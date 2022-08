Sycamore United Methodist Church is hosting a Drive Thru Fundraiser on August 17th from 4:30pm – 7pm for the SUMC United Women In Faith. The dinner will be catered by The Dirty Bird. Tickets are available and must be purchased in advance by August 10th. You can buy your tickets online or at the SUMC Church Office. You can find updated information if needed at their Facebook page as well.

SYCAMORE, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO