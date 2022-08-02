Federal commission to discuss increasing minimum size of caught lobsters

www.wmtw.com
WMTW
Thousands of Maine military veterans could be eligible for care due to burn pits exposure
SACO, Maine — In early 2001, at 18 years old, Marshall Archer enlisted in the Marines, and in 2003, when the U.S. invaded Iraq, he deployed there for two years. "My focus was on the mission, not garbage," Archer said in an interview at his home in Saco on Wednesday. "We didn't have our local garbage trucks coming. It was dump it and burn it."
Mainers eligible to order additional free COVID tests
MAINE, USA — Mainers are now eligible to order additional free COVID tests through Project ACT. The announcement was shared in a news release from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday. Project Access COVID tests is a partnership between the department and the Rockefeller Foundation that mails at-home tests directly to Maine households.
WMTW
EPA doles out nearly $20 million in Brownfields funds to Maine to renovate old industrial sites
PORTLAND, Maine — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has granted a dozen southern Maine communities federal funds to clean up old industrial sites for new economic development. The funds come from the bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress and signed by President Joe Biden last year. “We turn a...
wgan.com
Pingree, EPA announce $19.7 million investment in Maine Brownfields
Today in Portland, Congresswoman Chellie Pingree, Portland Mayor Kate Snyder, EPA Regional Administrator David Cash, and Maine DEP Commissioner Melanie Loyzim announced a $19.7 million investment to help clean up and develop Brownfields in Maine. This is part of a greatly increased Brownfields investment in New England this year made...
mainepublic.org
5 new community solar projects went online in recent weeks, delivering power to nearly 2,000 Mainers
Five new community solar projects that went online over the past two weeks are now delivering power to nearly 2,000 customers in Maine. The Nautilus Community Solar farms are in Cumberland, Kennebec, Knox, Somerset and York counties. In all, the projects can generate 31 megawatts of power. The power is now flowing to consumers who have enrolled with Nautilus, a New Jersey company that's invested heavily in Maine solar farms.
wabi.tv
Higher performance standards coming to Maine utilities
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine utility regulators are going to require higher performance standards for the state’s electricity utilities. There are two investor-owned electric utilities, Central Maine Power and Versant Power, in the state. The Maine Public Utilities Commission adopted amendments to its service standards on Friday. The...
Apprenticeship program to target worker shortages in Maine trades industry
GARDINER, Maine — Staffing shortages aren't just hampering restaurants and retail stores, they are also negatively affecting Maine's trades industry. That's why Associated Builders and Contractors Maine Chapter is now offering training programs to its members. "Unfortunately there seems to be a negative perception out there about a career...
It Must Be Shark Week in Maine, Great White Closes Down Maine Beach Again
Good luck escaping this topic. Not only did we just wrap up the infamous Shark Week but as sightings increase in Maine, you can’t dodge the hot topic in normal conversation. It seems whether I’m at work or with friends I’m always hearing, “did you hear about the shark sighting?”
To the Lazy Workers in the Checkout Line of a Maine Grocery Store
First off, don't worry. I'm not trying to get you fired by writing this. And I'm also not going to mention what grocery store and what Maine city/town I went to so that you can't be identified and I'm also not trying to have any Maine business lose money. But...
WGME
Pretending to play: Nationwide violin scheme sweeping across Maine
SANFORD (WGME) -- A nationwide ploy to get your money is sweeping across Maine. People are pretending to play the violin on street corners or in parking lots with a sign claiming they're trying to support their family. Their songs sound sweet and their stories are heartwarming, but police say...
WMTW
Where to find cooling stations in Maine as heat rises
Cooling stations are being opened across parts of Maine as heat is expected to rise above 95 to 100 degrees in some inland areas Thursday. The city of Portland has opened a cooling center at the downtown Public Library on 5 Monument Square. The library is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Masks are required.
Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy to sell Maine's top selling spirit in collectible lighthouse bottles
PORTLAND, Maine — Allen's Coffee Flavored Brandy is produced through M.S. Walker in Massachusetts, but it's quite iconic in Maine. For more than 20 years, it was the top selling liqueur product in the state. In 2008, Mainers consumed nearly one bottle for every man, woman, and child in our 1.3-million population.
STAY SAFE: Maine Temperatures to Reach ‘Dangerous’ Levels on Thursday into Friday
I think it's official now. We have finally entered the 'dog days of summer'. Hold on, I don't actually know what that means so I'm gonna go Google it. Okay I'm back, and I have what I think is a solid definition from Google. Here's what the world's largest search engine says about it,
wabi.tv
Nine organizations awarded $80,000 for housing needs across Maine
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Association of Realtors Foundation has awarded $80,000 to nine organizations to address various housing needs across Maine. The Foundation has been around for over 30 years and has invested almost three million dollars to support nonprofits helping with housing solutions. The current grant covers...
mainebiz.biz
25 finalists announced for Maine Family Business Awards
After two rounds of elimination, 25 companies are on the short list for the 22nd annual Maine Family Business Awards, to be presented in October by the Institute for Family-Owned Business. The statewide nonprofit said Monday it's whittled down the roster of potential recipients from nearly 200 nominations, up from...
Housing market in Maine may take a 'pause' after competitive demand
BANGOR, Maine — Housing sales in Maine have been feeling the effects of rising mortgage interest rates for quite some time. If you've been in the market for a home, you've probably felt these effects. James Stoneton, broker and owner of Coldwell Banker in Bangor, said he has seen...
Maine woman launches podcast that's now being streamed around the world
NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — When Kristan Vermeulen lost all of her clients as a publicist at the start of the pandemic, she knew it was time to take a beat and figure out what her next steps would be. She had just given birth to her son and was...
Maine and New Hampshire Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
WMTW
MaineHealth to switch to Aetna to cover health insurance for team members
PORTLAND, Maine — MaineHealth has announced Aetna will be the administrator of its self-funded health insurance plan following the decision to pull away from Anthem earlier this year. The change will take place at the beginning of 2023. “Aetna understands the health care space, our people, and how to...
Is Common Law Marriage Recognized in Maine?
There are plenty of people all around us that have been in a long term relationship but have never taken the step of getting married. Friends and family have likely joked that while that couple may not "officially" be married, they've been together so long, it's a common law marriage now. But does common law marriage even exist? Is common law marriage recognized under Maine law?
