Choledochal Cyst With Rupture and Pseudocyst Formation

WNYT
Less invasive procedure shows promise in treating scoliosis
NEW YORK CITY – Around three million new cases of scoliosis are diagnosed every year and the treatment can sometimes involve metal rods and screws. Now a less invasive procedure is showing promising results. Max Kaback, 18, an avid swimmer, was suddenly overwhelmed with back pain in 7th grade...
longisland.com
Childcare to Become More Affordable for Low and Moderate Income Suffolk Families
Suffolk County residents will get a boost when it comes to paying for childcare. Starting in August, as part of the 2022-23 New York State budget, families earning up to 300 percent of the federal poverty level will qualify for assistance. Previously, the income standard set by the State for childcare subsidies was 200 percent. Assistance will be administered locally by the Suffolk County Department of Social Services.
New York health care workers could be eligible for up to $3K bonus under new program
The Health Care and Mental Hygiene Worker Bonus program includes $1.3 billion in funding.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
Loose lynx captured and brought to temporary home in Smithtown
A lynx was captured and brought to Sweetbriar Nature Center in Smithtown after roaming around the Town of Islip for three days. On July 29, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) and Suffolk County Police Department officials announced the capture of the lynx. It was first spotted on the loose July 26. The SCPD received a call on July 29 that the animal was seen on Hawthorne Avenue in Central Islip after a few sightings around the town. Third Precinct and Emergency Service Section officers captured it after it was tranquilized with the help of Frankie Floridia, from Strong Island Animal Rescue League, who brought the animal to Sweetbriar.
Polio virus found in wastewater sample in NYC, health officials urge residents to get vaccinated
A highly-infectious, life-threatening disease that was eradicated from the U.S. in 1979 was recently discovered in wastewater samples. Health officials said there was a confirmed case of the polio virus in New York City Monday, The Guardian reports. The New York State Department of Health collected a sample of the...
fox29.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
27east.com
Brooks Studio Collapsing, Cannot Be Saved As Is, Engineer Tells East Hampton Officials
An engineer told East Hampton Town Board members on Tuesday that three of the four structures on the property formerly owned by the late abstract expressionist artists James Brooks and... more. The Suffolk County Water Authority declared a water emergency across the East End this week ... by Michael Wright.
eastchesterreview.com
White Plains Hospital named a ‘Best Hospital in America’
White Plains Hospital has been named one of the country’s Best Hospitals in the inaugural Money (formerly Money Magazine) national rankings. The hospital is one of just 148 in the nation—as well as one of only four in New York state, and the only hospital in Westchester County—to be included.
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one is more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it last week outside her Prince’s Bay home. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted...
therealdeal.com
Planet Fitness expansion plans answer Long Island’s retail vacancies
Long Island residents are up in the gym just working on their fitness. The proliferation of a discount chain is their witness. Planet Fitness is poised to continue its expansion via retail vacancies across Long Island across this year, opening six new locations in 2022, Newsday reported. Several have already opened, while more are on tap for the coming months.
newyorkupstate.com
Best resort in NY is located in the Finger Lakes; see full ranking
When TRAVEL + LEISURE asked readers for their input on their annual “Worlds Best Awards” for hotels and resorts in New York, small town charm, majestic mountains, and beautiful countrysides won their hearts. Out of 10 best resorts in the state in the ranking, eight of them are...
Ars Technica
NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected
The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
Guide Dog, Fighting For Life, Travels To NY For Treatment
A guide dog from Massachusetts who has been dubbed the "Goodest Girl in STEM" on TikTok is in need of help as she fights for her life in New York. O'Hara was hospitalized after she was diagnosed with meningitis encephalitis with inflammatory brain lesions earlier in July. She initially sought treatment in New York City and is now getting care back in her native area right outside Boston.
themontclairgirl.com
Newark Airport Reaches Record Cancellations as Amazon Plans Collapse
For many, the summer months are full of opportunities to get away and travel. If you’re planning on traveling this summer, you may be spooked hearing about lost luggage, canceled and delayed flights, long security lines, and otherwise hectic traveling circumstances. This chaos is not unique to New Jersey and has impacted many major local airports, though you may be wondering why Newark Airport has been particularly rough recently. Unfortunately for us local to Newark International Airport, EWR has been hit really hard with a record number of flight cancellations. In addition to these record cancellations, we took a look into other happenings at EWR including the now halted plans of an Amazon cargo hub. Read on to learn more about Newark International Airport’s record delays alongside the collapse of Amazon cargo plan hubs.
27east.com
Higher Pay and Shorter Work Weeks Ratified, as Town Tries to Slow Worker Exodus
Confronted by an exodus of employees and trouble recruiting new ones, the Southampton Town Board voted last week to revise the contract with the Civil Service Employees Association, the union... more. VFW Post Commander William Hughes Named ‘All American’. There’s a statue of a soldier tucked into the greenery...
fox5ny.com
90-year-old Papaya King could be forced to close
NEW YORK - Papaya King has been on the corner of 86th St. and 3rd Ave. on the Upper East Side of Manhattan since 1932, but its days appear to be numbered. Paperwork has been filed to request permission to demolish the building it is housed inside. The hot dog...
queensjewishlink.com
Rabbi Friedman’s Shul And Home In KGH Suffers Devastating Fire
A terrible tragedy devastated a Kew Gardens Hills institution this past Thursday afternoon, Erev Rosh Chodesh Av. Congregation Bais Yosef D’Ulem, under the leadership of Rav and Rebbetzin Yaakov Yitzchak Friedman, the Ulemer Rav, suffered a blaze that destroyed the beis midrash and rendered the esteemed couple’s home uninhabitable.
27east.com
Tragedy Spurs Effort To Address Encroachments On Town Line Road; Sagaponack To Look At Sidewalk
In the wake of the death of an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle on Town Line Road last month, both East Hampton Town and Sagaponack Village plan to examine encroachments... more. Fire swept through a house rented to a family of five from Maryland at 3 ... by Staff Writer.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
