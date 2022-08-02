CA Assemblyman Vince Fong (R): AB-5 will crush consumers if truckers aren’t exempt

If passed, the bill, SB 485, will provide $1.65 billion or $330 million annually in financial support for film and television makers and other content creators. It extends the program, which was financed until 2025, for an additional five years. In 2021, Newsom signed a temporary increase of $180 million over two years for the program, which temporarily increased the annual amount to $420 million. The governor signed a separate $150 million incentive last year for soundstage construction.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO