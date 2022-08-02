Kenya election 2022: Kikuyus split between Ruto and Odinga

Kenyans will elect a new leader on Aug. 9, with the race between front-runners Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga too close to call. The winner will inherit a daunting set of problems: mounting public anger over soaring living costs, rampant unemployment, runaway state debt and a drought that’s left millions of people going hungry. Most previous elections have been dogged by violence and allegations of vote rigging, and investors are on the alert for any threat to the democratic process.

