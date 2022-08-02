H-E-B recalls ice cream due to mislabeling

www.kens5.com
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unsual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Uvalde School Principal is Suspended Because She Knew About Existing ProblemsTom HandyUvalde, TX
10 Things Our Editors Always Buy at H-E-B, Texas' Favorite Grocery Store
It's no secret that Texans love anything that's, well, from Texas. Beyond Buc-ee's, Whataburger, and Tex-Mex queso, Texans have overflowing hometown pride for H-E-B. The grocery store chain is not only known for giving back to others and being the undeniable favorite amongst Lone Star groceries, but also for its impressive selection of products, in-house prepared foods, and specialty items that you'd probably only find on the aisles of Texas. The San Antonio-based chain vows to deliver convenience and quality at a wallet-conscious price, which might be why it's forged such a loyal constituency since its founding over 20 years ago.
Trying Krazy Katsu, the new jumbo Japanese sandwich stand at The Yard
Go hungry (and krazy).
Tiff’s Treats to offer free cookie on National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
SAN ANTONIO – Austin-based cookie chain Tiff’s Treats is celebrating National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day by giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores on Thursday. Customers must be present to receive their free cookies. There is a limit of one per customer. Dessert...
San Antonio waste company files for bankruptcy amid rising dump fees
The company leaves thousands searching for a new provider
San Antonio Current
New book names downtown San Antonio's Texas T Pub one of the best dive bars in the state
The new book Texas Dives: Enduring Neighborhood Bars of the Lone Star State features San Antonio’s Texas T Pub in its roundup of a dozen watering holes that embody the state's drinking culture, the Express-News reports. Written and photographed by Central Texas natives Anthony Head and Kirk Weddle, respectively,...
How thrifting can save San Antonio shoppers money on back-to-school items
SAN ANTONIO – High retail prices and inflation are forcing many parents to think of different ways to do their back-to-school shopping. One of those options could be visiting an area thrift store. Northside ISD teacher and mother Patricia Hernandez considers herself and avid thrift shopper. She spent part...
Spurs Sports and Entertainment looking for minority-owned restaurants to be part of culinary residency
SAN ANTONIO — Spurs Sports & Entertainment along with Aramark are looking for local minority-owned restaurants to become apart of their residency at the AT&T Center. Interested applicants can begin applying August 2 through August 15 here. This program will be taking over a concession stand that is inside...
Viral TikTok warns San Antonio residents about stowaways in truck beds
Be sure to check your truck.
Schlitterbahn offers cool deal for those who buy 2023 season passes
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Welcome to August. The weather experts say this is typically the hottest month of the year. Since we only had two days in July with high temperatures below 100 degrees, you can only assume this month will bring more of the same. If you’re...
San Antonio restaurant Krazy Katsu makes its debut selling — a lot of — Japanese fried chicken
Apparently, San Antonians love their Japanese-style fried chicken. Krazy Katsu — a new spot offering the herb-brined, panko-breaded chicken in sandwich form — held its grand opening over the weekend and sold out of 900 pounds of yardbird in just two days, according to a Saturday post on the restaurant's Instagram feed.
TRUST INDEX: Which expiration date should you use on the COVID-19 home tests?
SAN ANTONIO – When you open an at-home COVID-19 test kit, there are several components inside: the swab, the solution, and the test strip. A KSAT viewer brought to our attention that each piece has different expiration dates. We checked two different types of tests to confirm. The iHealth...
Heat, drought impacts conditions for cattle and the ranches they graze on
TEXAS, USA — The heat and drought add up to make it a tough year for ranchers. The past three months have been the hottest on record in San Antonio. The lack of rain is not just impacting land, but the cattle and ranchers that depend on it. Vicki...
Here's Where To Get The Best Grilled Cheese In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best grilled cheese.
This Airbnb in the Texas Hill Country could offer a memorable escape for your family
We found a new luxury stay 40 minutes from San Antonio for $2,256 a night. In New Braunfels lies a new luxury Hill Country Villa Airbnb. This destination is perfect for large parties of guests because you get the whole property to yourself. The Airbnb consists of five bedrooms and...
10 Fun Things to do in San Antonio this Weekend
Party at La Cantera Resort & Spa for a good cause this Thursday. Tickets include a cocktail upon arrival, access to the pool and a sunset champagne toast. DJ Celina Jenee will provide music. Partial proceeds from the “Pink Flamingo” party will go toward the San Antonio Zoo. Thursday, 7-11 p.m. 16641 La Cantera Pkwy.
Tour the Tobin, paint some cowboy art, attend a Texas crooner's last San Antonio concert this weekend
SAN ANTONIO — Catch a movie, or dozens of them, at the San Antonio Film Festival. Nearly 50 features and 175 shorts continue to screen at downtown's Radius Center as part the 28th San Antonio Film Festival, which features local stories as well as movies from across the world.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
Your Guide to Hotel Pool Passes in San Antonio
JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort and Spa. Families can do much more than simply swim at this far Northside resort. Priced at $60 for adults and $45 for children, day passes allow guests to utilize the property’s 9-acre water park, which includes four pools, water slides and a 650-foot rapid river. Not up for thrills? Relax in the 1,100-foot lazy river. There’s also an adults-only infinity edge pool, or you can add a spa pass for the ultimate getaway. 23808 Resort Pkwy.
Need school supplies? Back-to-school bash by Spurs Give offering free resources to San Antonio community
SAN ANTONIO – A back-to-school bash on Sunday at the AT&T Center is offering free school resources to the San Antonio community. Spurs Give has partnered with local organizations, businesses and nonprofits to bring free resources and services for kids and families to help prepare for the new school year. The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m.
'Opportunity Home' | San Antonio Housing Authority changes name and logo
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Housing Authority on Wednesday announced their name change and unveiled their new logo on Twitter. The organization formerly known as SAHA has changed their name to "Opportunity Home San Antonio" accompanied by a yellow and blue logo. In the past, SAHA has come...
