stepped up the accusation by saying the Biden administration was approving targets for American-made Himars rocket launchers.
BBC
South Africa's clean President Ramaphosa faces his own scandal
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa is in trouble. A subdued response to a speech at a major policy conference on Friday indicated that all was not well. He admitted that his party, the governing African National Congress (ANC), was "at its weakest", but the president himself is in the firing line.
UK firms are cutting ties with China amid wider tensions, CBI chief says
British businesses are scrambling to sever economic ties with China in the wake of increased political and security tensions between Beijing and the west, an industry leader has said. The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) director general, Tony Danker, warned that the sudden restructuring of supply chains from China could...
Africa lays out goals ahead of UN climate summit
MOMBASA, Kenya (AP) — African officials outlined their priorities for the upcoming U.N. climate summit, including a push to make heavily polluting rich nations compensate poor countries for the environmental damage done to them. The continent will also focus on how countries can adapt to global warming and how...
BBC
Conjoined twins separated with the help of virtual reality
Brazilian twins who were joined at the head have been successfully separated with the help of virtual reality. Three-year-olds Bernardo and Arthur Lima underwent surgeries in Rio de Janeiro, with direction from Great Ormond Street Hospital in London. The teams spent months trialling techniques using virtual reality projections of the...
International Business Times
Sri Lanka To Restart IMF Bailout Talks, President Calls For Unity Government
Sri Lanka will restart bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August, its new president said on Wednesday, while calling on lawmakers to form an all-party government to resolve a crippling economic crisis. In a speech in parliament, President Ranil Wickremesinghe said that constitutional amendments were required to...
Scottish salmon industry urges ministers to act over Dover delays
Action urged over Brexit-related delays of up to 48 hours caused by queues on the UK side of Channel
African nations expected to make case for big rise in fossil fuel output
Leaders of African countries are likely to use the next UN climate summit in November to push for massive new investment in fossil fuels in Africa, according to documents seen by the Guardian. New exploration for gas, and the exploitation of Africa’s vast reserves of oil, would make it close...
Nigeria's military to use 'maximum firepower' against armed groups
ABUJA, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria's military will use maximum firepower to uproot the armed groups that are behind mounting insecurity in the country, the airforce said on Wednesday, amid concerns that the situation, if unchecked, could impact a general election in February.
