ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

San Jose councilmember opposes tiny homes for homeless at Noble Park

By CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4T8u_0h17mW5u00

San Jose councilmember joins neighbors opposing tiny homes for homeless plan 02:38

SAN JOSE – Noble Park in San Jose should remain an open space for the community, rather than become the grounds for a tiny-home project for unhoused residents, city councilmember David Cohen said in a news conference Monday.

In June, the city council voted 8-2 to expand upon its tiny home villages —totaling to 400 units for the unhoused—in efforts to mitigate the rising rates of homelessness in San Jose. One quarter of these homes would be developed on a new site on Noble Avenue, near Penitencia Creek Trail and between the Dr. Robert Gross Ponds.

"This is a park. And this needs to be treated as a park," said Mary Lou Hughes who's lived in the Berryessa neighborhood for nearly 50 years.

Hughes said she fears the expansion of the city's tiny-home program into her community will tear at the fabric of her community.

"Our priority needs to be maintaining our neighborhoods as safe places for our children to go to and from school and to protect our children," she told KPIX 5.

A previous proposal for temporary housing in the area was immediately met with backlash from community members, as the area is across the street from Noble Elementary, a block away from the Berryessa Library and next to a popular recreation site.

Cohen argues that the park is a "connected system that's important for the community," and though the site is in close proximity to resources and amenities, the city can find a spot elsewhere that won't take away open land for the neighborhood.

"It's important for us to preserve all the open space we have as a community. We talk as a city about the desire to preserve and protect our open space, and have open space across the city. It sets a bad precedent if we take space that's been dedicated as parkland and convert it into other uses," Cohen said in the news conference.

Cohen submitted a memo for Wednesday's Rules Committee meeting, pleading for staff members to immediately stop development, invest more in community outreach and look for viable alternatives. Wednesday is the city council's first meeting since summer recess, and on the agenda is a discussion on how to approach the interim housing project.

"We're hoping that my fellow rules committee members will agree that this is a prudent course of action, and that we will be able to explain to them that this is more than unused, surplus land but actually a park," Cohen said at a news conference.

He specified that he has confidence in the interim housing project as a whole, and recognizes the need for expanding housing services.

Neighbors say they are fiercely opposed to the program moving into their community.

San Jose City Councilmember David Cohen speaks at a rally opposing a tiny home community near Noble Park in San Jose, August 1, 2022. CBS

"This is used as a park. I would object to even a single-family residential home being constructed in this area not just tiny homes. It just take away from the essential purpose of this place," neighbor Keerti Narayan told KPIX 5.

Cohen also said that community members need to have a seat at the table with discussions on housing projects. He said that residents were the ones who taught him how much the park has developed over the years, like the recent tree plantings and amenity installations.

"Most of my council colleagues really don't know the land. They trust that the staff is doing the proper research," Cohen said. "It's important for the neighbors to help them as a council understand how this park is used, how important it is as far as preserving open space here in our city, and that it's not the ideal site to do this housing program."

He said there are nine to 10 sites in his district that are larger than an acre and have potential to host 100 or more units. He's asking the council to review one potential site on Montague Expressway, another on King Road and a few in North San Jose that are owned by private developers.

But regardless of where a site is selected, Cohen said he fully anticipates initial resistance from community members. He hopes to mitigate this with more community outreach - things like presentations that explain how these sites are important, and how they'll be managed.

"Certainly they're going to have to overcome that natural fear, no matter what site is built," Cohen said.

Devin Fehely contributed reporting.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San José Spotlight

San Jose pours millions into housing relief, WiFi

San Jose’s mayor took to the national stage to tout how the city used federal funds to address rampant homelessness and the digital divide. San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo gathered virtually with politicians nationwide on Monday to discuss how American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds have been used in their communities. They looked at how data-driven research helped determine funding for housing, employment and health care needs. The event was hosted by the White House.
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

Controversial tiny-home site approved in North San Jose might be on designated park land

Plans for a tiny home village for the homeless in North San Jose may get scrapped because the area where it is proposed could turn out to be land only meant for parks. The site on Noble Avenue near the Penitencia Creek Trail is one of four new tiny home communities the city approved in late June, as reported by Hoodline. It’s part of the city’s goal of building 400 tiny homes that will act as temporary housing for unhoused individuals until they can find permanent places to live.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Jose, CA
Local
California Society
San Jose, CA
Government
San Jose, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Morgan Hill Times

Safe night out in Morgan Hill

Hundreds of Morgan Hill residents, volunteers and business owners spent their evening Tuesday getting to know each other and their local police officers and firefighters—on their own terms. The festivities were part of National Night Out, a nationwide “community building” public safety campaign that started in 1984 to encourage...
MORGAN HILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Tiny Homes#Housing Projects#The Berryessa Library
KRON4 News

What are those matching buildings in Oakland?

OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland man drives disaster preparedness message with educational program

OAKLAND -- He's unofficially known as a "go-to" person if you need to know anything about disaster preparedness at home.You'll often find Doug Mosher stationed at a booth at neighborhood events in Oakland, advising folks to prepare for the unexpected.Not for just disasters like the 1991 Oakland firestorm. "We know we're living right on top of the Hayward fault, we know we're next to the Bay, we have flooding and tsunami risk," Mosher said. ...
OAKLAND, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Structure Fire in Scotts Valley

SCOTTS VALLEY, CALIF, (KION TV) UPDATE AT 4:38 PM: Scotts Valley PD confirmed to KION that the fire is now out, the fire department will remain on scene for cleanup. They still advise residents to avoid the area while the fire cleans up. ORIGNAL STORY Scotts Valley PD told KION that there is a structure The post Structure Fire in Scotts Valley appeared first on KION546.
SCOTTS VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
kgoradio.com

San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk

The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Member of SF political dynasty files to run for DA

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Joe Alioto Veronese — a civil rights attorney and former police and fire commissioner, and bearer of a famous name in city politics — pulled papers to run for district attorney at City Hall on Wednesday against newly-appointed District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. Jenkins, who has been in office less than a […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
svvoice.com

Mosquito Fogging in Santa Clara, Sunnyvale Aug. 4

The County of Santa Clara Vector Control District has confirmed the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in a small area of Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and San Jose (ZIP Codes 95054, 94089 and 95002). Weather permitting, this area will be treated to reduce adult mosquito populations with the use of truck-mounted equipment on Thursday, Aug. 4, starting around 10 p.m. and concluding a few hours later.
SUNNYVALE, CA
pcn-channel.com

Neighbours Protest Proposed Tiny Homes

For California’s homelessness situation, some officials are proposing a solution known as tiny homes. And in the Bay Area, some residents are strongly opposed to them being built in their neighborhoods. Credit to : NTD News.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
67K+
Followers
24K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy