ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Islip, NY

Choledochal Cyst With Rupture and Pseudocyst Formation

By Reem Ichoa, DO
consultant360.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.consultant360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Less invasive procedure shows promise in treating scoliosis

NEW YORK CITY – Around three million new cases of scoliosis are diagnosed every year and the treatment can sometimes involve metal rods and screws. Now a less invasive procedure is showing promising results. Max Kaback, 18, an avid swimmer, was suddenly overwhelmed with back pain in 7th grade...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
longisland.com

Childcare to Become More Affordable for Low and Moderate Income Suffolk Families

Suffolk County residents will get a boost when it comes to paying for childcare. Starting in August, as part of the 2022-23 New York State budget, families earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level will qualify for assistance. Previously, the income standard set by the State for childcare subsidies was 200 percent. Assistance will be administered locally by the Suffolk County Department of Social Services.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country

White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Islip, NY
TBR News Media

Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown

A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
SMITHTOWN, NY
fox29.com

Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach

ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
ISLIP, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choledochal Cysts#Pseudocyst#Cyst#Race Track#Diseases#General Health#Baycare Medical Group
eastchesterreview.com

White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’

White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
therealdeal.com

Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies

Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
CARLE PLACE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Ars Technica

NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected

The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment

A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
themontclairgirl.com

Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse

For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close

NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
MANHATTAN, NY
queensjewishlink.com

Rabbi Friedman’s Shul And Home In KGH Suffers Devastating Fire

A terrible tragedy devastated a Kew Gardens Hills institution this past Thursday afternoon, Erev Rosh Chodesh Av. Congregation Bais Yosef D’Ulem, under the leadership of Rav and Rebbetzin Yaakov Yitzchak Friedman, the Ulemer Rav, suffered a blaze that destroyed the beis midrash and rendered the esteemed couple’s home uninhabitable.
QUEENS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy