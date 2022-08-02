ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

JFRD: Crash on Mathews Bridge leaves one person trapped

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UlNPY_0h17jgrf00
Mathews Bridge (Florida Department of Transportation)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has conformed a crash westbound on Mathews Bridge. They state that this crash has left one person trapped in the wreckage and crews are working to save them.

JFRD has stopped all traffic and urges drivers to avoid the area.

This is an active scene and will be updated when more information becomes available.

