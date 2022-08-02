FBI investigating two potential LGBTQ hate crimes in same Sioux Falls neighborhood

www.dakotanewsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain celebrates grand opening of first location in South DakotaKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Rock, Gem, Mineral, Jewelry, and Fossil Show in CantonMark Elworth JrCanton, SD
Popular grocery store chain set to open first location in South Dakota on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
New discount store opening in South Dakota promises shoppers big savings on everyday itemsKristen Walters
Popular grocery store chain set to open new South Dakota location on July 27thKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Related
KELOLAND TV
Fentanyl deaths rise, while life-saving tool remains illegal
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The overdose epidemic has surged during the COVID-19 pandemic. More deaths are being attributed to fentanyl, which is a synthetic opioid that is cut into all street drugs because it’s cheap and easy to get. But a small amount can be deadly. In...
dakotanewsnow.com
2022 National Night Out deemed a success by Sioux Falls police
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the 2022 National Night Out locations. Photos posted on the Sioux Falls Police Department Facebook page show officers handing out stickers, swinging with kids, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Woman robbed at gunpoint in her Sioux Falls trailer home
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are looking for a man who reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint while she was in her trailer home. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said in northeastern Sioux Falls, just before 7 a.m. on Wednesday, a woman received a knock on her door. The woman was confronted by a man wearing a mask pointing a gun at her. The suspect took some of her jewelry and left without injuring the victim.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police surround suspect’s car to serve a warrant, avoid pursuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police strategically waited for the suspect to stop before surrounding his car to avoid a pursuit and serve his warrant. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said police recognized the suspect driving a car. Officers waited for the suspect to stop on his own before having multiple patrol cars circle his car, to avoid a pursuit. After investigating the suspect’s car, police found some meth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dakotanewsnow.com
Major from New York recruited to serve as Brookings Police Chief
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An experienced major has been recruited from New York to serve as the new police chief for the City of Brookings. The City of Brookings announced in a press release that the new hire, Michael Drake, will start on Aug. 22 as the next City of Brookings Police Chief, pending all final background checks. Drake currently lives in Gardiner, New York, and has been with the New York State Police for the past 26 years and most recently as a major.
KELOLAND TV
Sioux Falls police searching for missing 13-year-old
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are asking for the public’s help searching for a missing 13-year-old girl in Sioux Falls. Diamond Hill is reported as a runaway by authorities. Police say she was last seen in the area of 1st and Indiana, potentially wearing shorts and a black hoodie.
KELOLAND TV
Parker parents share loss of son to fentanyl poisoning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — 46 people have died from overdose, mostly fentanyl poisoning, in the Sioux Falls area from January of 2021 through May of this year. 29-year-old Alex Koller was among them, but Alex is much more than a statistic. He was an athlete, a talented musician and had a winning personality. His parents are sharing the story of his tragic death in order to raise awareness about the prevalence and danger of fentanyl.
South Dakota janitor invents door lock to stop active shooters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There have been a number of deadly school shootings across America, one of the latest was in Ulvade, Texas. But a janitor from Dakota Wesleyan University thinks he’s invented a device that could save lives and make him a rich man. When he’s not cleaning floors, DWU janitor Jeff Harris […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
dakotanewsnow.com
Kids in need can get a back-to-school backpack at The Banquet
Sanford Research recently wrapped up it’s study on head hits using sensors in helmets. But now, they have another way to measure even more data. FBI investigating two potential LGBTQ hate crimes in same Sioux Falls neighborhood. Updated: 5 hours ago. The same letter, both with a rock attached,...
Airplane ‘lands’ on I-29 in Sioux Falls
Drivers passing along Interstate 29 near 12th Street in Sioux Falls caught a glimpse of something unusual early Tuesday afternoon, an airplane, not flying above them as usual, but along the road, next to Exit 79.
The 5 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Sioux Falls
As Sioux Falls continues to grow, so do its neighborhoods. And with that growth comes an uptick in crime. That being said, Sioux Falls is one of the safer mid-sized cities in the entire country. But there are a few neighborhoods that have seen an increase in crime in recent years.
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after driving through Sioux Falls crime scene
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police said a man is in custody after leading a lengthy pursuit and almost running over officers while driving through a crime scene where a shooting took place. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, a man sustained...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dakotanewsnow.com
Police: Man faces charges after firing over 20 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls man is facing multiple charges after firing over 20 bullets while driving a car in a residential area. Sioux Falls police reported on Saturday around 9:45 a.m., that a car pulled up near a group of people in central Sioux Falls, and the driver started firing a gun. Investigators later found 22 shell casings at the scene. Witnesses described the suspect to police. Officers were able to pull the car over near 41st and Kiwanis.
Fatal Traffic Accident in Sioux Falls Wednesday Afternoon
"On Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022 at about 2:30 PM, a single vehicle was westbound in the area of E 17th Street and E River Blvd when it left its lane southbound and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver/sole occupant of the vehicle was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders, but would later be declared deceased."
kelo.com
Sheriff looking for drug dealer
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha County sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a wanted man. Authorities are looking for Kelvin Kendall Rizzy. Rizzy is wanted for possession of and distributing controlled substances in a drug free zone. Rizzy is age 44 who stands at five foot...
West Nile cases confirmed in two South Dakota counties
The first two human cases of the West Nile virus have been detected in South Dakota.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal single-car crash kills one in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say around 2:30 p.m., a person died after crashing a car into a tree. A press release from the City of Sioux Falls says the driver was westbound near E 17th Street and E River Blvd when the car left its lane and collided with a tree on the south side of the road. The driver was the only person in the car and was given medical aid on the scene by witnesses and first responders but would later be declared deceased.
dakotanewsnow.com
The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 83rd annual Sioux Empire Fair starts on Friday. Fair CEO & President Scott Wick joined Dakota News Now on Wednesday morning to preview the fair. Copyright 2022 Dakota News Now. All rights reserved.
dakotanewsnow.com
$1,000 reward for catching lug nut vandals in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office has received more than a half dozen reports of lug nut vandals tampering with people’s parked cars. According to Alpha Media USA, over the past three months, victims have called police saying the bolts that secure the...
kbhbradio.com
Citizen-led petition drive puts building a controversial pork processing plant on the ballot
SIOUX FALLS, SD — A ballot question that could ban new meat processing plants in Sioux Falls is moving forward. The city council certified the language of the ballot question on Aug. 2 after the citizen-led ballot measure campaign committee, Smart Growth Sioux Falls, turned in over 6,000 signatures, roughly five percent of registered voters. It will now appear on the November ballot.
Comments / 3