Maine State

Federal commission to discuss increasing minimum size of caught lobsters

By James Corrigan
WMTW
 2 days ago

www.wmtw.com

NEWS CENTER Maine

Mainers eligible to order additional free COVID tests

MAINE, USA — Mainers are now eligible to order additional free COVID tests through Project ACT. The announcement was shared in a news release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. Project Access COVID tests is a partnership between the department and the Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to Maine households.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Pingree, EPA announce $19.7 million investment in Maine Brownfields

Today in Portland, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, EPA Regional Administrator David Cash, and Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim announced a $19.7 million investment to help clean up and develop Brownfields in Maine. This is part of a greatly increased Brownfields investment in New England this year made...
PORTLAND, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Government
mainepublic.org

5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers

Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine utility regulators are going to require higher performance standards for the state’s electricity utilities. There are two investor-owned electric utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, in the state. The Maine Public Utilities Commission adopted amendments to its service standards on Friday. The...
MAINE STATE
#Lobsters#Lobster Fishing#Gulf Of Maine#Mla
WGME

Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine

SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
SANFORD, ME
WMTW

Where to find cooling stations in Maine as heat rises

Cooling stations are being opened across parts of Maine as heat is expected to rise above 95 to 100 degrees in some inland areas Thursday. The city of Portland has opened a cooling center at the downtown Public Library on 5 Monument Square. The library is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required.
PORTLAND, ME
News Break
Politics
wabi.tv

Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
MAINE STATE
mainebiz.biz

25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards

After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags

Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

MaineHealth to switch to Aetna to cover health insurance for team members

PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth has announced Aetna will be the administrator of its self-funded health insurance plan following the decision to pull away from Anthem earlier this year. The change will take place at the beginning of 2023. “Aetna understands the health care space, our people, and how to...
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?

There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
MAINE STATE

