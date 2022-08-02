Wappingers Restaurant May Be First to Offer Pumpkin Spice

wrrv.com
Popular restaurant in New York state closes abruptly after 31 yearsKristen WaltersGoshen, NY
Bobcat Sightings Sky Rocketing In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
This New York Campground was Named One of the Most Scenic in the CountryTravel MavenNew York City, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in ConnecticutKristen WaltersDanbury, CT
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
New Owners To Rebrand Restaurant With 32-Year History In Fishkill
A favorite Hudson Valley restaurant that recently closed after 32 years will be replaced with a new restaurant focusing on new-American cuisine. Dutchess County staple Hudson's Ribs and Fish, located in Fishkill, was known for, of course, its fish and ribs, but also for having some of the best steak and seafood dishes around.
Drink Your Way Through Mead Fest This Weekend in Fishkill, NY
HV Mead Fest 2022 will take place this Saturday, Aug. 6 in Fishkill. Mead lovers rejoice this weekend! If you aren't familiar, Mead (or honey wine) is an alcoholic beverage made by fermenting honey mixed with water and sometimes with added ingredients such as fruits, spices, grains or hops. It's one of the world's oldest fermented beverages with an alcoholic content ranging from about 3.5% ABV to more than 20%. The defining characteristic of Mead is that the majority of the beverage's fermentable sugar is derived from honey.
New ice cream flavor created by children at Astor Learning Center
Rhinebeck-based Del’s Dairy Farm & Ice Cream Co. has teamed with the nonprofit Astor Services for Children & Families in the creation of a new ice cream flavor called “A Scoop of Joy.”. The new product was created in collaboration with the children of Astor Learning Center, who...
1 Hudson Valley restaurant closes, another changes ownership
Unwined Kitchen in Baldwin Place, near Somers, is shutting down and Dvine Bar in Sparkill is changing ownership.
Legendary Italian restaurant in Middletown to close after 71 years
Seventy-one years ago, Antonio "Tony" Boffa, and his wife Antoinette set up a small Italian restaurant on Railroad Avenue in Middletown, having nothing but "two tables and two nickels to rub together," said their daughter Donna Boffa Mabee. Antoinette ran the restaurant while Tony was in the kitchen, preparing home-cooked...
Stunning State of the Art Glass House For Rent in Hudson, New York
The Hudson Valley region of New York is absolutely gorgeous and the rest of country is starting to notice. It may be hard for us locals to believe but Upstate New York is becoming a popular tourist destination. It's beauty and remoteness makes it a haven for celebrities and wealthy travelers from New York City or from around the world.
Stranger Things Star Spotted at Lower Hudson Valley Bakery
Stranger Things took the world by storm back in 2016. The show has become engrained in our culture now. The Netflix original series is so popular that it has held on to the massive following for 6 years. According to Marketwatch, Season 4 was viewed for over a billion hours in the first 30 days of its release. Even a local restaurant in Hopewell Junction created a Stranger Things menu.
hudsonvalleypress.com
Cornwall’s Azul Agave Holds Re-Opening Ceremony
CORNWALL – On Saturday, July 23, Azul Agave reopened their doors after being forced close a few months prior. A ribbon cutting ceremony was held to celebrate their new beginnings at their location 2576 US – 9W in Cornwall and was attended by local, county and state officials from across Orange County as well as family and patrons.
Best Places in the Hudson Valley to Sample Greek Cuisine
There is something about the summer where I crave Greek food. I think it is the fact that it is County Fair season, and each year, I'm always drawn to the gyro food trucks. I got in on the action a little earlier than usual this year by going to the Saratoga County Fair. While I was there, I got some great chicken souvlaki. It was delicious. How authentic it truly is is not for me to decide, but it was amazing nonetheless.
New York Educator Stole $118,000 From Popular Hudson Valley Farm
An educator from the Hudson Valley admitted to stealing $118,000 from her former employer, a popular family-run farm in the region. On Thursday, July 28, 2022, 54-year-old Concetta M. Lozito of Pleasant Valley, New York was sentenced in Town of Beekman Justice Court following her plea of guilty to petit larceny, the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Hudson Valley Post.
What’s Next: Popular Fishkill Restaurant Announces Closing
A new beginning for one of the area's best steakhouses and seafood restaurants. Last year we told you that the folks that own and operate Hudson's Ribs & Fish in Fishkill had sold the restaurant to new owners. At the time of the sale, it was announced that the new owners would be keeping the legendary "Hudson's" name when they officially took over but it looks like that has changed.
Relaxing Things To Do In August In The Hudson Valley New York
August is here and it feels like the summer is going so fast. There is still plenty of time to get out and enjoy things happening in the Hudson Valley before summer is over. I have found some events you might want to put on your calendar. Some of the...
Rides, Live Music, and Fresh Lobster in Poughkeepsie this Weekend
Some of my favorite memories in Poughkeepsie have been made at the Poughkeepsie Riverfest. I’ve seen scores of great musicians at past Riverfests including Southside Johnny and the Asbury Jukes, Leon Russell, Jimmy Cliff, and Little Feat just to name a few. And it’s not just great music memories, it’s great community memories.
Monster Truckz Chaos Tour Coming to Ulster County
I’m not sure when they became so big, but monster trucks are huge, and in more ways than one. They’re big in size, but they’re also a huge draw. Everyone seems to love the whole monster truck thing, from small kids to fully grown adults. Let’s face it, monster trucks are fun to see and watch, and we’ve got a great chance to do just that right here in the Hudson Valley later this month.
‘Aggressive’ Bear Spotted In Busy Hudson Valley, NY Neighborhood
Police warned the public to "stay clear" of a black bear that was spotted in a busy part of the Hudson Valley. On Monday around 7:30 p.m, the Kingston Police Department warned the public about a bear sighting in a busy part of the City of Kingston, New York. Black...
Japanese Beetle Grubs Damaging the Hudson Valley, Here’s How to Handle Them
If you have a garden, you might need some help dealing with the one thing you don't want to see in it. Just about everyone has that one person they turn to when they have a question or problem with their gardens. You know that one person who seems to have the best garden every year! Well, that person is not me but I do have some friends that do the garden thing every year, and just the other day we had a conversation about the most random thing ever.
Main Street Hopewell Junction? Rt. 82 Getting A Name Change
We've discussed various 'Main Street' locations across the Hudson Valley over the years, different local businesses that make a particular town, or new businesses changing the scope of a village. Personally, one of my favorite 'Main Streets' in the area is New Paltz. There's nothing better than a stroll down that street with a little something for everyone. Growing up in Fishkill, the Main Street there has definitely transformed over the past 20 years, and speaking of transformations, how can I not mention Main Street Beacon?
An Inside Look At My Hudson Valley ‘Yes Day’
In advance of my hopes and dreams of being the Mega Millions winner crashing to the ground, I decided to have myself an adult 'yes day' of sorts - let me explain. My daughter was going away for the weekend, I had 48+ hours to myself, with nobody to answer to, and nobody (well, aside from myself) to worry about, so I decided on some much needed me time.
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place closes ‘until further notice’
UnWined Kitchen in Baldwin Place says it's closed “until further notice.”
Have a Dog? Ready to Have Your Life Changed Like me?
I had no idea that this was a thing but it has changed my life!. Every once and a while a quick conversation with a stranger can change your life in unexpected ways. That's exactly what happened to me last weekend while I was out with my son and dog. Every day I do what I can to make sure that my now 2-year-old dog Smalls gets outside and is able to run and play, it's the least I can do for him.
