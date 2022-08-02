Off-duty San Jose police officer arrested for DUI following vehicle crash

PIX Now 09:11

A San Jose police officer was arrested for alleged DUI following a vehicle crash Sunday night, police said Monday.

The collision between two vehicles happened near the intersection of East San Fernando and South Fourth Streets at about 11:26 p.m.

Police said the investigation revealed one of the drivers was Raydarius Surry, an off-duty officer and a three-year veteran of the department. Surry allegedly showed symptoms of alcohol influence and underwent field sobriety exercises as well as a preliminary alcohol screening.

He was arrested for misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol and booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

The other driver, an adult male, also showed signs of alcohol impairment; he was also given sobriety tests and subsequently arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was also booked at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

Police said the case was now an internal administrative and criminal investigation and further information would not be provided.

"I have no tolerance for behavior that does not align with the values of the San José Police Department," said Police Chief Anthony Mata in a prepared statement. "I will do everything in my authority to hold employees accountable when there is a violation of Department policy or of the law."