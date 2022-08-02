ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Lawrence church vandalized over anti-abortion stance

By Sean McDowell
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pFMqz_0h17kCcC00

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WDAF) — Vandals hit a Douglas County church during the overnight hours.

That church, Victory Baptist Church, has been outspoken in its support of anti-abortion legislation. Church leaders told Lawrence police it was after midnight when vandals spray painted the church walls with messages supporting abortion rights, such as “protect choice,” as well as “vote no,” referring to Kansas’ abortion amendment on Tuesday’s ballot.

“We are against abortion. We make no apology about that,” Pastor Leo Barbee, Victory Bible Church’s lead pastor, said Monday.

A large display of wooden crosses in the church front yard, which were also related to the issue, were also toppled over by vandals. Surveillance video from the church shows two masked people in the act of spray painting those messages and breaking the crosses.

‘Misleading’ constitutional amendment text not illegal

Barbee, who has led this church since it opened in 1983, said he isn’t angry over this act, but he’s disappointed. He plans to pray for whoever did this to his church building. In fact, the pastor said he’s considering leaving the messages on the building for a while longer.

“We believe God has meant this for good. We’re not looking for publicity. We’re not looking for testimony. We just want to be a witness. We feel it’s a God thing more than a hate thing,” Barbee said.

“I take it personally. I do,” John Lingenfelser, a church member, said.

Lingenfelser is in charge of changing the church’s sign, which on Monday, carried a message that reflects the church’s anti-abortion beliefs. Vandals had spray painted over that sign.

Lingenfelser said he realizes the sign won’t change anyone’s opinion on the election issue, but he doesn’t appreciate the disrespect to a church building.

What to know before you vote on Tuesday

“This isn’t how you settle this. You don’t go to somebody’s house and rip up signs or anything else. You can debate it, and we’ve done enough of that. You can protest it, but you don’t physically destroy something,” Lingenfelser said.

“America is supposed to be about freedom of speech. We can disagree, right or wrong, but we don’t have to fallout about it. That’s where we are,” Barbee said.

Three weeks ago, an Overland Park church was vandalized in a similar fashion . Walls at the Church of the Ascension were also covered in spray-painted messages with a similar tone.

If you can help investigators in Lawrence, please contact the Lawrence Police Department.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lawrencekstimes.com

Two Lawrence churches vandalized ahead of Aug. 2 vote

Two Lawrence churches were vandalized overnight with pro-choice messaging on the eve of Kansas’ vote on a constitutional amendment that would allow the state Legislature to ban abortion. Victory Bible Church, 1942 Massachusetts St., was defaced at around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, pastor Leo Barbee Jr. said. A security camera...
LAWRENCE, KS
hppr.org

Kansas abortion amendment draws young voters to the polls

With a state constitutional amendment about abortion on the Aug. 2 primary ballot, young voters say they’re energized to vote and participate more in the civic engagement process. In Douglas County, after Roe v. Wade was overturned, the election office received more than 1,000 new voter registrations compared to...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Douglas County, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Overland Park, KS
City
Lawrence, KS
County
Douglas County, KS
Lawrence, KS
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Building#Freedom Of Speech#Abortion Rights#Bible Church#Surveillance
KSNT News

Historic vote count seen in Shawnee County

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Shawnee County Election Commissioner Andrew Howell agreed the voter turnout for Tuesday’s primary election was historic. “Certainly the largest turnout since I’ve been here for an even year, governor primary, very big turnout,” Howell told KSNT 27 News Wednesday morning. Howell predicted after the final count Shawnee County will see 55%. In […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Over $17,000 raised by Spangles for Kansas family hit by car

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — The fast-food chain Spangles has surpassed their fundraising goal for a Kansas basketball player and her family that was critically injured after a driver hit them in Kentucky. Over $17,000 have been raised for Ava Jones, a Nickerson High School basketball star, and her family to help them through their continued […]
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Topeka woman arrested in connection to killing in Chanute

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday they have made an arrest in connection with the killing of Blake Pearson On Monday evening, Aug. 1, at approximately 9 p.m., Nicole Fox, 41, of Topeka, was arrested near Iowa St. and 2600 Rd., in Allen County. Fox was arrested on suspicion of first-degree […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
classiccountry1070.com

Woman arrested for southeast Kansas murder

A Topeka woman has been arrested in connection with a homicide in southeast Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said a 41-year-old woman was arrested near Iola, in Allen County on Monday evening. She was booked into the Neosho County jail. The woman is a suspect in the shooting death...
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

U.S. Marshal apprehend Kansas woman wanted for murder

NEOSHO COUNTY (KSNT) – The Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force has apprehended a woman they believe is responsible for a homicide. Nicole Rae Ann Kern, 41, was arrested just east of Iola. She was wanted for According to a press release from the Marshal’s office, investigators found Kern near a campground. Marshals said Kern […]
TOPEKA, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Video: How they’re voting on Aug. 2

Several Lawrence community members have recently shared their stories with us about their personal reproductive health care decisions. For this collection of stories, we posted an online form seeking abortion stories from anyone who was willing to share their experience. Understanding that this can be a difficult life experience to share publicly, we offered anonymity, and two of our six sources took that option.
LAWRENCE, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

Voters hitting the polls in Douglas County; turnout is ‘extremely heavy’

Voters are flocking to the polls in Lawrence as a routine summer primary election was overshadowed and supercharged by a vote on a constitutional amendment that could decide the future of abortion in Kansas. The constitutional amendment on the ballot would allow politicians to ban abortion in Kansas if it...
KSN News

KSN News

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy