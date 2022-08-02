ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CA Assemblyman Vince Fong (R): AB-5 will crush consumers if truckers aren’t exempt

kusi.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kusi.com

Comments / 21

Richard Nola
2d ago

how can this regime consciously pass a law that threatens such an important aspect of our daily lives.?? Not smart I don't see the benefit of this law- sure some jobs can use protection from unfair employers but soo many others enjoy the freedom of independence

Reply
13
David Bond
2d ago

Truck drivers, and Rail Service should stop all deliveries into California. Lets see how long they can survive!

Reply
12
Dianna Lazan
2d ago

Why should I as a California taxpayer pay their healthcare, etc., when they earn $250,000 per year?

Reply(5)
5
kusi.com

Over 1 million signatures submitted for California Taxpayer Protection Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A ballot measure to limit tax hikes is one step closer to becoming reality. Reform California Chairman Carl DeMaio has led a group of taxpayer advocates in a huge signature collection drive over the last few weeks. On Tuesday, the group submitted over 1,000,000 signatures to get the California Taxpayer Protection Act on the November ballot.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Gov. Gavin Newsom Endorses $1.65 Billion California Film and TV Tax Credit (EXCLUSIVE)

If passed, the bill, SB 485, will provide $1.65 billion or $330 million annually in financial support for film and television makers and other content creators. It extends the program, which was financed until 2025, for an additional five years. In 2021, Newsom signed a temporary increase of $180 million over two years for the program, which temporarily increased the annual amount to $420 million. The governor signed a separate $150 million incentive last year for soundstage construction.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Op-Ed: Why California Should Ban Parking Minimums

In most California cities, whenever developers construct a new building, local governments force them to provide a certain amount of parking as well. These rules – minimum parking requirements – are bad for the state, and they get in the way of meeting housing, transportation, and climate goals by making it harder and more expensive to build housing. They also increase driving, air pollution, and carbon emissions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

California tenants may see a 10% rent increase due to Tenant Protection Act

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Housing prices in San Diego are already incredibly high compared to other cities but now rent could be increased by up to 10%!. A law passed in 2019 was kicked back into effect on Monday. The “California Tenant Protection Act” limits annual rent increases to no more than 5% plus the inflation rate *or* 10% whichever is lower.
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Supervisor Desmond: SANDAG has no real plan to remove unpopular mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In December 2021, SANDAG passed its regional transportation plan. But in order to get enough votes, SANDAG officials were forced to withdrawal the most controversial part, the mileage tax. The mileage tax would tax San Diegans for every mile they drive, which obviously is very unpopular among residents.
SAN DIEGO, CA
#Linus Stocks#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#Republicans#Abc#The Supreme Court#Kusi News#Ab 5
SFGate

Settlement blocks new federal fracking leases in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal land in central California is temporarily blocked under a settlement announced Monday between the state and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management. The deal, which still needs court approval, centers on more than 2,500 square miles...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

California spares coastal power plant owner from fines

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Placement hearing for SVP Douglas Badger set for Friday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Friday is the proposed placement hearing for sexually violent predator Douglas Badger. Badger, who has a history of assaults on young men, was released briefly in 2006 to live in a trailer outside the gates of Donovan State Prison. He went back to a state hospital for medical reasons, but now he’s about to be set free.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voiceof San Diego

Morning Report: Under Oath, Ex-COO Reveals She Leaked 101 Ash Review

The city’s former top unelected official testified under oath that she leaked a purportedly confidential legal analysis of the 101 Ash St. transaction to a candidate for city attorney in 2020. Former Chief Operating Officer Kris Michell was subpoenaed to sit for a deposition on July 21 following a...
kusi.com

City Council adopts an updated, more ambitious Climate Action Plan

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council Tuesday approved an update to the city’s Climate Action Plan, including setting a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035. The council approved the update 8-0, with Councilman Chris Cate absent. City staff will bring a full implementation...
SAN DIEGO, CA

