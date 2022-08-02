JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them.
JFRD has stopped all traffic and urges drivers to avoid the area.
This is an active scene and will be updated when more information becomes available.
